Duchess Sophie’s flattering bob with swishy side parting is so chic it needs to make a comeback sometime soon!

Duchess Sophie’s flattering bob with a swishy side parting is so chic we can’t help feeling it needs to make a comeback sometime soon!

The Duchess of Edinburgh had a side parted bob in 2011 and it looked stunning as she attended Zara and Mike Tindall’s pre-wedding party.

Her hair for this special occasion had a blow-dried look to it with flicky ends and a golden blonde tone that was perfect for summer.

Plenty of senior royals have switched things up style-wise over the decades and recently fans have seen the boundaries pushed a little more than ever, with the Princess of Wales’ red nail polish at Easter and her love of vibrant suits and blazers. Though it’s not just royal fashion that’s changed and whilst some fans might be familiar with Kate’s mid-twenties bangs and long bob phase, Duchess Sophie’s flattering bob is every bit as iconic and beautiful.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

The Duchess of Edinburgh has become known in recent years for her mid-length blonde tresses which she often sweeps into elegant up-dos for royal occasions or keeps loose around her shoulders during the day. But back in 2011 Duchess Sophie’s hairstyle was a beautiful golden bob with a swishy side parting and it looked particularly stunning at a key family event.

Ahead of their wedding day on 30th July, Princess Anne’s daughter Zara and her now-husband Mike Tindall hosted a pre-wedding party in Edinburgh on the Royal Yacht Britannia. This was attended by many members of the Royal Family including Duchess Sophie, who showcased her bob hairstyle at its best with a swishy side parting.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

This blow-dry look coupled with a slight breeze on the day added to the overall effect and Duchess Sophie’s flattering bob flicked out at the ends for extra texture. Her hair tone was also a slightly more golden blonde than it is today. The shade was complemented by her peach shift dress that kept her overall look understated but beautiful.

The fabulous dress accentuated the then-Countess of Wessex's silhouette and fell to an elegant knee-length. It had a matching belt secured high up on the bodice in an empire-line design and more detail came in the form of what look to be gathered or ribbed shoulders. In case of cooler weather, Sophie came prepared with an ivory pashmina and a gorgeous beaded clutch that added a touch of fun.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Whilst there are definitely a few bob mistakes people can make, Duchess Sophie's hairstyle in 2011 is a side-parted bob we can’t help hoping she’ll bring back again sometime and bobs have remained popular with celebrities over the years.

Session stylist and BaByliss Pro ambassador Syd Hayes previously told woman&home, "Bobs are great for accentuating your bone structure thanks to the lack of graduation and layers throughout."

(Image credit: Anwar Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

The Duchess of Edinburgh had short hair for quite some time, including on her wedding day when she had an even more cropped cut with lovely curtain fringe pieces. She then grew her hair and for many years now has kept it shoulder-length and an ever-so-slightly paler blonde.

This is a practical choice, allowing her to put it up easily for engagements or royal events where a hat is required. Though since she hasn’t made a big hair change for a while, who knows whether she might ever be tempted to take the plunge and bring back her bob again?