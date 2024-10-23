How to layer clothes effectively to get the most out of your wardrobe

Learning how to layer your clothes will add depth and variety to your look while allowing you to easily stay comfortable as the temperature changes throughout the day and evening, or as you move indoors and outside.

The key to layering is investing in some good capsule wardrobe staples that can be worn all year round. Think thin base layers, good quality knitwear, a well-tailored coat and versatile pieces that can be styled to work across different seasons.

We chatted to stylists who revealed their top tips to get your wardrobe working as hard as possible, all year round.

How to layer clothes effectively

Stick to three layers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Layering is about practical dressing, so the number of layers you wear will depend on the weather and occasion. But a good rule of thumb is to stick to three layers.

“Layering is all about mixing textures, colours, and shapes to stay warm without feeling bulky. A good rule of thumb is to stick to three layers for that perfect balance between staying cosy and looking polished," advises Siena Barry-Taylor, a fashion expert at pre-loved fashion platform, Thrift+.

"Always start with a fitted base layer – something like a polo neck or long-sleeve top [or a vest or t-shirt, depending on the weather and your temperature preferences] – and build from there.”

Work with what you already have in your wardrobe

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While it's ideal to invest in versatile staples, part of the fun with layering is that you can - and should - work with the pieces you already have in your wardrobe.

Take some time to audit your collection and organise your pieces in a way that makes sense to you - whether that's by category, colour or fabric. You'll find it much easier to layer effectively when you have a clear organisation system and know what's actually in your wardrobe.

Add some structure with a belt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Adding a belt to your outfit will cinch in your waist and add definition to your silhouette - ideal if you're combining lots of thin layers and want to avoid looking bulky. It can also help lock in heat during the colder months.

Invest in a sweater vest

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A sweater vest is an amazing trans-seasonal layer that you'll find yourself turning to throughout the year. Wear them over anything, from shirts to printed dresses and even t-shirts. In the warmer months, they also look brilliant worn alone with casual jeans.

Layer in a light turtleneck

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Got a strappy summer dress that you love but find you can only wear it a few times a year? All you need is a few layering pieces. "Layer a lightweight turtleneck under a sleeveless dress," advises Megan Watkins, Head Stylist at online fashion destination SilkFred.

Wear a pair of tights or trousers under your dress and finish the look with a trench coat. Depending on the temperature, you might want to add a scarf or some additional layers, too.

Pair your favourite summer dress with boots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the brilliant things about a layered look is that there's no need to pack away your summer clothes when the temperatures drop. "Transitioning summer pieces into autumn is easier than you think," advises stylist Megan Watkins.

"Pair your favourite summer dresses with tights and knee-high boots. Add a cosy cardigan or leather jacket for warmth." This tip works for creating an edgier spring/summer look, or even for winter too - just swap your leather jacket for a warm coat.

Go for oversized styles

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“Go for oversized styles or size up so you’ve got room for extra layers when it really starts to get chilly," advises fashion expert Siena Barry-Taylor.

While you'll generally want to have a tighter base layer, opt for oversized jumpers, coats and cardigans as you can pack lots of light layers underneath these without looking bulky. The trick is to ensure that you have some variety and mix and match your cuts. So if you have an oversized jumper, pair it with a tighter top or form-fitting pieces on your bottom half.

Get cosy with a scarf

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Not only will you be super cosy, but a scarf can help pull together different pieces for a harmonious look.

"A large wool or cashmere scarf in rich autumnal hues is essential for finishing off your layered outfits. Invest in one that you can bring out year after year – it’ll be a staple in your wardrobe every winter," advises fashion expert Siena Barry-Taylor. A lighter material like the one pictured is also a great layering piece for spring/autumn, or summer evenings in the garden.

Layer lots of light, breathable layers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For an impactful outfit that feels comfortable and doesn't look bulky, opt for lots of light, breathable layers – particularly your base layer. "Layering is all about balancing comfort and style. Start with lightweight, breathable fabrics as a base, and build up with midweight knits or jackets. Don't be afraid to mix textures – like a silky blouse under a chunky knit – for depth without bulk," advises stylist Megan Watkins.

Add an oversized cardigan

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whether you work in an office with air conditioning, need an extra layer on a summer night or need some extra warmth in the colder months, an oversized cardigan is a capsule wardrobe must. "These are perfect for adding warmth without the bulk of a coat. Layer them over tees and long-sleeve tops for a relaxed look," advises fashion expert Siena Barry-Taylor.

Don't forget to accessorise

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Accessories can pull together a look and make your separates feel more cohesive together. A printed neckerchief in complementary tones, a dark belt, or a pair of statement sunglasses will all add a polished feel to any outfit.

Go for lace and trim hems

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Play around with different textures and hems. "I especially love layering up anything that has a lace hem or trim - that little extra detail really softens an outfit, ” says fashion expert Siena Barry-Taylor.

We love this layered look from fashion influencer Renia Jazz which combines staple pieces with some more extravagant, statement garments. Her soft knitted turtleneck adds a casual (and cosy) edge to her crushed silk dress and statement shoes.

Incorporate a boxy t-shirt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A boxy t-shirt is another great layering piece. Go for an oversized cut in colder months that can be worn on top of a thin thermal vest and jacket, or wear it as it is in the summer months. They look great with midi skirts and jeans alike, but can also be thrown on top of more formal summer dresses for a casual year-round look.

"I’m also a big fan of wearing boxy cotton tees under a sleeveless wool vest jumper for that effortlessly cool winter look that’s still warm (especially if you work in a chilly office!)" says fashion expert Siena Barry-Taylor.

Denim works all year round

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A great pair of flattering jeans will instantly make you feel good, whatever the weather. They're also great for layering as most styles will look great with an array of different tops, jumpers, coats and jackets. "Denim and cashmere also make for a stylish, tactile combination that’s perfect for colder months," adds stylist Megan Watkins. Truly, there are endless layering combinations you can create with the right pair.

Go for neutrals or black

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If in doubt, opt for neutrals and black. These pieces will pair well together and you don't have to worry about clashing tones. Play around with different textures, cuts and accessories to add visual interest.

Colour block

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Colour-blocking can help with outfit planning, especially if you've got a few select shades that you love. Start by styling together the most common colours in your wardrobe; two-tone looks like the one pictured can be really impactful, but so can monochromatic looks.

Not sure what colour suits you? Then choose the ones that make you happiest.

Don't overcomplicate it

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There's no need to overthink your outfit too much. At its core, layering is about dressing for the weather and getting the most out of your wardrobe. Whether that's adding a jumper to your winter dress, or wearing a striped t-shirt underneath your favourite jumpsuit, go for combinations that feel intuitive to you.

Stick to a colour scheme

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're not sure where to start when it comes to layering, it can be helpful to organise your wardrobe by colour and to spend some time analysing which colours go well together.

While there are no hard and fast rules, introducing too much colour to your look can make it feel a little thrown together. Sticking to a colour scheme will ensure your outfits feel more directional.

Team wool with silk or satin

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A satin or silk midi skirt is probably one of the most versatile pieces you can own. This style can be dressed up with heels or dressed down with trainers or boots. These materials often add beautiful texture to any look, regardless of the season and look particularly great with a wool top in the colder months. "Wool pairs beautifully with silk or satin for contrast," agrees stylist Megan Watkins.

Pick your fabrics carefully

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Layer complementary fabrics for a visually interesting look that doesn't look or feel too bulky. Light fabrics like mesh or silk look great with thick knits, but pairing wool with wool can look a little bulky and will most likely feel uncomfortable too.

Incorporate mesh pieces

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mesh and tulle are great layering fabrics. In the summer months, adding additional layers can create an interesting silhouette and add a casual edge, while heavy knits will add additional warmth in colder months.

Add some colour (and warmth) with tights

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wear black tights underneath your favourite summer dress for a cosy year-round look, or go one step further and swap them for coloured tights. These will look great with trainers or boots alike. Choose your colours wisely though - we'd advise matching them with another accent in your outfit.

Play with balance and proportion

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When putting together any outfit - layered or not - it's worth paying attention to balance and proportion. If you're adding lots of layers on top or wearing oversized pieces, keep your bottom half simple. Cropped jumpers or t-shirts create a feminine silhouette with long, flowing skirts, while short skirts will look great with voluminous knits.

Have fun!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There are no hard and fast rules when it comes to layering, and the looks you'll feel best in are the ones that match your personal style. This fun layered look from microbiologist-turned-fashion-influencer Grece Ghanem brings together an array of prints, textures and colours for a beautifully individual look that, on paper, breaks some of the so-called 'rules' of layering.

Add sequins for a high-impact look

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sequins are a staple during the festive season but with the right styling, they can be worn all year round. Pair with more casual pieces, like a boxy t-shirt, sandals or oversized knit for a glitzy layered look, or add tights and a trench coat for a sophisticated outfit that will work throughout the winter months.

Keep your layers on show

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you've gone to the effort of assembling a chic layered look, you want it to be on show! Plus, zipping up your coat or jacket can sometimes leave you looking a little swamped by fabric, depending on how many layers you've got on.

Introduce patterns and prints

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Don't be afraid of layering statement pieces or prints for a chic and impactful look. For a cohesive look that's not too out there, opt for complementary pieces that stick to the same colour scheme. Choosing block colours and one pattern will ensure your outfit doesn't feel too busy.

Invest in a great trench coat

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The humble trench coat can pull together even the most basic of outfits for an instantly polished look. But its appeal isn't only sartorial - a great coat will keep you warm and dry in the colder months too. You can layer a trench coat on top of just about anything, especially if you choose a versatile, neutral tone.

Add some leather for a little edge

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A leather jacket is a worthy investment piece, and they only look better over time. Go for a classic biker cut for a style that won't date and will look just as good flung over a summer dress as it will with a chunky knit or polo neck.

Ensure each layer works individually

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In most scenarios, you'll peel off some of your layers throughout the day, whether that's removing your coat and scarf in the office, or taking off your jumper for an evening event. So, it's important to create an outfit where all the pieces are harmonious together but work well as separates, too.

Mix up smart and casual styles

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whether it's a party dress you rarely wear or a tailored suit that's gathering dust, layering casual pieces on top of your formal clothes will transform them into every day pieces. This can be as simple as a casual scarf slung over a suit, or teaming your LBD with a pair of trainers and a chunky knit.

Invest in key staples

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While it's important to work with what you already have, investing in a few key pieces will ensure your wardrobe works as hard as it can. "A versatile wardrobe needs layering staples like a tailored blazer, a fitted turtleneck, and a classic trench coat. A neutral cardigan or leather jacket is also a must – they’re timeless, easy to style, and can transform any outfit," advises stylist Megan Watkins.