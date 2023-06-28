Kate Middleton's tennis court skills were epic but Roger Federer told her off for breaking the rules

Kate Middleton seriously wowed with her tennis skills when she teamed up with Roger Federer for a day - but the pro made sure she followed the rules.

Kate Middleton teamed up with retired tennis champion Roger Federer for a training day at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club to celebrate the Ball Boys and Girls of Wimbledon.

Taking to the court, Princess Catherine showed off her tennis prowess and flexed her impressive catching abilities - but Roger didn't let a Wimbledon rule break go unnoticed.

The Princess of Wales and tennis icon Roger Federer teamed up for a training day with the Wimbledon Ball Boys and Girls, who play a key role in the world-famous tournament.

During the future Queen Consort's visit to the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Kate not only served some serious sporty style inspo as she wowed with her white Wimbledon look in a bargain $62 tennis skirt, but showed that she's a natural with a ball and racket, too.

Joining Roger and some Ball Girls on the Wimbledon courts to get some catching practise in, Princess Catherine executed a one-handed catch with ease.

But, despite being in the presence of royalty, Federer wasn't going to let a mistake slide.

Quizzing Kate, he said "Are you allowed to do that?"

Turning to a Ball Girl for advice, sporty Princess Catherine, who stays in shape with active hobbies and workouts, asked, "Oh yeah! Are you allowed to do that?"

"In Australia they would catch it, but here in Wimbledon, you don't," Federer replied, while the Ball Girl added, "Yeah you're not meant to catch it."

Clarifying, she added, "You're meant to let it bounce and then get it. But good catch!"

Despite her mistake, royal fans were left in awe by Princess Catherine's epic display on the court, with many taking to social media to applaud her for getting so involved.

"She’s perfect in the best sense. What a good sport. Always joining in positively," one wrote, while another asked, "Is there anything Her Highness can’t do?"

This isn't the first time Kate has been able to team up with a global tennis star to play one of her favorite sports.

In 2021, Princess Catherine joined Grand Slam and US Open champion Emma Raducanu on the court in a meeting hosted by the LTA Youth program at the National Tennis Centre.

Despite her impressive array of tennis titles, Emma admitted that she was nervous to be playing with Kate, with then- teenage pro telling the BBC, "I was actually very nervous playing [Catherine]. I kept telling myself 'Don't miss! Don't miss!'"