It's finally time for us to buy Kate Middleton's exact earrings we've admired for years

The Princess of Wales’s exact earrings have been on our wish-list for so long and it’s finally time to buy them as they’re in the sale.

We make it our mission each year to find the best Black Friday jewellery deals so we can pick up some precious pieces as a special gift for a loved-one… or a treat for ourselves. So imagine our delight when we discovered a pair of the Princess of Wales’s beautiful hoop earrings in the sale - for less than £80! So much of the magnificent jewellery that Kate wears to formal occasions is jewel-encrusted and worn by generations of royals, but her everyday picks are far more low-key and Missoma is one of her go-to brands.

Given she champions the best British clothing brands, it’s no surprise that she loves this British jewellery company too and Kate’s Mini Pyramid Charm Hoops are a favourite. Usually priced at £98, they’re now £78.40 for Black Friday and we’ve officially added them to our basket.

Shop Kate Middleton's Missoma Earrings

Kate Loves Missoma Mini Pyramid Charm Earrings Was £98, Now £78.40 at Missoma These are the Princess of Wales's exact Missoma earrings and they're a beautiful combination of subtle and glamorous. They're made from 18ct gold vermeil on sterling silver and rhodochrosite and they're currently under £80 for Black Friday. Snap them up quick as a special treat for yourself or a gift for a loved one.

Missoma White Mini Pyramid Charm Earrings Was £98, now £78.40 at Missoma If you love the look of Kate's earrings but would prefer something slightly more neutral then the rainbow moonstone version is a gorgeous alternative. They're stunning for adding a touch of sparkle to your everyday looks as well as to your occasionwear outfits. Missoma Green Mini Pyramid Charm Earrings Was £98, Now £78.40 at Missoma Kate might not own her Missoma earrings in the green colourway, but we think it's sensational and would work well with all of her green outfits. These feature amazonite drops and are perfect for adding a hint of colour to neutral outfits whilst still being very versatile. Missoma Zenyu Chandelier Hoops Was £139, Now £97.30 at Missoma These gorgeous gold earrings are another pair owned by the Princess of Wales and they instantly elevate a special outfit to new heights. They're crafted from 18ct gold plated brass and you can remove the chandelier charm to make them simple hoops.

(Image credit: Photo by Frank Augstein - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

These gorgeous earrings are made from 18ct gold plated vermeil on sterling silver, with the charm made from 18ct gold plated brass. The drop detail is a rhodochrosite stone in a soft rose-pink colour that is so subtle and easy to wear. Rhodochrosite is known as a symbol of love and we - like the Princess of Wales - are certainly in love with their versatility and understated glamour.

Kate’s Missoma earrings are easy to wear day-to-day as they’re small and they add a touch of shimmer but not the full-on sparkle that her diamond earrings would bring. The drops are suspended from minimal hoops with a pyramid design and if these handcrafted earrings weren’t already fabulous enough you can also detach the charms to wear them just as hoops.

(Image credit: Photo by Frank Augstein - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

A pair of these earrings is something that will last you for many years and you’d get so much wear out of, styled with your winter capsule wardrobe staples. The discount has made them even more tempting and they’d make a lovely present as well as a treat for yourself. The Princess of Wales has worn hers on multiple occasions and in certain lights they look almost white (the Mini Pyramid hoops do also come in a rainbow moonstone white version).

She was seen wearing them last November when she visited Sebby’s Corner - an organisation that was formed in 2021 and which provides services to support vulnerable families across London and the Home Counties. On this occasion Kate wore a chocolate brown ribbed roll neck jumper tucked into a matching suede midi skirt, with brown knee high boots and a chestnut-toned belted coat.

Shop More Of Kate's Jewellery Favourites

Heavenly London The Pearl and ‘Diamond’ Earrings £120 at Heavenly London You can currently use the code HEAVENLYBF for 20% off everything and the code HEAVENLYBF25 for 25% off orders over £180 in the Black Friday sale and Kate owns these exact pearl earrings. They feature cubic zirconia stones for sparkle and are so elegant. Monica Vinader Nura Necklace Was £128, Now £79.10 at Monica Vinader The Princess of Wales has worn the Nura Pearl Necklace on several occasions and it's such a wearable addition to anyone's jewellery collection. You can buy the pearl charm and chain separately or together and the chain is adjustable too. Accessorize Filigree Drop Earrings Was £6, Now £4.50 at Accessorize Kate owns a pair of Accessorize earrings very similar to these and they're so affordable and brilliant for jazzing up a simple outfit. They have intricate filigree detailing and come in both gold and silver tones.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

The soft pink and gold earrings finished off her outfit perfectly and echoed its warm tones. However, this colourway also works with cooler toned outfits - as Kate proved when she wore her Missoma Mini Pyramid Charm Hoops with a baby blue longline coat and blouse in Northern Ireland back in October 2022.

If you’re feeling especially inspired by Her Royal Highness’ earring choices then these aren’t the only Missoma earrings she owns. Kate has also worn the Zenyu Chandelier earrings before and these are down from £139 to £97.30. Like the other hoops, they can be worn with or without the charm and the future Queen stepped out in these when she attended the 2021 Royal Variety Performance and wore them with her iconic green sequin Jenny Packham dress.