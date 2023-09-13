Meghan Markle’s ‘off the cuff’ speech in first major public appearance in four months contained this heartfelt apology
The Duchess of Sussex reportedly improvised a special speech as she attended an Invictus Games event with Prince Harry in Düsseldorf
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Meghan Markle’s reportedly “off the cuff” speech in her first major public appearance in four months contained a heartfelt apology.
- The Duchess of Sussex arrived in Germany and attended an Invictus Games event with Prince Harry on 12th September where she gave a speech.
- Sources have suggested the speech wasn’t pre-prepared as Meghan revealed why she hadn’t been there for the opening few days.
- This royal news comes as Duchess Sophie’s white oversized trouser suit and caramel-toned pointed toe boots couldn’t have been any more elegant if she tried!
Stepping out in Düsseldorf for her first major public appearance since she attended the Women of Vision Awards in New York in May, the Duchess of Sussex joined Prince Harry at an Invictus Games event on 12th September. No stranger to delivering powerful speeches, Meghan took a personal approach and shared sweet insights about Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in what was reportedly an “off the cuff” message. It was then that Meghan Markle issued a heartfelt apology for being “late” to the Invictus Games which started on 9th September.
“I’m sorry that I was a little late to the party,” she declared. “Just like so many of you this is about family and friends and the community that Invictus has created, that Fisher House has created, so I just had to spend a little bit more time at home getting our little ones settled, three milkshakes and a school drop off, and then I landed a couple of hours ago.'
Prince Archie is now four years old and Princess Lilibet just two and the royal balancing act of juggling parenting and family time with public appearances is never easy. For the last five days, Meghan has been at the Sussexes’ Santa Barbara home with her and Prince Harry’s children whilst he flew firstly to the UK and then on to Düsseldorf for the opening of the Games.
Meghan Markle’s speech was not only deeply personal but also, as per the Daily Mail, claimed by a source to be “off the cuff” and entirely improvised in the moment. If this was indeed the case then this was certainly a masterclass in public speaking from the Duchess of Sussex and highlighted her confidence in such significant situations.
She made the speech to a room of over a thousand Invictus Games competitors, their friends and family members and opened it by declaring how “proud” she is to “be part of this Invictus family with all of [them[”. The Duchess of Sussex also shared how much she’d love to bring Prince Archie and Lilibet to the Games in the future.
She said, “So many people at home are rooting for you. Thank you, and look forward to a fantastic week. I can't wait until one day to bring our kids so they can experience how fantastic it is.”
Meghan Markle’s “off the cuff” speech came as her absence on the first few days of the Invictus Games had sparked speculation about whether she would definitely be attending. Over the years she has shown her support for the Invictus Games, which Prince Harry established in 2014, and in 2022 she also made the trip over from the US to cheer the competitors on and meet with them and their loved ones.
Her appearance this year marked her first major public appearance at an official event since the Sussexes attended the Women of Vision Awards, though Meghan has been seen out and about, including at a Beyoncé concert. It’s not known how long she and Prince Harry might stay in Düsseldorf but it’s perhaps likely that they will attend the rest of the Invictus Games which draw to a close on 16th September.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.
-
-
Pippa Middleton's gold hoops, heeled boots and oversized sunglasses prove upscale streetwear never date
Pippa Middleton's streetwear look from 2011 shows how her go-to accessories are just as stylish in 2023 as they were over a decade ago!
By Laura Harman Published
-
The Princess of Wales is a vision in deep blue as she rocks chic trouser suit and seriously gorgeous curtain bangs for official prison visit
The Princess of Wales wore a navy blue Alexander McQueen suit and wore her hair in stunning waves for the official outing
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Prince William and Kate unlikely to 'make peace' with Prince Harry and Meghan for ‘sake’ of their children
It's been claimed Prince William and the Princess of Wales and Sussexes are unlikely to reunite 'anytime soon'
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Prince Harry shares cheeky joke about his and Meghan's new 'rivalry' as he makes surprise appearance in Germany
Prince Harry made a cheeky joke about him and his wife as he paid a visit to Germany for the Invictus Games
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
A very unlikely source wants to challenge Meghan Markle on her ‘great disrespect’ of the late Queen Elizabeth
File this under “seriously?” news – Meghan Markle has a surprise opponent
By Jack Slater Published
-
Prince Harry pays poignant tribute to Queen Elizabeth II marking anniversary of her death with special remark about her final day
Prince Harry paid tribute to his late grandmother, the Queen, a year after her death
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
The harsh message King Charles had to deliver about seeing Prince Harry while he's in the UK
It does not seem that a family reunion is looming...
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s date night at Beyoncé concert includes sparkly dress code and… sharing clothes?
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted enjoying Beyoncé’s first concert at Los Angeles
By Jack Slater Published
-
Prince Harry’s similarities to Princess Diana shine through in these ‘selfless’ ways, but he doesn’t like to talk about himself
A body language expert explores Harry's subtle giveaways and characteristics from Netflix's Heart of Invictus
By Jack Slater Published
-
The weird British word this royal was forbidden from saying on television
A member of the Royal Family was forbidden from saying this specific and unusual word on television - but for a very good reason
By Laura Harman Published