How to accessorise like a style icon - according to stylists and colour experts

Learning how to accessorise will transform any basic outfit into something truly special. Accessories give you a chance to convey your personal style, while also dipping your toes into trends you might otherwise not consider.

Accent pieces like jewellery, shoes, scarves or even glasses can really make or break a look. Get them right, and your outfit will instantly look more polished, thoughtful and unique. You'll also be surprised at how much accessories can help you stretch your capsule wardrobe.

"Accessories are the secret sauce of any iconic look," says colour analyst and personal stylist, Sandy Lancaster. "Whether it’s the perfect pair of earrings, a bold belt, or an eye-catching handbag, the right accessories can elevate even the simplest outfit into something truly special." Not sure where to start? Sandy and other top stylists and colour experts share their tips and tricks.

How to accessorise any outfit - according to stylists

Focus on one statement piece

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The key to wearing statement accessories is to allow them to take centre stage, so avoid wearing too many at the same time as your outfit could look cluttered and attention will be pulled away from your focal pieces. “If you choose a statement necklace, go minimal with the earrings (or none at all). We don’t want a statement piece to compete for attention with another statement piece," advises personal stylist Susie Hasler .

"Similarly, if you’re wearing big earrings, either wear a simple chain or have a bare decolletage. You can create distance between statement pieces, so choose a bold cuff or bangle instead."

Gold-Plated Multi-Layer Chain Necklace | £48 at Anthropologie Love the look of layered necklaces, but not sure how to achieve it yourself? This sophisticated layered necklace from Anthropologie does all of the hard work for you, and the five-layer style means it's also a brilliant statement piece.

Mix warm and cool metals

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“Mix warm and cool metals or incorporate accessories in complementary shades to add depth to your outfit,” advises Megan Watkins, Head Stylist at online fashion destination, SilkFred.

A stack of bracelets or necklaces encompassing silver and gold tones - as well as different gems and charms - will add interest and texture to any outfit.

Use your accessories to tell a story

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Many of us probably wear accessories every day without thinking about it - whether it's a keyring a friend bought us or a wedding ring. Choose ones that mean something to you; not only will they serve as a reminder of a loved one or a special memory, but you'll enjoy wearing them.

"Use jewellery to tell a story. A wedding band, an heirloom necklace, or a holiday souvenir becomes part of you when worn daily,” advises personal stylist Sandy Lancaster.

Mix and match your jewellery

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Just like layering your clothes, layering your jewellery can add a trendy, nonchalant edge to any look.

“Stacking rings, layering necklaces, or piling on bracelets is a fun way to express your personality. While influencers often champion 'rules' for layering, the key is finding what feels right for you," advises personal stylist Sandy Lancaster.

"If you prefer simplicity, stick to a single standout piece. If you love making a statement, mix and match textures, metals, and styles for a more eclectic vibe."

Don’t underestimate the power of eyewear

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Accessories have the power to transform your look, but few are as impactful—or as personal - as eyewear. Unlike other accessories, your glasses are front and centre on your face, highlighting your eyes and telling the world who you are," advises Eva Dave, image consultant and optometrist at Colour Me Beautiful.

“A striking frame in a colour that complements your complexion and a style that reflects your personality will draw attention to your eyes and face, making you the star of your look.”

Look to the latest eyeglasses trends for inspiration, or simply try on different frames for size.

Don't be afraid to play with pattern

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“Many women own a trusty Breton striped top. As a standalone piece it can be a little dull, so try adding an accessory. A necklace would be an obvious choice, but if you’re feeling bolder, why not try a pattern-clashing scarf? It could be stars, spots or leopard print. It will also keep you nice and warm which is an added bonus,” recommends personal stylist Susie Hasler.

We love this pattern-clashing look from model Petra van Bremen. Teaming a pair of patterned trousers with tie-dye socks might sound bold but it makes a real impact.

Sunglasses are your secret weapon

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There's a reason the fashion pack love a good pair of sunnies - and it's not only to shield the sun.

“Sunglasses are your secret weapon - they’re practical, but they also exude effortless glamour. The key is to choose pieces that enhance your look without overpowering it,” advises stylist Megan Watkins.

“Nothing says chic or elevates an outfit quite like a pair of sunglasses,” agrees Eva Dave, image consultant and optometrist. “They can hide tired eyes, make the face appear more symmetrical, and transform you into a Hollywood superstar in an instant. Plus, they’re perfect for protecting your eyes during the low winter sun or shielding against harsh winds on winter walks.”

Mix casual and dressy pieces

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whether it’s pairing fun cocktail jewellery with a daytime look or wearing a pair of statement heels with jeans and a blazer, mixing high-end accessories with a casual look can be super impactful without feeling too OTT.

Get creative with your scarf

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In winter, a warm scarf is a must, but it’s worth investing in a delicate silk scarf too. This can be tied around your neck, and your wrist, worn on your hair, as a bow, wrapped around your bag handle or even used to cinch in your waist. The possibilities are endless!

Pair statement glasses with bold silhouettes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Just because they're functional, that doesn't mean you can't have fun with your eyewear and build your look around your glasses. As with other accessories, however, it's all about balance.

"There’s nothing subtle about chunky frames inspired by the 1960s to 1980s - and that’s the point. These glasses exude confidence and pair beautifully with oversized blazers, chunky knits, voluminous fabrics, and dramatic coats, which mimic the scale and boldness of the frame," says image consultant and optometrist, Eva Dave.

"When you’re rocking a very bold frame, avoid other accessories too close to your face. If If you want to accessorise further, select a dramatic belt, stacked bangles, or standout footwear, that’s below the waist and won’t compete with your glasses."

Play with lengths when layering necklaces

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There's an art to layering jewellery pieces, but the key is not to make them too uniform. As well as playing around with material and texture, pay attention to the length of the pieces.

"When layering necklaces, play with lengths—try a choker paired with a longer pendant for depth. Similarly, with bracelets, experiment with a mix of widths and materials to create interest,” advises personal stylist, Sandy Lancaster.

Try a pair of colourful socks

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“Colourful socks are here to save your style dilemmas," stylist Susie Hasler tells us. "Add a bright red sock to a trainers and jeans outfit or a more neutral burgundy sock with loafers and wide-leg trousers. The socks should be an intentional accessory to your outfit, so ditch those worn-out, holey socks and stock up on some colourful styles! It’s a cheap way to update your look.”

Alternatively, wear socks with heels or even sandals (yes, we said it) for a youthful, dressed-down look.

Nail your manicure

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whether you’re into neutral colours and classic shapes or like to get creative with your nail art, an elegant manicure will make you look (and feel) instantly polished and add a bit of glam to any look.

“Stick to colours that complement your wardrobe palette or experiment with a shade from the opposite side of the colour wheel for a striking contrast,” advises stylist Sandy Lancaster.

Pink and red tones pair beautifully with green, while blue and orange, and yellow and purple make for impactful pairings.

Create some drama with cat eye glasses

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whether you opt for cat eye sunglasses or everyday glasses, they immediately pull attention and inject a bit of vintage drama into any look.

“Cat-eye glasses have been a style staple since the 1920s, and it’s easy to see why," says image consultant and optometrist Eva Dave. "They lift and slim the face, define cheekbones and create a chic look. Whether you’re e pairing them with a crisp white shirt and jeans, glamming them up for an evening out, or wearing them with pointed-toe boots, cat-eyes have a dramatic, timeless appeal.

“Edgy, angular styles help define bone structure for a dramatic, strong look while softer, easy-to-wear cat-eye shapes offer a gentle, feminine vibe.”

Choose the right metals for your skin tone

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While we don't believe in fashion rules, knowing which colours suit you will help you pull together outfits with ease. And the same applies to choosing jewellery.

“Warmer skin tones work much better with a gold metal because it accentuates the warmth. Cooler skin tones best suit silver. All skin tones can do rose gold," advises stylist Susie Hasler.

Add definition with a belt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“A belt is the ultimate multitasker, offering both functionality and flair. Belts are the fashion piece that can transform your silhouette and inject personality into an outfit," says personal stylist Sandy Lancaster.

"Try adding a belt to a blazer for a modern twist, cinching a chunky jumper to highlight your waist, or pairing one with a floaty dress for definition.”

Try different hats

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Most of us prioritise temperature regulation when it comes to hats, whether it's reaching for a wool hat in winter to keep us warm or a straw hat in summer to shield us from the sun's rays. But they can also really impact our overall look.

"A bobble hat is an obvious choice for winter, but why not look at other styles too? From baker boy hats to beanies and berets, there’s something for everyone. Try to have a few tendrils of hair showing at the front of your face for a softer look," recommends stylist Susie Hasler, who runs Styled by Susie.

"Have a fiddle around with your hat to perfect the look. Baker boy hats can look great with the peak at the front or off to the side. Bonus points for a bright colour that livens up a black winter coat!"

Add drama with a statement bag

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There's no need to invest in the best designer handbag to make an impact, simply opt for a bright, vibrant colour.

"You don’t need to splurge to make a statement. A vibrant crossbody or a bold patterned tote can inject personality into your outfit, proving that function and fun can go hand in hand," says personal stylist Sandy Lancaster.

"Don’t feel tied to fashion rules about owning a “classic” black or tan bag. If a bright colour or unique texture resonates with you, it’ll make a much stronger style statement. Bags are an easy way to experiment with colour if your wardrobe leans towards neutrals."

Try delicate glasses for a minimalistic look

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sometimes subtle flourishes can make all the difference, and delicate glasses can add a sophisticated, modern edge to any look.

"Fine, delicate metals and rimless frames are making a comeback, offering a lightweight, delicate look that’s perfect for complementing elegant, dressy outfits," says image consultant and optometrist, Eva Dave.

“Delicate frames are ideal for those with light or delicate colouring and petite features. Add your own unique twist to rimless frames by choosing distinctive lens shapes and incorporating coloured tints, giving them a modern, artistic vibe. Delicate metal or rimless frames can look great with a simple pendant necklace and delicate drop earrings."

Focus on one accent colour

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Particularly if you’re wearing a monochromatic outfit, choosing to accessorise in the same hue - or a complementary one - can be super effective, and avoids pulling focus from your outfit. Alternatively, go for a two-tone outfit and match your accessories to one of the primary shades.

Accessorise for the season

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It goes without saying that different occasions call for different accessories. In the middle of winter, you’ll probably need a great pair of leather gloves and a warm hat but in summer, a sun hat will be more appropriate. The same stands for jewellery - you might want to opt for lighter necklaces and bracelets in the summer months.

Reach for a clutch

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A statement clutch bag will instantly elevate any plain dress, allowing you to keep other accessories minimal. Opt for one with a bold colour, pattern, interesting texture or embellishments. Don’t let it gather dust in your closet while you’re waiting for your next night out, either - clutch bags can really elevate a simple daytime outfit.

Wear a belt over your coat in the colder months

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“Don’t forget you can even layer a statement belt over your coat - it’s an instant way to add sophistication during cooler months,” recommends personal stylist, Sandy Lancaster.

Belts look particularly great with blazers or trench coats but a heavy belt will also work over a wool coat.

Invest in timeless, versatile pieces

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Trends come and go, but some accessories will always be worthy of a place in your wardrobe. Whether it’s a good-quality leather belt, a gold necklace or a wristwatch that you’ll wear daily, invest in accessories that you can turn to again and again.

Dial up the drama with a statement shoe

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Inject a bit of colour and interest to your look with a statement shoe. Whether it's towering heels, bright flats or embellished sandals, shoes look particularly great with monochromatic outfits.

"Shoes can be an easy way to add colour or print—imagine leopard heels with an all-black outfit or red flats paired with denim and a crisp white shirt," says personal stylist Sandy Lancaster.

Don't overcomplicate it

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While we love a statement earring or pair of sunglasses, there’s no need to over-complicate your accessories. A delicate gold necklace or a chic leather belt can make all the difference to your look and will immediately make it feel polished and put together. It's all about your personal tastes.

Choose high-impact statement earrings

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you want to avoid over-accessorising but still want to make a statement, consider a pair of big, bold earrings. Chunky gold earrings look great with a slick up-do and red lip and you’ll look instantly put-together, no matter what else you wear.

Don’t forget your watch

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Like hats, umbrellas and glasses, watches are functional but that doesn’t mean they can’t be fashionable and used to elevate your look. Whether it’s a smartwatch with a colourful band or a delicate bracelet watch, choose one that will work for most outfits so you can get the best cost-per-wear out of it.

Have fun!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There really are no hard and fast rules, the most important thing is that you wear accessories (and clothes) that you feel good in! We love this dopamine-inducing outfit from model and influencer Petra van Bremen, a 60+ model who continually rubbishes the idea that you can't wear certain styles or colours after a particular age.

Elevate an all-black outfit with statement accessories

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There's nothing quite like a black dress or all-black ensemble. It's classic, sophisticated and (generally) pretty easy to throw together. However, to avoid looking like you're heading to a funeral, some simple styling tips can really help. As well as playing with length, texture, silhouette or cut, accessories are really important. Statement pieces can really shine against an all-black outfit, while colourful bags or scarves will add a bit of interest to the overall look.

Start with items you already own

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're stuck in a rut when it comes to accessorising, there's no need to hastily buy something new. Instead, review your wardrobe and identify existing pieces you really like. Whether it's a necktie, a pair of earrings or a great belt, start thinking of interesting ways to style that and build your look around it.