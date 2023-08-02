Kate Middleton's favourite shimmery bronzer that she wore on her wedding day is on sale

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

A Bobbi Brown bronzer loved by the Princess of Wales so much that she's thought to have worn it on her wedding day is on sale right now.

When the Prince and Princess of Wales married in April 2011, the world was in awe.

Kate looked incredible in a bespoke Alexander McQueen gown with an utterly flawless face of makeup - with her glow provided by a Bobbi Brown bronzer.

Princess Catherine's makeup and skincare stash has long been the envy of beauty fans, with the Princess of Wales no doubt having access to any beauty product her heart desires, from high end releases to drugstore picks.

From the likes of her rosehip face oil and go-to Lancome mascara to the hairspray she relies on to keep her locks in place, there's some products that have given us an insight into what Kate keeps in on her dressing table and in her makeup bag - and one of the products she is revealed to have used on her wedding day is even on sale right now.

Bobbi Brown Shimmer Brick Compact in Bronze, £39.50 £31.60 | LookFantastic The Bobbi Brown Shimmer Brick Compact in Bronze is Kate Middleton-approved and a total multi-purpose makeup bag addition. Bronze, add depth, highlight and use as eyeshadow thanks to the multi-tonal pressed powder.

Yep, it's the Bobbi Brown Shimmer Brick Compact in Bronze that is said to have given Kate her glow as a blushing bride when she married Prince William, with the Princess of Wales reportedly enlisting the help of a Bobbi Brown makeup pro for some 'artistry assistance' ahead of her big day.

While Kate did her own makeup on her actual wedding morning, Bobbi Brown makeup artist Hannah Martin is said to have shared her expertise, with the royal bride reportedly using the Bobbi Brown Shimmer Brick to achieve that gorgeous radiance and those defined cheek bones.

Right now, the Bobbi Brown favourite has been price slashed on the LookFantastic website, making it available to snap up for just £31.60 instead of £39.50, saving you £7.50.

The compact boasts varying shimmer shades that are perfect for blending to create the ultimate illuminated look, with rose gold, pink, golden and champagne shades coming together to create the ultra-fine brush-on powder that created Kate's lit-from-within wedding look.