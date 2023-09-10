Kate Middleton dazzles in chic, heat-beating white outfit for Rugby World Cup, and sweet video captures moment she’s applauded by stadium full of fans

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Princess of Wales beat the heat in Europe on Saturday as she wore a dazzling white outfit. The cool, chic look is a favourite for the Princess, as she’s worn the Alexander McQueen suit before, most famously during her and William’s visit to Jamaica in 2022. As she cheered on the rugby team, Kate was caught beaming as the crowd erupted in cheers for her.

Catherine, Princess of Wales attended England’s first match of the rugby world cup in France on Saturday

As Europe sizzles in a heatwave, the Princess looked cool and summery chic in an all-white outfit, including an Alexander McQueen suit and fresh white pumps

It’s been a busy time for the Princess of Wales. Right back from her summer holidays, she accompanied Prince William for a touching service in honour of the late Queen on Friday – and then wowed fans with a quick change as they visited sustainable farms in Wales.

If that wasn’t enough, she joined in an unexpected family reunion at Windsor Castle as Mike Tindall revealed something surprising about the Princess during a taping of his podcast.

Despite being pulled in several directions, Her Royal Highness managed to look rested and resplendent as she attended England’s first match for the Rugby World Cup in France on Saturday.

Kate’s been patron of Rugby Football Union since February last year, taking over the role from Prince Harry.

Dressed in one of her favourite white suit blazers by Alexander McQueen and sporting jewellery by Mappin & Webb, the Princess, who is the Patron of the Rugby Football Union, cheered on the squad to victory.

The Princess debuted the white suit last spring, during an official visit to Jamaica.

While the designer label carries quite a hefty price tag – available to shop on Net-a-Porter for £1,690, you can recreate Kate’s look for less with this great dupe.

Polished Viscose Strong Shoulder Blazer - Karen Millen, £183.20 A true embodiment of sleek sophistication, crafted with luxurious viscose fabric, this blazer exudes a refined elegance and is a more budget friendly alternative to a classic Princess of Wales look.

To complete her look, Kate brought back a familiar jewellery set with a special significance to her - the Mappin & Webb Empress earrings and matching pendant.

The earrings feature 18 Carat gold disc drops cut into an intricate design set with brilliant cut diamonds. Kate first wore the white gold and diamond earrings in 2014 and has worn them to more than 25 public engagements to date, making them one of her most re-worn accessories.

The Princess wore the matching necklace with her earrings.

The jeweller describes the necklace as “sparkling and versatile” – and Kate’s proven this to be the case as she’s regularly sported the necklace, for both casual and formal events.

The versatility makes it easily wearable, but there’s another reason Catherine might wear it so often – the sentimental connection. She debuted the necklace at Princess Charlotte’s christening in 2015

Her look was completed with a Massimo Dutti woven bag. It’s made from strips of responsibly sourced sheepskin leather woven together and originally retailed for £149, however, it’s no longer available to buy from the brand.

As Kate cheered on the squad, a video has caught the adorable moment the Princess was put on the stadium screens – and the thousands of fans erupt in cheers for her, causing her to flash a surprised smile and wave.

A post shared by Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) A photo posted by on

Following the rugby match, Kate visited the changing room to meet the players and congratulate them on their victory.

On Sunday evening, Kate’s husband, Prince William, will watch a match in Bordeaux. As Patron of Welsh Rugby Union, he’ll be cheering on a different team to his wife, rooting on Wales as they play Fiji.