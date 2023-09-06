Prince George could be set for special overseas trip very soon but it might mean deciding where his loyalties lie

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Prince George could be set for a special overseas trip with his parents very soon but it might mean deciding where his loyalties lie.

Prince William and the Princess of Wales are reportedly heading to France this weekend to watch Wales and England in their first matches in the Rugby World Cup.

It’s possible that Prince George could accompany one of them though he’s not previously revealed who he supports.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis haven’t been glimpsed in public since the coronation weekend and after a glorious summer break they’re now back at school. The Wales family are understood to have spent time at Balmoral Castle with King Charles and Queen Camilla during August. Now it’s possible Prince George could have another trip coming up if he gets to accompany his proud mum and dad.

Prince William and the Princess of Wales’ next trip is just a few days away in honour of a momentous occasion. They’ve already shown that they’re not against bringing their eldest children along to similar events, though if Prince George does come this time, he might have to decide where his loyalties lie…

It’s reported that Prince William and Kate will be in France to watch the England and Welsh rugby teams’ opening-round match in the Rugby World Cup. As Patron of Welsh Rugby, the Prince of Wales will be in Bordeaux to watch them face Fiji on Sunday 10th September whilst Kate, Patron of the Football Rugby Union will watch England in action against Argentina on Saturday 9th September in Marseilles.

Avid rugby fans Prince William and Kate have previously brought Prince George to watch Wales vs England in the Six Nations tournament in 2023. He’s also accompanied one or both of them to other sporting events like Wimbledon and the Euros football matches.

With this in mind and since both of these matches will take place on a weekend Prince George could potentially get to see one. The only question would be which one as the two matches are being played in different parts of France.

Given they both kick off at 8pm perhaps it’s more likely that if Prince George does go, it will be to the Saturday match in Marseilles. Then he would then have a whole day to recover from a late night and have more time to return to the UK ready for school on Monday rather than travelling back quite late on Sunday night.

Previously, Prince George hadn’t wanted to commit to which of his parents’ teams he personally supports and didn’t give a final answer when asked about this in 2022. However, Prince William laughingly indicated that there had been discussions at home about which side Prince George supported and that Kate was eagerly involved.

“It's become quite the thing in the house” he said, before reportedly pointing at Kate and continuing, “She is quite into it, I'm trying to stay out of it."

Whether or not Prince George has made a final decision remains to be seen and since he’s only just started back at school, his parents might decide against bringing him to France. But many sporting and royal fans would likely be excited to see him cheering the players on in the Rugby World Cup.