Kate Middleton seems to be phasing out former go-to hairstyle in favour of ‘professional image’ that displays her ‘assertive’ side

The Princess of Wales' hairstyles have evolved over the years and according to an expert her current preference is 'confident'

Kate Middleton seems to be phasing out one hairstyle. Seen here is the Princess of Wales at the Wimbledon men's singles final
(Image credit: Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)
Emma Shacklock
By Emma Shacklock
published

Kate seems to be phasing out former go-to hairstyle for formal occasions in favour of a “professional image” that shows her “assertive” side. 

When it comes to royal fashion, Kate’s dresses are iconic but she’s been pushing the fashion boundaries more than ever recently. Opting for chic tailored looks like Kate’s pink suit, the Princess of Wales has also experimented with red nail polish and has even changed up her hair subtly over time. But it’s not just the shade and cut that has evolved as Kate seems to be phasing out her former go-to hairstyle for certain occasions and her choice reportedly showcases her “assertive” side.

For several years after Prince William and Kate’s wedding in 2011, the Princess of Wales used to regularly keep her glossy waves loose around her shoulders. This was noticeable from 2012-2015 at Trooping the Colour, on Remembrance Sunday on plenty of occasions and even as recently as 2022 for the Commonwealth Day service and a royal garden party. 

Kate Middleton with her hair down on three occasions

(Image credit: Future//Image 1: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images//Image 2: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images//Image 3: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

However, so far in 2023 alone although Kate has continued to keep her hair down day-to-day at engagements, she’s consistently chosen a chic chignon bun for prominent official events. For Commonwealth Day this year the senior royal wowed in an Erdem peplum suit with a navy blue hat over a sleek up-do hairstyle. 

Kate also wore her hair in a bun at Trooping the Colour 2023, Royal Ascot, Order of the Garter day, the coronation and for services at St Giles’ Cathedral in Scotland in July and St Davids Cathedral in Wales this month. In contrast to her many formal, official appearances wearing her hair up in 2023, she’s only kept her hair down at the annual St Patrick’s Day parade at Mons Barracks this year. 

Kate Middleton with her hair in an up-do and one time she had it loose

(Image credit: Left-Right, Top-Bottom: Future//Image 1:Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images //Image 2:Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images //Image 3: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images //Image 4: Photo by Pool/Max Mumby/Getty Images//Image 5: Photo by Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty Images //Image 6: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Discussing Kate’s evolving style with woman&home, fashion stylist Miranda Holder noted a “sartorial key change” since she became Princess of Wales last year. 

“Her daytime wardrobe has become more business-like with the Princess favouring trouser suits, albeit with a floaty, fluid leg, over dresses,” Miranda explained, reflecting that this was “in conjunction with the palace announcing that they were no longer going to release details of her outfits, unless it was under very specific circumstances.”

According to Miranda the “message was clear” that the focus should be on the Princess’ “work and her position with the family rather than her wardrobe”. As a result, the fashion stylist believes “Kate has grown up” and it’s “no surprise” to her that Kate’s hairstyles have too. 

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends King Charles III's Coronation Garden Party

(Image credit: Photo by Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

“The previous soft tumbling curls are more reminiscent of the younger Kate in her formative royal years. Kate has evolved, so has her role, and so has her hair. The up-do symbolises a more serious, assertive and confident side of Kate, and whilst incredibly flattering, depicts a more professional image for the Princess,” Miranda shared. 

So perhaps given her very senior position and how her role has changed now she’s Princess of Wales, it’s only to be expected that Kate’s hairstyles would also adapt too. Whilst some fans might be sad that Kate could potentially be phasing out wearing her hair down quite so much at events, she will likely continue to wear her hair down day-to-day. Either way, the “professional image” her up-dos reportedly create make this hairstyle the perfect choice for formal occasions and it looks fabulous with a hat! 

Emma Shacklock
Emma Shacklock

Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.

