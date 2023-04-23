Princess Eugenie proves she’s the fun aunt as she takes son, August, and niece, Sienna on action packed weekend

Princess Eugenie has shared rare photos of her son, August, and her niece, the daughter of Princess Beatrice, Sienna. The lucky cousins were taken on a fun weekend full of cultural activities tied into conservation and environmentalism as Eugenie shared the photos to celebrate Earth Day.

Showcasing her credentials as the fun aunt, Eugenie shared a first glimpse at niece Sienna as she enjoyed some bonding time

The photos show Eugenie, husband Jack Brooksbank, their son August and Sienna, the daughter of Eugenie’s sister, Princess Beatrice partaking in a series of environmental themed activities

In other royal news, Catherine shares adorable new photo of Prince Louis for his 5th birthday with touching similarities to both his grandfathers

Royal fans got their first peek at Sienna Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Beatrice’s one-year-old daughter, thanks to Princess Eugenie taking on fun aunt duty.

Eugenie shared the rare photos of her son and her niece to mark World Earth Day.

She captioned the post, “It's World Earth Day and today is all about celebrating our planet and people doing amazing things that help protect it.”

A post shared by Princess Eugenie (@princesseugenie) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

She then went on to describe each photo, showcasing her dedication to numerous ecological causes – something which is definitely a shared trait among the Royal Family.

King Charles has been advocating for greener habits and behaviors for decades, and Prince William most recently established the Earthshot Prize, a special fund given to those working on sustainable initiatives around the world.

The royals are so committed to their green initiatives that it’s started to reflect in their fashion choices.

Kate Middleton’s earrings from the Easter Service were a new pair bought from an independent retailer with a focus on sustainable materials and giving back a portion of their profits to good causes.

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Eugenie has previously spoke about how they live at home, and how it’s shaping little August already.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Eugenie explained, “At home we have no plastic, we try to as much as possible have no plastic and I'm trying to teach him that. But it's a battle.”

“My son's going to be an activist from two years old… Every decision we now make has to be for whether August, what he's going to be able to look at and do and how he's going to live his life.”

(Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

As per her captions, Eugenie’s photos included one of “August and his cousin Sienna… going to the London Zoo. It's part of the Zoological Society of London @zsllondonzoo a global wildlife conservation charity that helps to restore habitats and protect wildlife. Every time you visit you are supporting their work.”

The rare glimpse of Sienna suggests the little one has inherited her grandmother, Sarah Ferguson's trademark red hair!

The second and third photos were taken at a new immersive exhibition in London, called the BBC Earth Experience. Inspired by David Attenborough’s beloved documentaries, the exhibition encourages visitors to protect the planet through education.

Eugenie next posted two photos of her at work with a charity that aims to protect the ocean and is working to bring native oysters back to their habitat.

(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Finishing off her post with a sweet snap, the last photo shows Eugenie’s husband Jack walking with their son August in woodland, that she captioned, “Because I love them and they love nature.”

Adorable!

Eugenie is currently pregnant, expecting a sibling to two-year-old August sometime this Summer.

They announced the news via social media. In the photograph taken by Jack, Eugenie and August, both dressed in winter warmers, embrace in a garden.

Eugenie wrote, "We're so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer."