Kate Middleton has a very specific skill when it comes to wearing heels and we're seriously impressed

Kate Middleton seemingly possesses a rather specific skill that appears to be essential for her life as a key working royal - and it involves her shoes.

The Princess of Wales seems to be able to tackle even the sandiest of terrain in her high heels, proving that the uneven ground of a beach is no match for her ability to walk in wedges in unearthed pictures.

Kate can be seen walking, running and even dancing while rocking high heels on sandy beaches in photos from previous royal engagements.

Kate Middleton's heel collection is one that makes us wish we could have the chance to raid her closet, with everything from Manolos to Jimmy Choos in the Princess of Wales's shoe stash.

When it comes to royal outings, Kate's dresses are what we tend to see most of, with the mom-of-three usually teaming a frock, gown or skirt with a pair of stiletto pumps.

But when super chic heels aren't the order of the day, it's usually a pair of her white Veja sneakers, her go-to espadrilles or some trusty wedges for Kate - and we can see why.

It seems that Princess Catherine can tackle even super uneven, sandy beaches in a pair of wedges, with unearthed photos from past engagements displaying her showing no fear of twisting an ankle or toppling over onto the sand.

While most of us would opt for a pair of sandals, flip flops or no shoes at all on the beach, Kate stuck to her usual regal style in a white, lace patterned dress and tan wedge heels when she and Prince William visited Sydney's Manly Beach during their 2014 tour of Australia and New Zealand.

Princess Catherine, who was known as the Duchess of Cambridge at the time, ran and danced along the shore with ease during the day spent with members of Australian Surf Life Saving Clubs.

Catherine opted for wedges on the beach once again in 2016, stepping out with Prince William on Towan Beach in Cornwall's Newquay.

Never one to shy away from high street finds, Catherine wore a pair of the suede Monsoon Fleur wedges in taupe, teaming them with a blush pink dress from Lela Rose.

Once again, Kate looked confident and well-balanced on the Cornish sand, standing without a wobble in the windy conditions.

The future Queen Consort, who has long been passionate about childhood developent, was even unfazed when her light-toned wedges became coated in sand as she and William met with volunteers from The Wave Project, which uses surfing to reduce anxiety and improve wellbeing in children.