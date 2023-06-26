Of course Kate Middleton's wedding dress has been crowned royal favorite of all time, but we're surprised at who came last...

Kate Middleton stunned royal fans with her beautiful wedding gown back in 2011, and 12 years later it is still a fan favorite.

Kate Middleton's wedding dress has been crowned favorite of all time, while another famous royal has come in last place.

Kate married Prince William back in 2011 in a lavish ceremony held at Westminster Abbey in London.

While The Princess of Wales's 2011 wedding dress has come out on top in a poll run by Express.co.uk, Queen Camilla's 2005 gown came out at the bottom.

Kate Middleton's dresses are the envy of many fashion lovers across the globe, so it's hardly surprising that her elegant gown came out on top.

The dress was designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen with a Victorian-style bodice, long sleeves, and a delicate lace flower collar. The dress featured a train measuring an impressive 2.7 meters and her veil incorporated the national flowers of the rose, thistle, daffodil, and shamrock to represent the United Kingdom.

"Miss Middleton worked closely with Sarah Burton in formulating the design of her dress," Buckingham Palace confirmed at the time of the wedding. And the dressmaker has since revealed how Kate's wedding gown reflected her personality.

On why Kate made the decisions she made, a statement from the Palace said, “Miss Middleton chose British brand Alexander McQueen for the beauty of its craftsmanship and its respect for traditional workmanship and the technical construction of clothing."

“Miss Middleton wished for her dress to combine tradition and modernity with the artistic vision that characterizes Alexander McQueen’s work.”

On what Kate wanted her dress to reflect, “The dress epitomizes timeless British craftsmanship by drawing together talented and skilled workmanship from across the United Kingdom."

The statement added, “The dress design pays tribute to the Arts and Crafts tradition, which advocated truth to materials and traditional craftsmanship using simple forms and often Romantic styles of decoration. Ms Burton’s design draws on this heritage, additionally giving the cut and the intricate embellishment a distinctive, contemporary and feminine character.”

While Kate's stunning gown came out on top in the Express poll, Queen Camilla's wedding dress came last. The King and Queen Consort tied the knot on April 9, 2005 at Windsor Guildhall.

For the nuptials, Camilla wore a cream silk chiffon dress hemmed with vertical rows of Swiss-made appliquéd woven disks and a matching oyster silk basket weave coat. For the blessing afterward, she wore a floor-length embroidered pale blue and gold coat over a matching chiffon dress and a dramatic spray of golden feathers in her hair.

Meghan Markle's wedding dress came out second in the poll, followed by Princess Beatrice and then Queen Elizabeth II's. Princess Diana's wedding dress came in fifth place, while Princess Eugenie's came in sixth.