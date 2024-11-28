Kate Middleton’s favourite lip-gloss is on sale - if it’s good enough for a Princess, we have to try it

The Princess of Wales has been spotted using one of the Clarins Natural Lip Perfectors before and we’ve just found it in the Black Friday sale for under £18.

We all have our favourite makeup staples, whether that’s our best natural-looking mascaras, eyeliners or gorgeous lipsticks and the Princess of Wales’s go-tos have been a much-talked-about topic over the years. Although she doesn’t discuss her makeup must-haves at engagements, there are certain items which are said to be a key part of her collection and there’s one holy grail lip product Kate was actually seen with in 2019. Watching the action on Centre Court that July, the future Queen was pictured holding one of the Clarins Natural Lip Perfectors.

It’s believed that the shade Kate wears is the beautiful Rose Shimmer colour and we’ve come across it on sale on Amazon for £17.25, down from £19.55. Every little saving helps, especially at this time of year, and the beauty lovers in your life would likely be thrilled to receive this as a special festive gift.

Shop Kate's Clarins Lip Perfector

Shop More Of Kate's Beauty Favourites

Jo Malone Orange Blossom Cologne Was £118, Now £111.95 at AllBeauty It's worth looking into the best perfume deals if you're a fragrance fanatic and this stunning scent is one that Kate reportedly incorporated into her wedding day. She apparently had Jo Malone Orange Blossom candles at Westminster Abbey, and this cologne is equally gorgeous. Biotulin Supreme Skin Gel Was £44, Now £29 at Amazon Developed and produced in Germany, the impact of the key ingredient in Biotulin Supreme Skin Gel has been compared by some to Botox injections, without the need for any needles. It's currently discounted for Black Friday and it's been alleged in the past that the Princess of Wales is apparently a fan. Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Gel Eyeliner Was £27.50, Now £20.63 at Bobbi Brown The Princess of Wales is said to have used this long-wearing gel eyeliner on her wedding day and it's perfect for creating ultra-precise looks. It is smudge proof and comes in a range of different shades.

The Black Friday beauty deals are coming in strong this year and we’re definitely tempted to give the Natural Lip Perfector a go since it has the royal seal of approval. Kate’s rose-pink colour is a lovely one to wear everyday and the Lip Perfectors are described by Clarins as being a lip balm which is ideal for winter when our lips can often need a bit of extra TLC due to the cold weather.

As a multifunctional product the Clarins Natural Lip Perfector is up there as you can wear it on its own, but it’s also sheer enough to layer like a gloss over your lipstick for added shine and a touch more colour. The cushion applicator makes putting it on your lips so simple even when you’re out and about (like the Princess at Wimbledon) and the creamy texture is luxurious.

The Natural Lip Perfectors nourish and hydrate your lips thanks to the Shea Butter, enriched in Vitamin E. The delicate vanilla scent is an added bonus if you like your makeup products to have a subtle fragrance and there are several colours to choose from besides Kate’s go-to pink.

We particularly love the look of the Rosewood Shimmer Natural Lip Perfector which is more of a nude-beige tone and is every bit as stunning and versatile as Rose Shimmer. This shade is also discounted on Amazon right now, reduced from £23 to £17.25, and would make a gorgeous stocking filler or a practical yet exciting treat for yourself pre-Christmas.

Kate’s choice to wear a pink tone is totally in-keeping with her signature makeup which is all about a very natural finish, with hints of rose pink on her lips and cheeks. The main way the Princess of Wales likes to add a bit more drama is with her iconic sweep of black eyeliner and opting for a more pared-back and sheer lip product is a great decision to ensure her final look remains very balanced and glowy for royal engagements and visits.

Whilst we still love our best long-lasting lipsticks, for an easy pop of colour and added moisture, Kate’s Clarins Natural Lip Perfector is going to become our new go-to.