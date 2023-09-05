King Charles’ heartbreak as he must make difficult decision over whether to uphold royal tradition
If he hasn't already, King Charles must decide very soon whether to uphold a tradition that means a heart-wrenching experience for him
King Charles is facing heartbreak as he must make a difficult decision over whether to uphold royal tradition or not.
- His Majesty will at some point soon have to decide if he’s staying at Balmoral Castle on the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s death.
- It was at this royal residence that she passed away last year and King Charles could prefer to reflect upon her memory here on this poignant date.
- This royal news comes as Pippa Middleton’s black crochet dress and tan top handle bag was a masterclass in timeless elegance and we're hoping for this outfit's chic comeback!
Since King Charles became monarch he’s upheld many of the late Queen Elizabeth’s favourite traditions from her extraordinary reign. These range from spending Christmas at Sandringham in Norfolk to being crowned with St Edward’s Crown at his coronation, just like his mother. This summer His Majesty and Queen Camilla have also been enjoying a well-deserved holiday at Balmoral Castle like Queen Elizabeth used to. However, not every tradition or royal custom is perhaps so easy to continue and King Charles must make a difficult decision very soon over whether to uphold one more.
It’s possible that his choice has already been made privately and it concerns when King Charles and Queen Camilla will leave Scotland. During her reign Queen Elizabeth used to stay there until October, but Their Majesties will be making a State Visit to France from 20th September.
With this in mind it seems as though they won’t be staying at Balmoral as long as the late Queen used to, but it’s not known if they’ll still be there on the first anniversary of her death on 8th September. Throughout the summer it’s understood that King Charles and Queen Camilla were visited by plenty of their nearest and dearest and with school term starting again, it’s likely most will have gone back home by now.
King Charles could also possibly choose this time to return to England himself or alternatively, he might make the difficult decision to stay at Balmoral where Queen Elizabeth died to mark this poignant anniversary there.
If he does, then His Majesty would be continuing his mother’s royal tradition. She marked the anniversary of her father King George VI’s death at the same residence where he passed away - Sandringham. Spending an already challenging day at the same residence where your mother died might be incredibly emotional for King Charles.
According to royal expert Hugo Vickers this summer at Balmoral might have reportedly meant Queen Elizabeth’s loss “hit” the Royal Family all over again as returning to this particular residence where she died will have been “poignant”.
"They have all been so busy, what with the coronation and other commitments, that when they did get up there, I think that yes, it will have hit them," Hugo claimed to OK!. "Her absence will have been felt and I’m sure it’s been very poignant for them. No one will have been in those rooms since she died.”
Despite the emotion attached to Balmoral since Queen Elizabeth died there, King Charles could potentially wish to reflect upon her legacy and loss at this residence and might even feel close to her there. He might alternatively choose to stay on the Balmoral estate but away from the main castle at his Birkhall home.
Whatever decision he makes - or has already made - it’s known King Charles will be honouring this anniversary “quietly and privately”. Fans shouldn’t expect to see His Majesty on 8th September although a special tribute might end up being posted publicly on social media to Queen Elizabeth.
Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.
