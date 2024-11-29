We can't quite believe Kate Middleton's delicate gold earrings are only £18
If you've been looking for the perfect affordable everyday earrings then the Princess of Wales's Orelia hoops are a gorgeous choice
The Princess of Wales’s delicate gold earrings are only £18 with a Black Friday discount code right now and they’ll go with every outfit.
A beautiful pair of earrings can transform even the simplest of outfits into something a little more chic and with so many Black Friday jewellery deals on at the moment it can be tricky to know which ones to pick. We tend to find ourselves looking at the more timeless pieces that can be worn on a daily basis. If you’re in need of any inspiration for jewellery to wear with your winter capsule wardrobe staples then the Princess of Wales’s delicate chain earrings from Orelia are a lovely choice - and they’re just £18.75.
Several of the future Queen’s earrings that she wears to engagements are from affordable brands and if you’re not as drawn to Kate’s Missoma earrings, her Orelia Chain Huggie Hoops are gorgeous. They’re usually £25, but right now you can get 25% off by entering the site-wide discount code BF2024 at checkout.
Shop The Princess of Wales's Orelia Earrings
Kate Loves
The Princess of Wales's chain earrings are crafted from an 18k gold plated brass base and are even more affordable with the BF2024 discount code at Orelia right now. They're delicate and have a unique design that's still very versatile for wearing day-to-day.
If you prefer silver-toned jewellery then the future Queen's stunning earrings also come in a silver plated version. Wear with a midi dress and a matching silver bag for a polished party look or with your favourite jeans and a warm knit.
These are slightly smaller than Kate's Chain Huggie Hoops and so they're perfect if you love exceptional, dainty jewellery. They'll quickly become a staple in your jewellery collection that you wear on repeat all winter.
This makes the already-reasonably priced earrings even more so and if you love them but prefer something even daintier then the mini versions of these hoops can be picked up for £15 with the discount count too, down from £20. Kate’s Orelia earrings are 18k gold plated brass based and the brand also makes them with 925 sterling silver plating.
Both versions of the Chain Huggie Hoops are equally elegant and the design is a small hoop earring with a chain texture and a click clasp fastening. The chain detailing gives these more impact than a regular hoop and they feel contemporary yet classic at the same time. The minimalism of Kate’s delicate earrings means that there’s also no need to worry about what occasions to bring them out for, as they suit every occasion.
Shop More Of Kate's Earrings
These gorgeous green onyx and 18k gold vermeil earrings are also owned by the Princess of Wales and they're currently in a 24h flash sale on Monica Vinader. Even when they return to full price, they're such a beautiful investment piece for your jewellery collection to add a subtle pop of colour.
Right now you can use the code HEAVENLYBF for 20% off everything and the code HEAVENLYBF25 for 25% off orders over £180 in the Black Friday sale and these pearl earrings are well worth picking up. The Princess of Wales owns them and the combination of the pearls and cubic zirconia stones is stunning.
Worn with a more casual outfit like jeans and your best wool jumpers, these £18 earrings would add a touch more glamour in a low-key way. For an evening out or a festive gathering when you’re wearing your partywear best, these earrings exude coolness and would ensure your outfit remains the main focus.
The Princess of Wales has worn hers styled in very different ways, including in June last year when she visited Maidenhead Rugby Club to discuss her Shaping Us campaign and the role community plays in supporting children. Kate showcased her sporty credentials on the rugby pitch in full rugby kit and kept her chain huggie hoops in throughout.
This shows how comfortable she finds them to wear even when she’s being active and this isn’t the only time she’s worn them when she’s doing sport. In 2021 Kate wore her Orelia earrings for a land yachting session with Fife Young Carers, styled with a navy padded jacket, pink and white Fair Isle jumper and skinny jeans.
This was such a cosy, easy-to-wear look for the Princess of Wales and her earrings complemented it perfectly. Although Kate’s delicate chain earrings are always affordable, the Black Friday code makes them even more tempting for us to pick up as a new everyday pair and the Princess of Wales has shown just how simple they are to style.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
