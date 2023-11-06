Kate Middleton's favourite Clarins lip gloss is on a rare sale for just £16 - so you have to act fast

Run, don't walk, to purchase Kate Middleton's favourite Clarins lipgloss, which is on sale for a rare £16 right now.

When Kate Middleton reveals a product she loves for her every day makeup routine, we of course need to rush to buy it immediately - and this goes for all aspects of the Princess' life. Plus, with the Princess' new fashion and beauty renaissance under wing (we love her new 70s curtain bang hair!), we keep a keen eye out for any new products she might be using.

Regardless of an aesthetic shift for the Princess, however, there are some products she stays loyal to - for example, her Le Chameau wellies, or her nail polish she's donned as her go-to. When Kate likes a product, it's bound to go viral - and the same can be said for her favourite lipgloss from Clarins, which is on a super rare sale for £16 right now at Debenhams.

The Clarins Natural Lip Perfector, which is a hybrid lip gloss and chapstick, works for day-to-day use and even fancier occasions - but don't take it from us, Kate Middleton wears it nearly every day, regardless of occasion.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Clarins Lip Perfector in Rose Shimmer View at Debenhams RRP: £16.80 | A melting gel balm with a deliciously sweet flavour and 3D shimmer - plus it's on sale with free delivery. What could be better than that? Clarins Lip Perfector in Apricot Shimmer View at Debenhams RRP: £16.80 | A sweeter, lighter shade perfect for those going for subtlety this winter. Clarins Lip Perfector in Plum Shimmer View at Debenhams RRP: £16.80 | For all of your bolder ladies out there, this one is for you. Rock plum shimmer at your next wintery occasion, adding a pop of plum to your look.

For example, Kate has been known to sport this product at Wimbledon in years past. How do we know this, you ask?

Well, it's simple - she was photographed holding it.

In the Wimbledon photo, Kate is holding the shade "rose shimmer" - a rosy pink shade that is universally flattering, and is luckily still in stock. But in case this product sells out soon - and we predict that it just might - there are a handful of other incredibly delectable and versatile shades to choose from.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lip gloss can be a bit of a toss-up as a product - not enough shine, and the gloss won't do its job. But, with an unwanted too-sticky formula, you could risk that dreaded hair-sticking-to-your-lips situation that we all know and despise. This product, however, doesn't boast such issues, providing an incredible, subtle sheen that is non-sticky and works alone or with your favourite lip liner or lipstick.

And, the applicator is a great shape, ensuring an even swipe of the product every time. According to the Clarins website, the product's applicator is an "easy-to-use angled cushion applicator provides the perfect amount of color for an irresistibly pretty pout." Sounds convincing enough for us.

Luckily, we can confirm that fans love it too. "My go to lip gloss. This is luxury but not the most expensive gloss it really is gorgeous and the correct consistency too. It lasts a long time also," one person reviewed on the Debenhams site.