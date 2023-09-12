Duchess Sophie’s white oversized trouser suit and caramel-toned pointed toe boots couldn’t have been any more elegant if she tried!

Duchess Sophie’s white oversized trouser suit couldn't have been more stunning for a visit to a royal fashion exhibition

Duchess Sophie’s white oversized trouser suit was stunning. Seen here she attends a performance of 'Orb and Sceptre'
(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Emma Shacklock
By Emma Shacklock
published

Duchess Sophie’s white oversized trouser suit and caramel-toned pointed toe boots couldn’t have been any more elegant if she tried! 

With so many occasions and engagements each year it’s all-too-easy for fashion lovers to remember only the most recent stunning looks worn by members of the Royal Family. However, from Kate’s cherry red halterneck dress to Duchess Sophie’s starfish earrings and cropped blouse, there are also plenty of fabulous older outfits and accessories that deserve another chance to shine. 

This also includes Duchess Sophie’s white oversized trouser suit from 2005. This chic tailored look has kept its place on our royal favourites list and with it the Duchess of Edinburgh gave a masterclass in timeless elegance. 

The Duchess of Edinburgh attends the Private View of "Style and Splendour: Queen Maud of Norway's Wardrobe" exhibition

(Image credit: Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Appropriately enough, Duchess Sophie was photographed wearing her fashion-forward oversized jacket and trousers to attend a private viewing of “Style and Splendour: Queen Maud of Norway’s Wardrobe” exhibition at the V&A Museum. The British-Princess-turned-Queen-of-Norway was known for her sense of style and the Duchess of Edinburgh certainly did her proud.

Stepping out in the February cold, the senior royal opted for what looks to be a tailored, long blazer, with structured lapels and a single-breasted design. Every inch of this beautiful piece was white, making the colour blocking effect with Duchess Sophie’s wide-legged trousers all the more eye-catching.

Duchess Sophie visiting an exhibition

(Image credit: Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

The trousers were the same bright shade of white and fell dramatically all the way to the floor, oozing elegance. Just a tiny section of the royal’s boots was visible and this was more than enough to elevate Duchess Sophie’s white oversized trouser suit even more. Contrasting with the white of the outfit which had a definite suit feel to it, she chose caramel-coloured pointed toe boots. 

The pointed toe helped to elongate her legs and whilst pointed toe heels or flats are great shoes to wear with wide-legged trousers in warmer months, pointed toe boots are a great choice for autumn and winter.

Duchess Sophie's handbag close up

(Image credit: Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

Duchess Sophie completed her look with a fun top-handle bag which featured statement black handles and a neutral toned mosaic-style pattern to it. Back then Duchess Sophie’s flattering bob was still her favourite hairstyle and a rich golden blonde tone slightly darker than her hair today. Framing her face beautifully, the warmth of her hair colour looked especially wonderful with her white outfit.

Get Duchess Sophie's look

Tailored Blazer
Tailored Blazer

RRP: £59.99 ($74.86) |Recreate your own version of Duchess Sophie's oversized white trouser suit with this stunning jacket. Featuring a single-breasted design and shoulder pads, this would also look gorgeous paired with jeans, skirts or dresses.

Mango Smoking Trousers
White Wide Leg Trousers Mango

RRP: £59.99 ($74.86) | These chic wide-leg trousers have a timeless design and the neutral shade makes them perfect to pair with patterned or bold coloured tops and jumpers or with a matching white blazer. 

Kitten Heel Ankle Boots
Kitten Heel Ankle Boots

RRP: £59.99 ($74.86) |With a pointed toe, side zip fastening and 5cm heel, these boots could add a touch of detail and texture to your autumn/winter outfit. The warm camel shade and suede upper material would also put a slight twist on Duchess Sophie's lighter, leather boots.

Topics
Sophie, Duchess Of Edinburgh
Emma Shacklock
Emma Shacklock

Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸