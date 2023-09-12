Kate Middleton seems to be phasing out former go-to hairstyle in favour of ‘professional image’ that displays her ‘assertive’ side

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Kate seems to be phasing out former go-to hairstyle for formal occasions in favour of a “professional image” that shows her “assertive” side.

The Princess of Wales used to love wearing her hair in loose curls for not only engagements but prominent occasions like Trooping the Colour.

Over the years she’d begun to wear her hair up for formal occasions far more and according to an expert this shows her “confident” side.

When it comes to royal fashion, Kate’s dresses are iconic but she’s been pushing the fashion boundaries more than ever recently. Opting for chic tailored looks like Kate’s pink suit, the Princess of Wales has also experimented with red nail polish and has even changed up her hair subtly over time. But it’s not just the shade and cut that has evolved as Kate seems to be phasing out her former go-to hairstyle for certain occasions and her choice reportedly showcases her “assertive” side.

For several years after Prince William and Kate’s wedding in 2011, the Princess of Wales used to regularly keep her glossy waves loose around her shoulders. This was noticeable from 2012-2015 at Trooping the Colour, on Remembrance Sunday on plenty of occasions and even as recently as 2022 for the Commonwealth Day service and a royal garden party.

(Image credit: Future//Image 1: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images//Image 2: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images//Image 3: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

However, so far in 2023 alone although Kate has continued to keep her hair down day-to-day at engagements, she’s consistently chosen a chic chignon bun for prominent official events. For Commonwealth Day this year the senior royal wowed in an Erdem peplum suit with a navy blue hat over a sleek up-do hairstyle.

Kate also wore her hair in a bun at Trooping the Colour 2023, Royal Ascot, Order of the Garter day, the coronation and for services at St Giles’ Cathedral in Scotland in July and St Davids Cathedral in Wales this month. In contrast to her many formal, official appearances wearing her hair up in 2023, she’s only kept her hair down at the annual St Patrick’s Day parade at Mons Barracks this year.

(Image credit: Left-Right, Top-Bottom: Future//Image 1:Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images //Image 2:Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images //Image 3: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images //Image 4: Photo by Pool/Max Mumby/Getty Images//Image 5: Photo by Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty Images //Image 6: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Discussing Kate’s evolving style with woman&home, fashion stylist Miranda Holder noted a “sartorial key change” since she became Princess of Wales last year.

“Her daytime wardrobe has become more business-like with the Princess favouring trouser suits, albeit with a floaty, fluid leg, over dresses,” Miranda explained, reflecting that this was “in conjunction with the palace announcing that they were no longer going to release details of her outfits, unless it was under very specific circumstances.”

According to Miranda the “message was clear” that the focus should be on the Princess’ “work and her position with the family rather than her wardrobe”. As a result, the fashion stylist believes “Kate has grown up” and it’s “no surprise” to her that Kate’s hairstyles have too.

(Image credit: Photo by Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

“The previous soft tumbling curls are more reminiscent of the younger Kate in her formative royal years. Kate has evolved, so has her role, and so has her hair. The up-do symbolises a more serious, assertive and confident side of Kate, and whilst incredibly flattering, depicts a more professional image for the Princess,” Miranda shared.

So perhaps given her very senior position and how her role has changed now she’s Princess of Wales, it’s only to be expected that Kate’s hairstyles would also adapt too. Whilst some fans might be sad that Kate could potentially be phasing out wearing her hair down quite so much at events, she will likely continue to wear her hair down day-to-day. Either way, the “professional image” her up-dos reportedly create make this hairstyle the perfect choice for formal occasions and it looks fabulous with a hat!