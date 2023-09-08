Princess Catherine and Prince William share beautiful tribute to the late Queen including the last ever photo taken with her great-grandchildren

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Princess Catherine and Prince William have shared a tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth as the royal family marks one year since the monarch died.

Today is the anniversary of the Queen's death and the royal family are sharing tributes to mark the occasion, revealing their memories of the late monarch and how much she meant to them.

Kate and William, who became the Prince and Princess of Wales following the Queen's death, have now paid tribute on Instagram, sharing a series of snaps of the late monarch and writing a sweet message.

One of the pictures the Wales's shared was one of the Queen surrounded by two of her grandchildren and several of her great-grandchildren, which is thought to be the last picture she had taken with them. They wrote the caption, "Today we remember the extraordinary life and legacy of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth. We all miss you. W & C."

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

Royal fans were quick to share their condolences on the Instagram post, with one writing, "Can't believe that it is one year already." Another added, "Remembered with much fondness. Love and light to the Royal Family as today they remember on this 1 year anniversary their beloved Matriach."

A third fan commented, "May she rest in peace! Will forever be remembered as the greatest leader of our generation."

Kate and William are currently in Wales to mark the anniversary of the Queen's death, while King Charles is at Balmoral, where the Queen died.

The King has also shared a tribute to his late mother today, sharing a heartfelt speech on the royal family's official Instagram account. He said, "In marking the first anniversary of Her Majesty's death and my accession, we recall with great affection her long life, devoted service, and all she meant to so many of us."

(Image credit: Photo by Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

And thanking the public for their support of him and Camilla since becoming monarchs, he added, "I am deeply grateful, too, for the love and support that has been shown to my wife and myself during this year as we do our utmost to be of service to you all."

Queen Elizabeth's death came just three months after she celebrated her Platinum Jubilee in June 2022, marking what was her milestone 70th year of her already extraordinary reign.