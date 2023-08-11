Princess Beatrice’s daughter Sienna establishes hilarious role in the family - and she takes after someone pretty special

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Princess Beatrice’s daughter Sienna has apparently established a hilarious role in the family - and she takes after someone pretty special.

Princess Beatrice’s two-year-old daughter Sienna Mapelli Mozzi has yet to make her public debut though she’s been glimpsed in one photograph.

Fans might not have seen her yet, but according to Sarah Ferguson she’s an adorable “controller” of her grandparents.

As the Royal Family begins their summer break, many of the senior royals who are usually out and about undertaking public engagements are currently enjoying time away from the royal spotlight. This includes King Charles and Queen Camilla who are said to be at the Castle of Mey, with reported plans to base themselves at Birkhall with time also at Balmoral Castle later on. Their fellow royals are expected to join them and it’s possible Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and their almost-two-year-old daughter Sienna will be amongst them.

Fans haven't seen Sienna in public yet and likely won’t this summer either, due to the private nature of the royals’ Scottish holiday. But it seems she’s established a hilarious role in her family with personality traits quite like someone we see often...

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Earlier this year Sienna’s grandmother Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York started co-hosting a new podcast, Tea Talks, with Sarah Thomson. And she recently opened up about Sienna coming to stay with her at the Royal Lodge in Windsor whilst Princess Beatrice and Edoardo were away.

"She's the controller of granny and grandpa right now, I can safely tell you that,” Sarah laughingly revealed, as per Hello!. “When I'm following her, she looks just like Beatrice."

The Duchess went on to remark that Princess Beatrice’s star sign is Leo - which is one of the fire signs which is associated with personality traits like courage and creativity. Although Sienna is a Virgo, Sarah suggested her granddaughter has established herself as a similarly bold royal.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

It seems she isn’t afraid to do what she wants to do as the adorable “controller” of her grandparents with them following after her. She’s seemingly just like Princess Beatrice was as a child and it’s so special that Princess Beatrice's daughter Sienna takes after her so much!

Sarah explained, "She does the same thing as Beatrice. Beatrice is a Leo and it's taken me right the way back to following Beatrice around, literally mini-me. Off she goes, hunting for ducks and walking through puddles, the rain on her head, and then sings 'Raindrops keep falling on my head…plop'.”

“Well, I sing the first bit and then she goes 'Plop', the adoring grandmother added. “So we've had an extraordinary time, I'm very glad Beatrice and Edo got some time alone too."

A post shared by Princess Eugenie (@princesseugenie) A photo posted by on

It appears as though Sienna is fond of exploring the great outdoors and forging her own path, with her family following her and having an “extraordinary time” as they do. Whilst fans haven’t yet seen Sienna with the Royal Family in public, Princess Eugenie shared a photo of her niece and son August at the zoo earlier this year.

She looked to be transfixed by the penguins on a day out and this ties in with Sarah’s comments about Sienna’s curious and confident personality. It’s not known when she might make her royal debut but some fans might be hoping for more anecdotes about her very soon.