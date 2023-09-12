woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Duchess Sophie’s white oversized trouser suit and caramel-toned pointed toe boots couldn’t have been any more elegant if she tried!

The Duchess of Edinburgh wore a particularly beautiful outfit back in 2005 for a visit to a royal fashion exhibition.

She opted for a white jacket and trouser combination paired with contrasting light brown boots that helped to elongate her silhouette.

With so many occasions and engagements each year it’s all-too-easy for fashion lovers to remember only the most recent stunning looks worn by members of the Royal Family. However, from Kate’s cherry red halterneck dress to Duchess Sophie’s starfish earrings and cropped blouse, there are also plenty of fabulous older outfits and accessories that deserve another chance to shine.

This also includes Duchess Sophie’s white oversized trouser suit from 2005. This chic tailored look has kept its place on our royal favourites list and with it the Duchess of Edinburgh gave a masterclass in timeless elegance.

Appropriately enough, Duchess Sophie was photographed wearing her fashion-forward oversized jacket and trousers to attend a private viewing of “Style and Splendour: Queen Maud of Norway’s Wardrobe” exhibition at the V&A Museum. The British-Princess-turned-Queen-of-Norway was known for her sense of style and the Duchess of Edinburgh certainly did her proud.

Stepping out in the February cold, the senior royal opted for what looks to be a tailored, long blazer, with structured lapels and a single-breasted design. Every inch of this beautiful piece was white, making the colour blocking effect with Duchess Sophie’s wide-legged trousers all the more eye-catching.

The trousers were the same bright shade of white and fell dramatically all the way to the floor, oozing elegance. Just a tiny section of the royal’s boots was visible and this was more than enough to elevate Duchess Sophie’s white oversized trouser suit even more. Contrasting with the white of the outfit which had a definite suit feel to it, she chose caramel-coloured pointed toe boots.

The pointed toe helped to elongate her legs and whilst pointed toe heels or flats are great shoes to wear with wide-legged trousers in warmer months, pointed toe boots are a great choice for autumn and winter.

Duchess Sophie completed her look with a fun top-handle bag which featured statement black handles and a neutral toned mosaic-style pattern to it. Back then Duchess Sophie’s flattering bob was still her favourite hairstyle and a rich golden blonde tone slightly darker than her hair today. Framing her face beautifully, the warmth of her hair colour looked especially wonderful with her white outfit.

Get Duchess Sophie's look