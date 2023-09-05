Pippa Middleton’s black crochet dress and tan top handle bag was a masterclass in timeless elegance and we're hoping for this outfit's chic comeback!

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Pippa Middleton’s black crochet dress and tan top handle bag was a masterclass in timeless elegance and we can’t help hoping she’ll bring this combination back sometime soon.

Pippa Middleton is often a source of style inspiration and her Wimbledon look from 2011 is one that still sticks out in our minds.

She opted for a stunning black crochet knit dress with a neutral handbag and over a decade later it’s still right on trend.

This royal news comes as we revealed the heartbreaking reason it was “rather like” Queen Elizabeth “had two families” throughout her reign.

Pippa Middleton might not have been seen in public that much in recent years but on the occasions she has been, the future Queen Consort’s sister has made a serious style statement. From Pippa’s gorgeous butter-yellow ensemble for King Charles’ coronation to her burgundy coat for the Princess of Wales’ carol concert, Pippa knows how to achieve effortless elegance with her looks all year round.

The best time to see her flair for fashion is Wimbledon and we’re still obsessed with Pippa Middleton’s black crochet dress and tan top-handle bag. Worn back in 2011, this might be a summer throwback but it’s also a timeless outfit we can’t help hoping Pippa will bring back as the UK experiences an early autumn heatwave.

(Image credit: Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Stepping out for the semi final match at Wimbledon, the Princess of Wales’ sister showcased how keeping things simple can make for an incredibly iconic outfit. Pippa Middleton’s black crochet dress was by the brand Tania and featured subtle cut-out details typical of this knitted style. Accentuating her silhouette, the dress was a fit-and-flare design and it perfectly towed the line between formal and casual dressing with its modest crew-neckline and fun mini length.

Whilst fashion fans might be used to seeing Kate’s dresses worn with some pretty magnificent jewellery, on this occasion Pippa decided to let her dress do the talking. Other than a few rings, her only accessories were a classic pair of black sunglasses and an oversized top handle bag in a fabulous tan shade.

(Image credit: GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

Pippa’s choice of bag upheld the overall very neutral colour palette of her Wimbledon outfit but still worked as a beautiful pop of colour against the black crochet dress. Despite being worn by Pippa over a decade ago this gorgeous bag is also perfect for keeping up with one of the key autumn/winter handbag trends. Top handle bags couldn’t be more in, showing how Pippa’s decisions back in 2011 really were the epitome of timeless elegance.

(Image credit: Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Sadly, her shoe choice to finish off her outfit isn’t clear in photographs from her Wimbledon outing. However, she’s known to be a fan of Kate’s espadrilles from Castañer and they would certainly have looked beautiful with Pippa Middleton’s black crochet dress.

This outfit is also easy to layer up on slightly cooler days during the transition from summer to autumn. Simply add a denim jacket, linen shirt or even a beige or black trench - one of the most classic coat trends of 2023 - and pair with trainers or ballet flats. On warmer days for evening wear you could also swap the flats for a pair of chic black heels.

Get Pippa Middleton's look