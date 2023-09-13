Kate Middleton is officially on board with Queen Camilla’s royal jewellery trend as she showcased sentimental piece at latest engagement

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton is officially on board with Queen Camilla’s royal jewellery trend as she showcased a sentimental piece at her latest engagement.

The Princess of Wales re-wore one of her favourite jewellery pieces for her latest engagement in Sutton and it featured a sweet nod to her kids.

Kate’s choice of necklace mirrors Queen Camilla’s love for a very similar necklace and shows that this is very much in trend for the royals.

We might only get a glimpse of the late Queen Elizabeth’s tiaras brought out of the royal jewellery collection very rarely for state occasions but senior royals have plenty more pieces to choose from day-to-day. From Princess Anne’s Grima pearl earrings to Queen Camilla’s Monica Vinader pendant, fans have seen some pretty special pieces ranging from expensive to surprisingly affordable. Now the Princess of Wales has worn a particularly sentimental piece for a visit to HMP High Down on 12th September. And it shows that Kate is officially on board with Queen Camilla’s royal jewellery trend…

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Kate was a vision in a deep blue suit and matching court shoe heels for this prison visit in her capacity as Patron of The Forward Trust. Although Kate seems to be phasing out her former go-to hairstyle at major events, she kept it loose in tumbling curls for this daytime engagement and showcased her new curtain bangs.

Apart from her wedding, engagement and eternity rings and a pair of very subtle heart-shaped drop earrings largely hidden behind her curls, Kate only wore one other piece of jewellery. Kate’s gold necklace featured a fine chain and a round pendant. Just visible on the pendant are the engraved initials - G, C and L, as well as three stars set with a single stone in each.

The necklace is understood to be the Midnight Moon necklace by Daniella Draper in gold and it retails for £1,300. It’s made from 100% recycled gold and the stones set into the stars are stunning tiny diamonds.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

According to the brand, diamonds are often associated with an “unbreakable bond” whilst the moon is a “universal symbol of our inner world”. Prince George, Charlotte and Louis are the three royals honoured by Kate’s choice of initials and as her beloved children could definitely be considered part of Kate’s “inner world” and she has an “unbreakable bond” with them. It’s heart-warming that she chose to wear her initial necklace for one of her first engagements back after the summer break.

Kate’s gold necklace also shows that she’s definitely on board with Queen Camilla’s royal jewellery trend. Her Majesty has many jewellery favourites, but one of them is definitely her own gold initial necklace. This necklace featured in Queen Camilla’s birthday photos and has the initials of her grandchildren on it.

(Image credit: Photo by Alastair Grant - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Now Kate’s stepped out again in her Daniella Draper necklace, reaffirming that this remains a piece she loves reaching for. Both she and Queen Camilla seem to be fans of personalised jewellery that honours their nearest and dearest, forging their own trend in the Royal Family.

The Princess of Wales’ visit wearing this special piece saw her meet with both prisoners at HMP High Down and their own loved ones. She learnt more about how The Forward Trust supports those who are managing and recovering from addiction ahead of Addiction Awareness Week next month.