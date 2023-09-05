Pippa Middleton’s black crochet dress and tan top handle bag was a masterclass in timeless elegance and we're hoping for this outfit's chic comeback!

Pippa Middleton's black crochet dress at Wimbledon 2011 was an absolute winner of an outfit that can be layered up in between seasons

Pippa Middleton's black crochet dress wowed back in 2011. Seen here she attends day seven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships
(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)
Emma Shacklock
By Emma Shacklock
published

Pippa Middleton’s black crochet dress and tan top handle bag was a masterclass in timeless elegance and we can’t help hoping she’ll bring this combination back sometime soon. 

Pippa Middleton might not have been seen in public that much in recent years but on the occasions she has been, the future Queen Consort’s sister has made a serious style statement. From Pippa’s gorgeous butter-yellow ensemble for King Charles’ coronation to her burgundy coat for the Princess of Wales’ carol concert, Pippa knows how to achieve effortless elegance with her looks all year round. 

The best time to see her flair for fashion is Wimbledon and we’re still obsessed with Pippa Middleton’s black crochet dress and tan top-handle bag. Worn back in 2011, this might be a summer throwback but it’s also a timeless outfit we can’t help hoping Pippa will bring back as the UK experiences an early autumn heatwave. 

Pippa Middleton attends the semifinal round match between Andy Murray of Great Britain and Rafael Nadal of Spain on Day Eleven of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships

(Image credit: Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Stepping out for the semi final match at Wimbledon, the Princess of Wales’ sister showcased how keeping things simple can make for an incredibly iconic outfit. Pippa Middleton’s black crochet dress was by the brand Tania and featured subtle cut-out details typical of this knitted style. Accentuating her silhouette, the dress was a fit-and-flare design and it perfectly towed the line between formal and casual dressing with its modest crew-neckline and fun mini length. 

Whilst fashion fans might be used to seeing Kate’s dresses worn with some pretty magnificent jewellery, on this occasion Pippa decided to let her dress do the talking. Other than a few rings, her only accessories were a classic pair of black sunglasses and an oversized top handle bag in a fabulous tan shade.

Pippa Middleton at Wimbledon in 2011

(Image credit: GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

Pippa’s choice of bag upheld the overall very neutral colour palette of her Wimbledon outfit but still worked as a beautiful pop of colour against the black crochet dress. Despite being worn by Pippa over a decade ago this gorgeous bag is also perfect for keeping up with one of the key autumn/winter handbag trends. Top handle bags couldn’t be more in, showing how Pippa’s decisions back in 2011 really were the epitome of timeless elegance.

Pippa Middleton attends Wimbledon

(Image credit: Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Sadly, her shoe choice to finish off her outfit isn’t clear in photographs from her Wimbledon outing. However, she’s known to be a fan of Kate’s espadrilles from Castañer and they would certainly have looked beautiful with Pippa Middleton’s black crochet dress.

This outfit is also easy to layer up on slightly cooler days during the transition from summer to autumn. Simply add a denim jacket, linen shirt or even a beige or black trench - one of the most classic coat trends of 2023 - and pair with trainers or ballet flats. On warmer days for evening wear you could also swap the flats for a pair of chic black heels.

Get Pippa Middleton's look

CONTRAST CROCHET KNIT DRESS
Contrast Crochet Knit Dress

RRP: £45.99 ($57.72) |If you love the crochet style and versatile tone of Pippa Middleton's crochet knitted dress but prefer a midi length then this could be the one for you. The thin straps and straight neckline add extra elegance to this very wearable warm weather staple.

Crochet Knit Dress
Crochet Knit Dress

RRP: £22 ($27.61) |With a halterneck design and mini length, this is a gorgeous crochet dress for hot weather days. Pair with a large tan handbag for a look like Pippa's at Wimbledon or add a pop of colour with a bright crossbody bag.

Pointelle Knit Dress
Pointelle Knit Dress

RRP: £29.99 ($37.64) |Coming in a stunning camel shade, this pointelle knit dress also features a round neckline and mini length. The crochet pattern makes this an eye-catching yet simple piece and it can be effortlessly dressed up with wedges and a blazer or down with a denim jacket and trainers.

Topics
Pippa Middleton
Emma Shacklock
Emma Shacklock

Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸