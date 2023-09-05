Pippa Middleton’s black crochet dress and tan top handle bag was a masterclass in timeless elegance and we're hoping for this outfit's chic comeback!
Pippa Middleton's black crochet dress at Wimbledon 2011 was an absolute winner of an outfit that can be layered up in between seasons
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Pippa Middleton’s black crochet dress and tan top handle bag was a masterclass in timeless elegance and we can’t help hoping she’ll bring this combination back sometime soon.
- Pippa Middleton is often a source of style inspiration and her Wimbledon look from 2011 is one that still sticks out in our minds.
- She opted for a stunning black crochet knit dress with a neutral handbag and over a decade later it’s still right on trend.
- This royal news comes as we revealed the heartbreaking reason it was “rather like” Queen Elizabeth “had two families” throughout her reign.
Pippa Middleton might not have been seen in public that much in recent years but on the occasions she has been, the future Queen Consort’s sister has made a serious style statement. From Pippa’s gorgeous butter-yellow ensemble for King Charles’ coronation to her burgundy coat for the Princess of Wales’ carol concert, Pippa knows how to achieve effortless elegance with her looks all year round.
The best time to see her flair for fashion is Wimbledon and we’re still obsessed with Pippa Middleton’s black crochet dress and tan top-handle bag. Worn back in 2011, this might be a summer throwback but it’s also a timeless outfit we can’t help hoping Pippa will bring back as the UK experiences an early autumn heatwave.
Stepping out for the semi final match at Wimbledon, the Princess of Wales’ sister showcased how keeping things simple can make for an incredibly iconic outfit. Pippa Middleton’s black crochet dress was by the brand Tania and featured subtle cut-out details typical of this knitted style. Accentuating her silhouette, the dress was a fit-and-flare design and it perfectly towed the line between formal and casual dressing with its modest crew-neckline and fun mini length.
Whilst fashion fans might be used to seeing Kate’s dresses worn with some pretty magnificent jewellery, on this occasion Pippa decided to let her dress do the talking. Other than a few rings, her only accessories were a classic pair of black sunglasses and an oversized top handle bag in a fabulous tan shade.
Pippa’s choice of bag upheld the overall very neutral colour palette of her Wimbledon outfit but still worked as a beautiful pop of colour against the black crochet dress. Despite being worn by Pippa over a decade ago this gorgeous bag is also perfect for keeping up with one of the key autumn/winter handbag trends. Top handle bags couldn’t be more in, showing how Pippa’s decisions back in 2011 really were the epitome of timeless elegance.
Sadly, her shoe choice to finish off her outfit isn’t clear in photographs from her Wimbledon outing. However, she’s known to be a fan of Kate’s espadrilles from Castañer and they would certainly have looked beautiful with Pippa Middleton’s black crochet dress.
This outfit is also easy to layer up on slightly cooler days during the transition from summer to autumn. Simply add a denim jacket, linen shirt or even a beige or black trench - one of the most classic coat trends of 2023 - and pair with trainers or ballet flats. On warmer days for evening wear you could also swap the flats for a pair of chic black heels.
Get Pippa Middleton's look
RRP: £45.99 ($57.72) |If you love the crochet style and versatile tone of Pippa Middleton's crochet knitted dress but prefer a midi length then this could be the one for you. The thin straps and straight neckline add extra elegance to this very wearable warm weather staple.
RRP: £22 ($27.61) |With a halterneck design and mini length, this is a gorgeous crochet dress for hot weather days. Pair with a large tan handbag for a look like Pippa's at Wimbledon or add a pop of colour with a bright crossbody bag.
RRP: £29.99 ($37.64) |Coming in a stunning camel shade, this pointelle knit dress also features a round neckline and mini length. The crochet pattern makes this an eye-catching yet simple piece and it can be effortlessly dressed up with wedges and a blazer or down with a denim jacket and trainers.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.
-
-
Kate Middleton's SPF tinted moisturiser is perfect for the late heatwave - and it's on sale!
Kate Middleton's SPF tinted moisturiser is currently on sale, and it's the perfect product for covering blemishes and protecting skin
By Laura Harman Published
-
What is the key to happiness in later life? Experts reveal their tried and tested solutions
We asked the experts what is the key to happiness in later life and these simple steps might just pull you out of your adulthood blues...
By Emily Smith Published
-
Pippa Middleton's Burberry trench and knee-high boot combo is the autumn look we can get on board with
Pippa Middleton's Burberry trench coat and knee-high boots are a timeless classic ensemble that we love for the autumn season
By Laura Harman Published
-
The royal rule Pippa Middleton always follows - even though she doesn't need to
This is the royal rule Pippa Middleton always follows when she is out at a public engagement
By Laura Harman Published
-
Kate and Pippa Middleton could be a dream team to ‘be reckoned with’ after Princess of Wales’ list of trusted confidantes ‘shrunk’
Kate and Pippa could be a dream team and make 'big headlines' if they 'combine their efforts', according to a royal expert
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Pippa Middleton's twinkling champagne dress is the perfect wedding guest look
Pippa never disappoints!
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
We’re taking style notes from Pippa Middleton’s strawberry red tea dress and classic espadrille wedges this summer
Pippa Middleton's strawberry red tea dress and espadrilles wowed back in 2018 and we're still obsessed with this look now
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Pippa Middleton's Oxblood Leather Knee-High Boots are our latest autumn obsession
Pippa Middleton's Oxblood Leather Knee-High Boots are our favourite autumn essential - here's how to get your hands on a pair
By Laura Harman Published
-
In a rare style moment, Carole, Pippa, and Kate Middleton matched in chic black and beige outfits
Carole, Pippa and Kate Middleton once looked so coordinated for a very special day
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Pippa Middleton's blue and green colour blocking look is an abstract dressing dream
The Princess' sister's fashion chops have been on display since the moment she got in the spotlight
By Madeline Merinuk Published