Kate Middleton's new burgundy look has a luxurious twist with a dose of Chanel and sleek knee highs
The Princess of Wales loves a tonal outfit and her latest look championed the colour of the season in the most sensational way
The Princess of Wales just wore a full burgundy look and it had a luxurious twist with a dose of Chanel and sleek knee highs boots.
If we ever find ourselves staring at the pieces in our winter capsule wardrobe and struggling to know what to wear, we always turn to the Princess of Wales for inspiration. Her signature style is impeccably elegant and in the winter she loves embracing rich jewel tones and longline coats to create smart-casual outfits that are also so cosy. Her latest look was totally in-keeping with these failsafe winter outfit building blocks as Kate stepped out on 3rd December wearing a tailored Alexander McQueen coat and matching deep burgundy accessories, including a stunning Chanel bag and leather knee high boots.
She joined Prince William to ceremonially welcome The Amir of Qatar, and Sheikha Jawaher to the United Kingdom for their State Visit. Wrapping up warm, Kate chose to go for one of her classic tonal outfits and the coat was the centrepiece of it all.
Shop Burgundy Staples
With a wrap silhouette and waist belt, this is such an elegant longline coat to have in your collection. Throw it over knitwear and jeans or with a flowing party dress during the festive season.
You can currently get 25% off this sensational satin skirt with the code TREAT on Anthropologie and it's so sophisticated. You can accentuate the sheen of the material by pairing with a matching satin cami top or skirt or dress it down with a jumper.
Shop Burgundy Accessories
These leather knee high boots are more of an investment piece, but they'll last the test of time with their timeless design. The deep burgundy tone is gorgeous and would be wonderful worn with other burgundy accessories, or as the single pop of colour in a monochrome outfit.
This baguette bag is such a fabulous accessory to wear day or night and has a soft, puffy finish and is crafted from faux leather. It comes with both a fixed shoulder strap and an adjustable crossbody strap that can be removed, giving you several different ways to style this up.
It fell to her favourite midi length and had a smart collar, lapels and slightly angular shoulders that gave it beautiful structure. Pockets on the sides were a practical addition and it fastened neatly at the waist with two delicate black buttons. The sweeping V-neckline was so feminine and the colour of the Princess of Wales’s coat was oh-so on-trend burgundy.
Deep reds are always popular for autumn/winter, but this year burgundy has had a resurgence like never before and it worked well for this outfit as it’s also on the national flag of Qatar. Whilst not everyone will be as much of a fan, we love this rich red shade and think it’s incredibly versatile when it comes to styling. Although burgundy is bold, it looks amazing with camel and white, as well as black, making it easy to wear with your rotation of neutral pieces.
For a Christmas party outfit, a burgundy dress, skirt or co-ord would also be fabulous worn with metallic accessories. If you’re tempted to go all-out and wear a full burgundy look this winter then Kate has also showcased how to do this in such a chic way with her knee high boots and bag. The boots had pointed toes and sturdy block heels that added height, but without compromising too much on comfort.
Matching the tone of her longline coat exactly to her tall boots created a leg elongating effect and the pointed toes accentuated this even more. Knee high boots are always great for keeping you warm and providing plenty of coverage on chilly days and the Princess of Wales also ensured she was toasty by wearing a pair of leather burgundy gloves and a beret-style smart hat.
She carried a top handle bag from Chanel which had the iconic diamond quilting on the front and a gold-toned strap. The senior royal often prefers to carry top handle bags for important royal occasions and they instantly give a more formal feel to an outfit than a crossbody or roomy tote bag. So many Chanel designs are amongst the most timeless designer handbags and we’ve seen Kate wear this one before for a visit to the Natural History Museum in 2019 and in Paris in 2017.
This was a gorgeous outfit that’s made us fall in love with burgundy all over again for winter and the boots and bag gave it a very luxurious and glamorous edge. The ceremonial welcome was the Princess of Wales’s first state occasion of 2024 and she and Prince William travelled back to Buckingham Palace afterwards with King Charles and The Amir and Sheikha Jawaher.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
