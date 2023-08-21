Pippa Middleton shows she's ahead of the curve by hopping on this major fashion trend, and it suits everyone!
Pippa Middleton's style is ahead of the curve as her typical fashion choices line up with some of the major trends of the season
Pippa Middleton's style is ahead of the curve and we are loving it - here's how you can hop onto this incredibly easy trend.
Dressing in pale shades of 'butter yellow' is one of the main fashion colour trends of 2023 which fashion experts are loving and calling the new go-to neutral shade. "Yellow will be big with dresses this autumn. Think evening gowns, fitted dresses, and romantic maxi dresses. A great colour choice for any climate or geographic location because of its sunny feel yet warm and cosy undertone, aligning with fall foliage," fashion stylist Tara West told woman&home.
Grazia called it 'sherbet-lemon dressing', but essentially the trend is the same, pale yellow is in, bold yellow is out!
Although she may not be publically photographed as regularly as her royal sister, it has become clear that Pippa Middleton has been a fan of this shade and ahead of this curve for months, as she has been snapped wearing a few butter yellow-inspired outfits since the spring - perhaps even triggering the trend with her appearance in butter yellow at the King's coronation in May!
At the King's coronation back in May 2023, the Princess of Wales's sister wore a pale yellow coat dress with a beautiful fascinator hat and light beige accessories. Pippa looked picture-perfect for the spring weather and perhaps kickstarted this colour trend that has been so popular in the summer months.
It seems that this colour is one of the many that flatters her skin tone and has been a staple in her wardrobe for many years. In 2019, Pippa Middleton's Wimbledon wrap dress was a summery dream with its yellow hue and sunflower dots. The pale yellow wrap dress hit at just about her mid-calf and was designed by Ganni. The look was classy and simple but effortlessly elegant on her.
The Express reported that only last month in July, Pippa and her husband James Matthews watched day 10 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the centre court. For this occasion, Pippa wore a pale yellow dress from the brand Luisa Kelsey.
The dress was a Broderie Anglaise style with short puffed sleeves and buttons down the front of the dress. The dress also featured a thick tie-up belt at the waist that flattered her figure and a tiered skirt that fell to the calf. In a sweet connection to her royal in-laws, Pippa's dress was called the Balmoral dress - much like Queen Elizabeth II's Scottish castle retreat, Balmoral Castle.
While Pippa may have only been snapped in dresses with this shade, the butter-yellow colour trend extends to every item of clothing in a wardrobe. This means that it's easy to add a staple like a t-shirt, pair of trousers, or even an overshirt into your wardrobe and hop on this trend without breaking the bank. The colour is also everywhere at the moment, so wherever you shop, you'll be able to find some fabulous butter-yellow pieces.
Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news.
Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.
