Are we about to see a different style for Kate Middleton? Major news announced – and it could mean the end of a royal fashion era

The Princess of Wales's go-to designer, who designed her wedding dress among other iconic looks, is leaving the fashion house

Kate Middleton's go-to designer, who designed her wedding dress, is leaving Alexander McQueen
Jack Slater
By Jack Slater
published

It could be the start of a new fashion era for Kate Middleton as her long-time go-to designer is leaving Alexander McQueen. Sarah Burton - who famously designed Kate Middleton’s wedding dress during her tenure with the British fashion house - is stepping down from the label after her final Paris Fashion Week show later this month, the brand announced earlier this week.

There’s been many upheavals in recent years for the Royal Family – from losing Queen Elizabeth II to the start of the reign of King Charles III and the ongoing feud between Prince Harry and members of his family – but another major change could be coming.

A whole new fashion era for the Princess of Wales could be incoming, as one of Kate’s go-to designers is stepping away from Alexander McQueen after nearly three decades.

Sarah Burton, who designed Kate Middleton's 2011 wedding dress, is leaving Alexander McQueen after 26 years

Announcing her upcoming departure, Sarah Burton, who has made numerous iconic custom-made outfits for Catherine on behalf of the designer over the years, shared her gratitude to the “incredible team at Alexander McQueen” in a statement, writing the fashion house has been her “home for the past 26 years.”

She also paid tribute to McQueen himself, saying, “He taught me so much and I am eternally grateful to him. I am looking forward to the future and my next chapter and will always carry this treasured time with me.”

Sarah and Kate’s most memorable collaborative creation was, of course, her iconic wedding dress  - which was crowned the favourite wedding dress of all time.

Kate Middleton's 2011 Alexander McQueen wedding dress was just one of her popular Sarah Burton creations

Wanting to keep details of the dress secret, Kate swore Sarah to secrecy.

Sarah told the New York Post after the wedding, “The most fun I had was trying to hide... we laughed a lot about that.”

She admitted that she “kind of blew it” when she was captured on camera running into Catherine's hotel, The Goring in Central London, the night before the May 2011 wedding but described the royal as “down to earth”.

However, the wedding dress wasn’t the only important look Kate trusted Sarah to design.

Kate Middleton in a Sarah Burton/Alexander McQueen gown for the BAFTAs

For a series of special 40th birthday portraits, the now Princess of Wales wore two different bespoke creations of Sarah’s for Alexander McQueen, including a stunning one-shoulder red gown with a cinched waist.

Other Alexander McQueen favourites sported by Kate throughout Sarah’s time at the helm of the brand have included her array of suits – including the chic white one worn over the weekend at the Rugby World Cup.

Some of her other memorable moments near to the Princess of Wales included designing Pippa Middleton's bridesmaid dress.

Kate Middleton wore Alexander McQueen to her sister, Pippa Matthews nee Middleton's, wedding

Kate Middleton would often turn to Alexander McQueen and Sarah Burton for her coats, too

Kate Middleton's flowy, lilac gown was another Alexander McQueen made under the helm of Sarah Burton

Sarah was awarded an OBE for services to the British fashion industry in 2012 and while it’s not known where she’s off to next, it isn’t clear if the Princess of Wales will follow suit and keep wearing Sarah's designs or will stick with Alexander McQueen and their new designer.

Either way, there could be some new and unexpected looks coming. Consider us excited!

