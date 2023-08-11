Princess Beatrice’s daughter Sienna establishes hilarious role in the family - and she takes after someone pretty special
Princess Beatrice's daughter Sienna has apparently got personality traits that remind Sarah Ferguson of someone very important in her life
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Princess Beatrice’s daughter Sienna has apparently established a hilarious role in the family - and she takes after someone pretty special.
- Princess Beatrice’s two-year-old daughter Sienna Mapelli Mozzi has yet to make her public debut though she’s been glimpsed in one photograph.
- Fans might not have seen her yet, but according to Sarah Ferguson she’s an adorable “controller” of her grandparents.
- This royal news comes as Queen Letizia’s holiday wardrobe continued to make our wish-list as she opted for off-duty chic with a half-tucked silk shirt and trousers.
As the Royal Family begins their summer break, many of the senior royals who are usually out and about undertaking public engagements are currently enjoying time away from the royal spotlight. This includes King Charles and Queen Camilla who are said to be at the Castle of Mey, with reported plans to base themselves at Birkhall with time also at Balmoral Castle later on. Their fellow royals are expected to join them and it’s possible Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and their almost-two-year-old daughter Sienna will be amongst them.
Fans haven't seen Sienna in public yet and likely won’t this summer either, due to the private nature of the royals’ Scottish holiday. But it seems she’s established a hilarious role in her family with personality traits quite like someone we see often...
Earlier this year Sienna’s grandmother Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York started co-hosting a new podcast, Tea Talks, with Sarah Thomson. And she recently opened up about Sienna coming to stay with her at the Royal Lodge in Windsor whilst Princess Beatrice and Edoardo were away.
"She's the controller of granny and grandpa right now, I can safely tell you that,” Sarah laughingly revealed, as per Hello!. “When I'm following her, she looks just like Beatrice."
The Duchess went on to remark that Princess Beatrice’s star sign is Leo - which is one of the fire signs which is associated with personality traits like courage and creativity. Although Sienna is a Virgo, Sarah suggested her granddaughter has established herself as a similarly bold royal.
It seems she isn’t afraid to do what she wants to do as the adorable “controller” of her grandparents with them following after her. She’s seemingly just like Princess Beatrice was as a child and it’s so special that Princess Beatrice's daughter Sienna takes after her so much!
Sarah explained, "She does the same thing as Beatrice. Beatrice is a Leo and it's taken me right the way back to following Beatrice around, literally mini-me. Off she goes, hunting for ducks and walking through puddles, the rain on her head, and then sings 'Raindrops keep falling on my head…plop'.”
“Well, I sing the first bit and then she goes 'Plop', the adoring grandmother added. “So we've had an extraordinary time, I'm very glad Beatrice and Edo got some time alone too."
A post shared by Princess Eugenie (@princesseugenie)
A photo posted by on
It appears as though Sienna is fond of exploring the great outdoors and forging her own path, with her family following her and having an “extraordinary time” as they do. Whilst fans haven’t yet seen Sienna with the Royal Family in public, Princess Eugenie shared a photo of her niece and son August at the zoo earlier this year.
She looked to be transfixed by the penguins on a day out and this ties in with Sarah’s comments about Sienna’s curious and confident personality. It’s not known when she might make her royal debut but some fans might be hoping for more anecdotes about her very soon.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.
-
-
Kate Middleton gifted three brand-new titles by King Charles
Kate Middleton was gifted three brand-new titles by the King as the monarch distributed several military titles to senior royals
By Laura Harman Published
-
Queen Letizia’s holiday wardrobe continues to make our wish-list as she opts for off-duty chic with a half-tucked silk shirt and trousers
Queen Letizia's silk shirt and trousers were the epitome of relaxed elegance as she stepped out for a cinema trip in Mallorca
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
The £1.5million gift the Queen once gave to two of her grandkids - but they didn't even get to use it
The late Queen Elizabeth II once gave two of her granddaughters a pricey gift
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
The only adult member of the Royal Family who hasn’t worn a tiara yet - and it makes total sense!
Only one adult member of the immediate Royal Family hasn't worn a tiara yet and there's one occasion where it's expected to happen
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
The rare role held by Princess Beatrice and Queen Camilla that sets them apart from their fellow royals
There's a role held by Princess Beatrice and Queen Camilla alone of all the royal women though their experiences are likely quite different
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
The ‘much more accessible’ royal who’s really ‘come into’ their own over the years - and it’s not the Princess of Wales
Royal experts have claimed this royal has dealt with a lot of 'pressure' in their life and is a great 'role model' many people can relate to
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
These are the 'surprising' party etiquette tricks Sarah Ferguson has picked up throughout her time as a royal
We got a good laugh out of some of these...
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
We are absolutely loving Sarah Ferguson's royal approved party tips for avoiding awkward social encounters - and will use them the next time we leave a party early!
The Duchess of York has shared some royal approved tips, plus the one rule she’s embedded into her daughters
By Jack Slater Published
-
The heartbreaking moment Prince George has now experienced that Princess Anne and other royals have yet to endure
There's a heartbreaking moment Prince George has now experienced that Princess Anne and two other royals will in a matter of weeks
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Sarah Ferguson reflects on 'wise but terrifying' Prince Philip decades after alleged fall out
Sarah Ferguson has opened up about her relationship with the late Duke of Edinburgh
By Robyn Morris Published