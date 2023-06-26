Kate Middleton's fun tennis skirt is a snip at $62 and the sporty piece would look just as good off-court too!

Kate Middleton's tennis skirt or 'skort' at Wimbledon has royal fans everywhere asking how to recreate the future Queen's athletic look.

Kate Middleton looked effortlessly athletic for her Wimbledon visit earlier this month, rocking up to the iconic tennis venue in a pristine white skort, a sleeveless polo and a pair of lightweight sneakers.

The Princess of Wales traveled to the All-England Lawn Tennis Club to support the 250 ball boys and girls as they practice for their upcoming tournament and to take part in a rally herself alongside Swiss tennis star Roger Federer.

Kate Middleton's 'skort' from her recent Wimbledon appearance has hit headlines as royal fans scramble to find a dupe of the breezy garment.

The Princess of Wales visited the All-England Lawn Tennis Club earlier this month to support the work of the talented ball boys and girls competing in an upcoming tournament and to show off her own stellar skills on the court.

After receiving some words of advice from Roger Federer, Kate teamed up with the Swiss tennis star for a VIP doubles rally (which she ended up winning!) She also chatted with some of the 250 ball boys and girls, who are busy training for their upcoming Major, before posing alongside the youths for group photos.

For the special engagement, Kate wore a white tennis skirt from Stella McCartney's past collaboration with Adidas with a sleeveless white polo top from the same collection. The 41-year-old mum was also photographed in a white, Wimbledon-branded zip-up jacket with long sleeves.

As for her shoes, Kate went with the lightweight Jet Mach 3 tennis shoes by Babolat. The £135 white trainers are designed to be worn primarily on grassy surfaces, making them the perfect choice for a long session on the court. Kate also accessorized with a pair of £17 gold hoop earrings by Orelia, adding a gentle touch of bling to an otherwise simple outfit.

Unfortunately, Kate's cool skirt is no longer available to buy. Luckily, there are plenty of similar items on the market, such as the ClubWomen's Tennis Skirt from Nike's Dri-FIT range. With a flouncy silhouette and sweat-wicking fabric, this £49 piece is the perfect addition to any tennis lover's wardrobe. It also features a pair of built-in shorts with storage for spare balls for maximum comfort and convenience.

If you're on the hunt for something a tad cheaper, look no further than the Louise Pleated Mini Skirt. Available to buy on Amazon for £44.99, this trendy skirt also includes a pair of inner shorts and comes in a wide range of sizes.

"Wimbledon is renowned for its amazingly professional ball boys and ball girls," a smiling Kate said in a Youtube video documenting her exciting visit. "The amount of work it takes, it's incredible to see it behind the scenes."

