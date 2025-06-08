Eddie Redmayne's wife Hannah Bagshawe just wore the high street denim shirt dress that solves any wardrobe dilemma

If you're beginning to think about what to wear to Wimbledon, then the good news is the French Open can offer plenty of inspiration ahead of time. The tennis tournament ends today, and celebrity spectators who have been spotted at Stade Roland Garros in Paris so far include And Just Like That... stars Cynthia Nixon, Sarita Choudhury and Kristin Davis.

But our favourite outfit has to be Hannah Bagshawe's. Eddie Redmayne's wife wore a simple but très chic blue denim midi shirt dress, which is from none other than high street favourite Cos. Hannah is often spotted on the red carpet in dreamy designer dresses by Alexander McQueen, so it shows just how good this little number is.

Her £115 denim midi shirt dress has now sold out, but there are similar styles still available on the site. I love the longer length, slightly dropped waist and belt loop detailing, and the beauty of a dress like this is how versatile it is. Wear it à la Hannah with a pair of platform Superga trainers, or on super hot days with some Birkenstocks. Then, in the cooler weather, knee-high boots will add a really sophisticated feel.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the look

Hannah isn't the only fan of a denim shirt dress like this. In recent weeks, we've fallen for the Gabriela Hearst style that Kate Middleton and Gillian Anderson have both worn.

It's such an effortless option that you don't have to overthink - you can throw it on, whether you're keeping things casual or dressing up for a bigger occasion. It's certainly a good idea for a day of watching tennis at Wimbledon, as it will work for both warm and cool temperatures, and will keep you feeling comfortable for a long day of walking and enjoying strawberries and cream!