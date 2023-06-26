We're obsessed with Kate Middleton's £135 white trainers as royal hailed 'model of health and fitness' at Wimbledon

Kate Middleton stepped out in style for her most recent Wimbledon visit, wearing a pair of timeless £135 trainers to play tennis alongside Swiss tennis star Roger Ferderer.

Kate Middleton wore a pair of £135 shoes for her latest sporty engagement, much to the excitement of royal fans.

The Princess of Wales wore the stylish sneakers for her recent Wimbledon visit, where she joined a ball boy and girl practice ahead of The Championships 2023 alongside Swiss tennis star Roger Federer.

Kate Middleton wore the perfect footwear for her Wimbledon visit earlier this month, rocking up to a training session in a pair of £135 shoes by a specialty French tennis brand.

The Princess of Wales, 41, made the exciting trip to the All England Club to play alongside Swiss tennis star, Roger Federer, before joining this year’s 250 Ball Boys and Girls for some intensive practice.

Always one to nail the dress code, Kate wore a white sleeveless polo top with a matching skort from Stella McCartney's collaboration with Adidas for the sporty engagement. Her chestnut hair was tied up into a high ponytail to ensure it didn't get in the way of her game, while her makeup was applied to be light and fresh.

It was the Princess of Wales's high-tech trainers, however, that likely gave her the edge on the court. Kate moved away from her beloved Vejas for the match, opting for a pair of Jet Mach 3 shoes by the French tennis brand Babolat instead. The lightweight sneakers, which retail at £134.99, are designed to give wearers maximum stability and comfort and are most suited to activities on grass.

Jet Mach 3 Grass Wimbledon Women (£134.99) | Babolat The Jet Mach 3 is designed to give weaers "maximum precision and freedom" no matter what they're doing. Made with Matryx® technology, these impressive shoes boast lightness, comfort and stability. Its Michelin sole has been redesigned to be ready for each sudden start and stop while guaranteeing optimal durability.



Royal fans were quick to hail Kate Middleton's appearance at Wimbledon online, with many taking to Twitter and Instagram to share their approval.

"In a different life I think the Princess of Wales could have been a successful sportswoman," one person wrote, while another said, "She’s perfect in the best sense. What a good sport. Always joining in positively." One impressed fan even nodded to Kate's workout regime, calling the mum-of-three a "model of health and fitness."