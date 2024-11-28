Kate Middleton’s favourite lip-gloss is on sale - if it’s good enough for a Princess, we have to try it

The Princess of Wales was spotted using this particular Clarins lip product while she watched Wimbledon back in 2019

The Princess of Wales claps as she attends day 2 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 02, 2019
(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images)
Emma Shacklock
By
published
in News

The Princess of Wales has been spotted using one of the Clarins Natural Lip Perfectors before and we’ve just found it in the Black Friday sale for under £18.

We all have our favourite makeup staples, whether that’s our best natural-looking mascaras, eyeliners or gorgeous lipsticks and the Princess of Wales’s go-tos have been a much-talked-about topic over the years. Although she doesn’t discuss her makeup must-haves at engagements, there are certain items which are said to be a key part of her collection and there’s one holy grail lip product Kate was actually seen with in 2019. Watching the action on Centre Court that July, the future Queen was pictured holding one of the Clarins Natural Lip Perfectors.

It’s believed that the shade Kate wears is the beautiful Rose Shimmer colour and we’ve come across it on sale on Amazon for £17.25, down from £19.55. Every little saving helps, especially at this time of year, and the beauty lovers in your life would likely be thrilled to receive this as a special festive gift.

Kate Middleton holds a Clarins Instant Light Lip Perfector at Wimbledon

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images)

Shop Kate's Clarins Lip Perfector

Clarins Lip Perfector In Rose ShimmerKate's Favourite
Clarins Lip Perfector In Rose Shimmer

It's believed that 'Rose Shimmer' is the exact shade Kate was using at Wimbledon and either way, it's a beautiful pink tone. As the name would suggest it brings a slight shimmer to your lips and it's also gorgeously nourishing.

Clarins Lip Perfector In Candy Shimmer
Clarins Lip Perfector In Candy Shimmer

This shade of Clarins Lip Perfector is more coral-pink and is a beautiful choice that you could easily wear on a daily basis. It's moisturising and worth having one in your handbag just in case.

Clarins Lip Perfector In Rosewood Shimmer
Clarins Lip Perfector In Rosewood Shimmer

Just like the others in the range, this lip product is so wonderful to wear thanks to its melting cream texture. It adds shine and moisture and if you aren't such a fan of pink, this hue is a nude-beige shade.

Clarins Lip Perfector In Fuchsia Glow
Clarins Lip Perfector In Fuchsia Glow

This product is part of the Lip Perfector Glow collection which is ideal for anyone who wants a 2-in-1 balm and highlighter. This is more than a simple gloss and it nourishes and plumps your lips and can also be applied to your cheeks for a healthy glow.

Clarins Lip Perfector In Soft Pink Glow
Clarins Lip Perfector In Soft Pink Glow

This Lip Perfector Glow in Soft Pink Glow is beautiful and subtle. Use it to add buildable colour to your lips and cheeks and pop in your handbag ready in case you want to apply whilst on the go.

Clarins Lip Perfector In Mulberry Glow
Clarins Lip Perfector In Mulberry Glow

The perfect mix of bold and neutral, this Mulberry Glow colour is a lovely addition to your collection. We love the 2-in-1 aspect of the Lip Perfector Glows and it has a balm texture and can be applied generously throughout the day, as needed.

Shop More Of Kate's Beauty Favourites

Jo Malone Orange Blossom Cologne
Jo Malone Orange Blossom Cologne

It's worth looking into the best perfume deals if you're a fragrance fanatic and this stunning scent is one that Kate reportedly incorporated into her wedding day. She apparently had Jo Malone Orange Blossom candles at Westminster Abbey, and this cologne is equally gorgeous.

Biotulin Supreme Skin Gel

Biotulin Supreme Skin Gel

Developed and produced in Germany, the impact of the key ingredient in Biotulin Supreme Skin Gel has been compared by some to Botox injections, without the need for any needles. It's currently discounted for Black Friday and it's been alleged in the past that the Princess of Wales is apparently a fan.

Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Gel Eyeliner
Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Gel Eyeliner

The Princess of Wales is said to have used this long-wearing gel eyeliner on her wedding day and it's perfect for creating ultra-precise looks. It is smudge proof and comes in a range of different shades.

The Black Friday beauty deals are coming in strong this year and we’re definitely tempted to give the Natural Lip Perfector a go since it has the royal seal of approval. Kate’s rose-pink colour is a lovely one to wear everyday and the Lip Perfectors are described by Clarins as being a lip balm which is ideal for winter when our lips can often need a bit of extra TLC due to the cold weather.

As a multifunctional product the Clarins Natural Lip Perfector is up there as you can wear it on its own, but it’s also sheer enough to layer like a gloss over your lipstick for added shine and a touch more colour. The cushion applicator makes putting it on your lips so simple even when you’re out and about (like the Princess at Wimbledon) and the creamy texture is luxurious.

The Princess of Wales looks on during Day 2 of The Championships - Wimbledon 2019

(Image credit: Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Getty Images)

The Natural Lip Perfectors nourish and hydrate your lips thanks to the Shea Butter, enriched in Vitamin E. The delicate vanilla scent is an added bonus if you like your makeup products to have a subtle fragrance and there are several colours to choose from besides Kate’s go-to pink.

We particularly love the look of the Rosewood Shimmer Natural Lip Perfector which is more of a nude-beige tone and is every bit as stunning and versatile as Rose Shimmer. This shade is also discounted on Amazon right now, reduced from £23 to £17.25, and would make a gorgeous stocking filler or a practical yet exciting treat for yourself pre-Christmas.

The Princess of Wales smiles as she attends day 2 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships 2019

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images)

Kate’s choice to wear a pink tone is totally in-keeping with her signature makeup which is all about a very natural finish, with hints of rose pink on her lips and cheeks. The main way the Princess of Wales likes to add a bit more drama is with her iconic sweep of black eyeliner and opting for a more pared-back and sheer lip product is a great decision to ensure her final look remains very balanced and glowy for royal engagements and visits.

Whilst we still love our best long-lasting lipsticks, for an easy pop of colour and added moisture, Kate’s Clarins Natural Lip Perfector is going to become our new go-to.

Emma Shacklock
Emma Shacklock

Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!

