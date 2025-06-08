Eddie Redmayne's wife Hannah Bagshawe just wore the high street denim shirt dress that solves any wardrobe dilemma

She teamed her £115 dress with a pair of platform Superga trainers

Hannah Bagshawe and Eddie Redmayne attend the 2025 French Open at Roland Garros
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Caroline Parr's avatar
By
published
in News

If you're beginning to think about what to wear to Wimbledon, then the good news is the French Open can offer plenty of inspiration ahead of time. The tennis tournament ends today, and celebrity spectators who have been spotted at Stade Roland Garros in Paris so far include And Just Like That... stars Cynthia Nixon, Sarita Choudhury and Kristin Davis.

But our favourite outfit has to be Hannah Bagshawe's. Eddie Redmayne's wife wore a simple but très chic blue denim midi shirt dress, which is from none other than high street favourite Cos. Hannah is often spotted on the red carpet in dreamy designer dresses by Alexander McQueen, so it shows just how good this little number is.

Her £115 denim midi shirt dress has now sold out, but there are similar styles still available on the site. I love the longer length, slightly dropped waist and belt loop detailing, and the beauty of a dress like this is how versatile it is. Wear it à la Hannah with a pair of platform Superga trainers, or on super hot days with some Birkenstocks. Then, in the cooler weather, knee-high boots will add a really sophisticated feel.

Hannah Bagshawe and Eddie Redmayne attend the 2025 French Open at Roland Garros

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the look

ROUNDED DENIM SHIRT DRESS cut out

Cos
Rounded Denim Shirt Dress

Hannah's exact dress has now sold out, but this button-down style will do the trick perfectly. The organic-cotton denim is well worth spending a little bit more than you normally might. You'll get so much wear out of this.

Mid Blue Denim Midi Shirt Dress on model

Next
Denim Midi Shirt Dress

This dress is available in multiple colours, as well as regular and petite fits. There's also a fuller bust version, so you truly can find your perfect dress. Wear yours with cowboy boots to tick the western trend off your list.

Denim Graceland Midi Shirt Dress
Nobody's Child
Graceland Midi Shirt Dress

I love Nobody's Child for occasion dresses, but this midi is a great alternative to your go-to jeans. It's up for grabs in sizes 4 to 18, and it's currently reduced in the sale - winner!

Superga 2740 Platform White Pumps cut out Exact match

Superga
2740 Platform White Pumps

These appear to be the style that Hannah's wearing, and they will give any look an elegant lift. Supergas are on our list of the most comfortable trainers, and the brand is a favourite of the Princess of Wales.

Pippa Flatform Trainer cut out

White Stuff
Pippa Flatform Trainer

One happy customer wrote of this style: "Lovely comfortable trainers, sizing spot on, highly recommend". These are worth snapping up while they're discounted.

Park Mid
Russell & Bromley
Park Mid Flatform Laceless Sneaker

I can personally recommend these. I promise the laceless design is the convenient feature you never knew you needed!

Hannah isn't the only fan of a denim shirt dress like this. In recent weeks, we've fallen for the Gabriela Hearst style that Kate Middleton and Gillian Anderson have both worn.

It's such an effortless option that you don't have to overthink - you can throw it on, whether you're keeping things casual or dressing up for a bigger occasion. It's certainly a good idea for a day of watching tennis at Wimbledon, as it will work for both warm and cool temperatures, and will keep you feeling comfortable for a long day of walking and enjoying strawberries and cream!

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸