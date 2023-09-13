Meghan Markle’s ‘off the cuff’ speech in first major public appearance in four months contained this heartfelt apology

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Meghan Markle’s reportedly “off the cuff” speech in her first major public appearance in four months contained a heartfelt apology.

The Duchess of Sussex arrived in Germany and attended an Invictus Games event with Prince Harry on 12th September where she gave a speech.

Sources have suggested the speech wasn’t pre-prepared as Meghan revealed why she hadn’t been there for the opening few days.

Stepping out in Düsseldorf for her first major public appearance since she attended the Women of Vision Awards in New York in May, the Duchess of Sussex joined Prince Harry at an Invictus Games event on 12th September. No stranger to delivering powerful speeches, Meghan took a personal approach and shared sweet insights about Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in what was reportedly an “off the cuff” message. It was then that Meghan Markle issued a heartfelt apology for being “late” to the Invictus Games which started on 9th September.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation)

“I’m sorry that I was a little late to the party,” she declared. “Just like so many of you this is about family and friends and the community that Invictus has created, that Fisher House has created, so I just had to spend a little bit more time at home getting our little ones settled, three milkshakes and a school drop off, and then I landed a couple of hours ago.'

Prince Archie is now four years old and Princess Lilibet just two and the royal balancing act of juggling parenting and family time with public appearances is never easy. For the last five days, Meghan has been at the Sussexes’ Santa Barbara home with her and Prince Harry’s children whilst he flew firstly to the UK and then on to Düsseldorf for the opening of the Games.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation)

Meghan Markle’s speech was not only deeply personal but also, as per the Daily Mail, claimed by a source to be “off the cuff” and entirely improvised in the moment. If this was indeed the case then this was certainly a masterclass in public speaking from the Duchess of Sussex and highlighted her confidence in such significant situations.

She made the speech to a room of over a thousand Invictus Games competitors, their friends and family members and opened it by declaring how “proud” she is to “be part of this Invictus family with all of [them[”. The Duchess of Sussex also shared how much she’d love to bring Prince Archie and Lilibet to the Games in the future.

She said, “So many people at home are rooting for you. Thank you, and look forward to a fantastic week. I can't wait until one day to bring our kids so they can experience how fantastic it is.”

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation)

Meghan Markle’s “off the cuff” speech came as her absence on the first few days of the Invictus Games had sparked speculation about whether she would definitely be attending. Over the years she has shown her support for the Invictus Games, which Prince Harry established in 2014, and in 2022 she also made the trip over from the US to cheer the competitors on and meet with them and their loved ones.

Her appearance this year marked her first major public appearance at an official event since the Sussexes attended the Women of Vision Awards, though Meghan has been seen out and about, including at a Beyoncé concert. It’s not known how long she and Prince Harry might stay in Düsseldorf but it’s perhaps likely that they will attend the rest of the Invictus Games which draw to a close on 16th September.