We've got all the details on Princess Catherine's Easter earrings - and how you can preorder a pair now!

Catherine, Princess of Wales continues to evolve her wardrobe to include more sustainable and eco-conscious pieces. This was on display with the Easter service today (April 9), for which the Princess sported a new pair of stunning lapis and moonstone earrings. The pair come from an independent brand in the United Kingdom who have a focus on handcrafted, unique creations.

The Princess of Wales looked serene in a bold blue ensemble at the St George’s Chapel Easter service today

Complementing her vibrant blue coatdress, Catherine wore a new pair of earrings from Carousel, a British brand which emphasizes the importance of handcrafted items and sustainability

Princess Kate kept things familiar with her choice of outfit for today’s Easter service.

Catherine twinned with her youngest son, Prince Louis, a stunning ensemble in a bold shade of blue – a color the royals intentionally wear frequently.

While the outfit was a familiar color palette – and indeed included items we’ve seen before, including her bespoke Catherine Walker coatdress which she wore for the Commonwealth Service in 2022 – there were some new elements introduced.

(Image credit: YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Her matching cobalt blue Lock & Co. pillbox hat, for example, is thought to be a new wardrobe addition.

And her earrings, which have caught many people’s attention online, are a newly seen pair.

The gorgeous accessories come from Carousel Jewels, a London based brand.

Kate’s pair are the Stella earrings with lapis and moonstone.

(opens in new tab) Stella earrings in lapis and moonstone | Carousel Jewels, £120 (opens in new tab) Finished in a signature matt gold, Stella is a style to love and wear on repeat.

Described as a “refined and easy to wear style”, they feature a “subtle gemstone combination.”

The earrings are crafted in sterling silver with a 22 carat gold finish.

They are also available in an amethyst and rose quartz combination, but it’s clear to see why Catherine chose the lapis and moonstone pair.

The shimmering blue perfectly matches her iconic sapphire engagement ring, and will be a flattering accompaniment to many of her blue outfits.

(Image credit: Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Kate choosing to wear an independent boutique for such an important occasion is perhaps no coincidence. She, along with Prince William, are committed to making more sustainable and environmentally friendly choices as they focus on amplifying the message of protecting the planet.

At Prince William’s Earthshot prize last year, they encouraged all of their guests to wear second-hand or recycled outfits as they rolled out a green carpet.

Carousel Jewels make all their pieces by hand using “ethically sourced gemstones.”

All of the precious gemstones used are completely natural, meaning that each stone is also unique.

Furthermore, for every order, the brand plants one tree and makes a monthly donation to the Sea Shepherd Marine Conservation Group.