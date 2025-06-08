Eddie Redmayne's wife Hannah Bagshawe just wore the high street denim shirt dress that solves any wardrobe dilemma
She teamed her £115 dress with a pair of platform Superga trainers
If you're beginning to think about what to wear to Wimbledon, then the good news is the French Open can offer plenty of inspiration ahead of time. The tennis tournament ends today, and celebrity spectators who have been spotted at Stade Roland Garros in Paris so far include And Just Like That... stars Cynthia Nixon, Sarita Choudhury and Kristin Davis.
But our favourite outfit has to be Hannah Bagshawe's. Eddie Redmayne's wife wore a simple but très chic blue denim midi shirt dress, which is from none other than high street favourite Cos. Hannah is often spotted on the red carpet in dreamy designer dresses by Alexander McQueen, so it shows just how good this little number is.
Her £115 denim midi shirt dress has now sold out, but there are similar styles still available on the site. I love the longer length, slightly dropped waist and belt loop detailing, and the beauty of a dress like this is how versatile it is. Wear it à la Hannah with a pair of platform Superga trainers, or on super hot days with some Birkenstocks. Then, in the cooler weather, knee-high boots will add a really sophisticated feel.
Shop the look
Exact match
These appear to be the style that Hannah's wearing, and they will give any look an elegant lift. Supergas are on our list of the most comfortable trainers, and the brand is a favourite of the Princess of Wales.
Hannah isn't the only fan of a denim shirt dress like this. In recent weeks, we've fallen for the Gabriela Hearst style that Kate Middleton and Gillian Anderson have both worn.
It's such an effortless option that you don't have to overthink - you can throw it on, whether you're keeping things casual or dressing up for a bigger occasion. It's certainly a good idea for a day of watching tennis at Wimbledon, as it will work for both warm and cool temperatures, and will keep you feeling comfortable for a long day of walking and enjoying strawberries and cream!
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
-
-
How to clean the rubber seal on a washing machine, according to cleaning specialists
Is your washing machine's rubber seal looking a little worse for wear? Follow this guide to deep clean it and keep your laundry fresh
-
Our beauty team tested an entire skincare routine of Tatcha products, these are the 9 that are actually worth investing in
This luxury Japanese skincare brand makes home to an array of quality buys that are set to elevate anyone's routine
-
Meg Ryan's chunky boots and printed T-shirt feel like the fresh way to wear tailoring in 2025
The actress opted for a smart-casual combination, and it's a look we can easily recreate on the high street
-
I feel relaxed just looking at Jennifer Lopez’s latest outfit – it's comfy-chic at its finest
The singer proved that casual basics can still look high fashion
-
Simple, chic and ageless: Amal Clooney’s summer whites are a reminder timeless style doesn't have to be hard
This sophisticated outfit would look good on all shapes and sizes
-
I hate getting my feet out in summer but Katie Holmes' love affair with black Birkenstocks has me inspired
Katie's Birkenstocks are a versatile staple that we've seen her wear on so many summer days
-
After years of wearing jeans on repeat, I've embraced striped trousers - I only wish I'd tried this flattering trend sooner
Stripes never go out of style and are even more wearable than I had expected
-
Excuse the pun, but these tennis-inspired pieces by one of my favourite British brands are *ace*
This Boden collection is perfect for Wimbledon
-
Helen Skelton’s sunshine yellow co-ord will add holiday vibes to your summer wardrobe
The celebrity wowed in a floral set from the high street, and it's an outfit that will work for a whole host of warm weather occasions
-
Giving a classic trouser suit a seasonal refresh, Sharon Stone's scarf belt is the clever styling hack to try this summer
Sharon Stone just gave this accessory a whole new look, and you've probably got everything you need to try it in your wardrobe