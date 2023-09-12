Are we about to see a different style for Kate Middleton? Major news announced – and it could mean the end of a royal fashion era
The Princess of Wales's go-to designer, who designed her wedding dress among other iconic looks, is leaving the fashion house
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
It could be the start of a new fashion era for Kate Middleton as her long-time go-to designer is leaving Alexander McQueen. Sarah Burton - who famously designed Kate Middleton’s wedding dress during her tenure with the British fashion house - is stepping down from the label after her final Paris Fashion Week show later this month, the brand announced earlier this week.
- Sarah Burton, the designer responsible for some of the Princess of Wales's most memorable looks, is leaving Alexander McQueen.
- This could mean the start of a new look for Kate, who has turned to Sarah and McQueen for some of her most important looks throughout the years.
- In other royal news, the Princess of Wales wore a 'significant' colour on anniversary of the Queen’s death that shows she 'will always be by' Prince William’s side.
There’s been many upheavals in recent years for the Royal Family – from losing Queen Elizabeth II to the start of the reign of King Charles III and the ongoing feud between Prince Harry and members of his family – but another major change could be coming.
A whole new fashion era for the Princess of Wales could be incoming, as one of Kate’s go-to designers is stepping away from Alexander McQueen after nearly three decades.
Announcing her upcoming departure, Sarah Burton, who has made numerous iconic custom-made outfits for Catherine on behalf of the designer over the years, shared her gratitude to the “incredible team at Alexander McQueen” in a statement, writing the fashion house has been her “home for the past 26 years.”
She also paid tribute to McQueen himself, saying, “He taught me so much and I am eternally grateful to him. I am looking forward to the future and my next chapter and will always carry this treasured time with me.”
Sarah and Kate’s most memorable collaborative creation was, of course, her iconic wedding dress - which was crowned the favourite wedding dress of all time.
Wanting to keep details of the dress secret, Kate swore Sarah to secrecy.
Sarah told the New York Post after the wedding, “The most fun I had was trying to hide... we laughed a lot about that.”
She admitted that she “kind of blew it” when she was captured on camera running into Catherine's hotel, The Goring in Central London, the night before the May 2011 wedding but described the royal as “down to earth”.
However, the wedding dress wasn’t the only important look Kate trusted Sarah to design.
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)
A photo posted by on
For a series of special 40th birthday portraits, the now Princess of Wales wore two different bespoke creations of Sarah’s for Alexander McQueen, including a stunning one-shoulder red gown with a cinched waist.
Other Alexander McQueen favourites sported by Kate throughout Sarah’s time at the helm of the brand have included her array of suits – including the chic white one worn over the weekend at the Rugby World Cup.
Some of her other memorable moments near to the Princess of Wales included designing Pippa Middleton's bridesmaid dress.
Sarah was awarded an OBE for services to the British fashion industry in 2012 and while it’s not known where she’s off to next, it isn’t clear if the Princess of Wales will follow suit and keep wearing Sarah's designs or will stick with Alexander McQueen and their new designer.
Either way, there could be some new and unexpected looks coming. Consider us excited!
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Jack Slater is not the Last Action Hero, but that's what comes up first when you Google him. Preferring a much more sedentary life, Jack gets his thrills by covering news, entertainment, celebrity, film and culture for woman&home, and other digital publications.
Having written for various print and online publications—ranging from national syndicates to niche magazines—Jack has written about nearly everything there is to write about, covering LGBTQ+ news, celebrity features, TV and film scoops, reviewing the latest theatre shows lighting up London’s West End and the most pressing of SEO based stories.
-
-
Kate Middleton seems to be phasing out former go-to hairstyle in favour of ‘professional image’ that displays her ‘assertive’ side
The Princess of Wales' hairstyles have evolved over the years and according to an expert her current preference is 'confident'
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Prince William recalls this 'terrifying' memory of Princess Anne - and it's so in keeping with the no-nonsense royal!
Prince William recalled a hilarious memory of the Princess Royal as they’d get competitive at Balmoral
By Jack Slater Published
-
Kate Middleton dazzles in chic, heat-beating white outfit for Rugby World Cup, and sweet video captures moment she’s applauded by stadium full of fans
The Princess of Wales was in France to cheer on England in the Rugby World Cup
By Jack Slater Published
-
We learned something surprising about Kate Middleton as she joined Mike Tindall’s podcast wearing a suitably appropriate print
The Princess of Wales was wearing the Prince of Wales check pattern on her Catherine Walker blazer
By Jack Slater Published
-
Fans impressed by Princess of Wales’ quick change as she swaps elegant glamour for casuals, getting stuck in to three different duties on anniversary of Queen’s death
The Princess of Wales got straight back to duties after paying tribute to the late Queen on Friday
By Jack Slater Published
-
The ‘very thoughtful’ hidden detail in the Princess of Wales’ outfit worn on the first anniversary of the late Queen’s death
Princess Catherine’s choice of hat has a special connection to the history of the Royal Family
By Jack Slater Published
-
Kate Middleton just gave us a lesson on how to chicly dress for rain and it involves a midi dress
Kate Middleton's dress is pure heaven...
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Kate Middleton’s red floral belted dress epitomised back-to-school chic and it’s the perfect seasonal transitional piece for September!
Kate Middleton’s red floral belted dress is the perfect summer-to-autumn dress that's ideal for those warm and sunny September days
By Laura Harman Published
-
Kate Middleton's SPF tinted moisturiser is perfect for the late heatwave - and it's on sale!
Kate Middleton's SPF tinted moisturiser is currently on sale, and it's the perfect product for covering blemishes and protecting skin
By Laura Harman Published
-
Why there's 'tension' between Kate Middleton's parents and Charles and Camilla
Royal experts have revealed that there is 'tension' between Kate Middleton's parents, Carole and Mike, and the King and Queen
By Laura Harman Published