Kate Middleton's mid-twenties bangs need to make a comeback in 2023

Kate Middleton bangs
Caitlin Elliott
By Caitlin Elliott
published

Kate Middleton's hair transformation has seen the Princess of Wales rock some seriously epic styles, including a style with full bangs back when she was in her twenties. 

Unearthed snaps from 2006 show 25-year-old Kate Middleton rocking a full fringe, as she attended a party in London's Chelsea. 

Princess Catherine, who was dating Prince William at the time after meeting at St Andrews University in Scotland in 2001, wore the shoulder-length bangs hairstyle effortlessly as the forehead tresses perfectly framed her face, proving there's probably no haircut that doesn't suit her.

Kate Middleton's bangs

Kate teamed the flattering bangs with a radiantly bronzed complexion for the event, stepping out in a noughties-esque frilly, floral dress and cropped pink jacket.

Kate Middleton's bangs

These days, we're used to seeing Catherine sport pretty long locks and a middle parting, with sooth and sleek blowdries with plenty of volume, perfectly styled curls and immaculate up-dos among her go-to looks.

And while the iconic royal has opted for shorter styles with sweeping side bangs in recent years, we can't help but hope 2023 is the year Kate Middleton's bangs make a powerful return.

Kate Middleton's bangs

Fall 2015 saw Kate rock sweeping curtain bangs and what appeared to be a polished take on the 70s shag cut provided a seriously gorgeous shape to her  glossy head of subtly highlighted brunette hair. 

Kate is believed to have relied on hairstylist Amanda Cook Tucker to keep her hair looking fabulous over her years within the royal fold. 

It's thought that Amanda would visit Kate at the Wales family's Kensington Palace home in London whenever a new trim was had - and there's no doubt that her loyal hair stylist, who has followed Catherine all over the world on royal engagements, now travels to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor for cuts, with Kate and William having moved with their three kids last year. 

