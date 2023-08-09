Prince William and the Princess of Wales set to deliver public message without King Charles after summer break

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Prince William and the Princess of Wales are reportedly set to deliver a public message without King Charles after their summer break.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are said to be delivering a message to the public on the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s death.

It’s claimed that their message will also “look forward” as well as reflecting whilst King Charles will mark the day privately.

After what has been an incredibly busy year the Prince and Princess of Wales are enjoying a well-deserved break with their children. Whilst Prince William interrupted his family summer holiday to send a message of support, both he and Kate typically remain offline and private throughout August. But whilst we might not know what Prince William and Kate’s first royal duty back afterwards will be, there’s apparently a major duty looming. And it’s one King Charles won’t be a part of as the Prince and Princess of Wales will deliver a public message together around the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s death on 8th September.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

According to The Mirror, the future King and Queen Consort will be leading the public tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth on this heart-wrenching anniversary. It’s reported that they will deliver a public message honouring both the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth. This message will supposedly also “look forward” to the future and it’s not yet known what form it will take - either in person or via social media.

“Her Majesty’s passing was an event that truly ­signified the end of an era,” a royal source claimed. “The Royal Family has been in ­transition since then and following the Coronation and conclusion of the summer holidays, there will be an expectation to see what is next.”

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

The Prince and Princess of Wales will most likely be back at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor by the time of this poignant anniversary as term time at Lambrook school begins for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis on 6 September.

So it’s possible they could decide to deliver the message in person, however, it’s perhaps more likely that given the poignant nature of this anniversary, it might well be pre-recorded.

Either way, it’s something that Prince William and Kate will be delivering without His Majesty. It was recently confirmed exactly how King Charles will be honouring this date and he’ll be doing so “quietly and privately”. It was also suggested that there are no plans for any kind of official private gathering of the immediate and extended Royal Family on 8th September.

The King's decision echoes the one made by Queen Elizabeth throughout her reign as she used to spend the anniversary of her father King George VI’s death in private at Sandringham. In his absence on 8th September, Prince William and the Princess of Wales’ speech could end up echoing similar themes in praising Queen Elizabeth’s life and service that featured in King Charles’ first address as monarch.

"Her dedication and devotion as Sovereign never waivered, through times of change and progress, through times of joy and celebration, and through times of sadness and loss,” he declared. "In her life of service we saw that abiding love of tradition, together with that fearless embrace of progress, which make us great as Nations. The affection, admiration and respect she inspired became the hallmark of her reign.”