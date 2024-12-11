Prince Louis’s adorable secret he kept from Princess Charlotte despite ‘bursting’ to tell

Prince Louis is said to have kept an adorable secret from his big sister Princess Charlotte for weeks despite “bursting” to tell her.

Over the past four years the Royal Family’s Christmas season has in many ways truly begun with the Princess of Wales’s Together at Christmas carol service. This year’s service was filmed on 6th December and the Prince and Princess of Wales were accompanied by their three children to this heart-warming event. Six-year-old Prince Louis joined his siblings and parents for the first time in 2023 and the excitement was likely just as high this December thanks to a secret he apparently kept from Princess Charlotte as an amazing surprise.

According to the Daily Mail, when Kate arrived ahead of the service she spoke with guests and performers, including Paloma Faith, to whom she revealed this sweet anecdote and how her son was “bursting” to tell.

(Image credit: Photo by AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The future Queen was reportedly heard talking about the ballet dancers who performed at Together at Christmas and explained that Louis had found out about them weeks earlier, but that she’d urged him not to say anything to his sister.

She supposedly asked Prince Louis, “Can you keep a secret otherwise it won't be a surprise for Charlotte, who loves her ballet dancing”, before adding, “He has kept the secret for, what, nearly two weeks now.”

After Paloma described this as being “very challenging” for the young royal, Kate said, “For a six-year-old. And then this morning he said, ‘Mummy, please can I tell her - I'm bursting.’ I did drop off and he really wanted to tell her. I think - hopefully - he's kept it.”

(Image credit: Photo by Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Fans will have to wait until Christmas Eve to be able to tune in and see the soloists from the Royal Ballet perform during Together at Christmas, but it sounds like a magical moment in the service and one Princess Charlotte no doubt loved. As her proud mum told singer Paloma, Princess Charlotte is known to be a huge fan of ballet and if Prince Louis’s adorable secret was kept right up to the last moment like Kate believed, it would have been a wonderful surprise.

The two siblings have an incredibly close bond and Princess Charlotte’s love of dancing is something that seems to have been inspiring her younger brother too. Back in 2021 Prince William opened up about his daughter dancing in their kitchen being followed by Louis on an episode of Apple Fitness +’s Time to Walk podcast.

(Image credit: Photo by Dan Charity - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"Charlotte, particularly, is running around the kitchen in her dresses and ballet stuff and everything," he shared. "She goes completely crazy with Louis following her around trying to do the same thing. It's a really happy moment where the children just enjoy dancing, messing around, and, and singing."

The Princess of Wales also previously took her younger children to the set of the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing in 2023. Head Judge Shirley Ballas claimed to The Sun that the siblings had an “absolute ball” and that Prince Louis had requested a little paper crown like the one they gave Princess Charlotte after initially giving him sweets.

It seems that Prince Louis idolises Princess Charlotte and wants to be just like her - so it’s so heart-warming to think that the six-year-old kept the Together at Christmas secret to give her a dance-focused surprise.