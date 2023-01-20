Kate Middleton's mid-twenties bangs need to make a comeback in 2023

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton's hair transformation has seen the Princess of Wales rock some seriously epic styles, including a style with full bangs back when she was in her twenties.

Back before she married Prince William, 25-year-old Kate Middleton rocked some rather stunning bangs - and we'd love to see them make a comeback.

Having gone from Miss Catherine Middleton to the Duchess of Cambridge and now the Princess of Wales, the future Queen Consort's locks have been cut in all sorts of ways over the years.

Unearthed snaps from 2006 show 25-year-old Kate Middleton rocking a full fringe, as she attended a party in London's Chelsea.

Princess Catherine, who was dating Prince William at the time after meeting at St Andrews University in Scotland in 2001, wore the shoulder-length bangs hairstyle effortlessly as the forehead tresses perfectly framed her face, proving there's probably no haircut that doesn't suit her.

Kate teamed the flattering bangs with a radiantly bronzed complexion for the event, stepping out in a noughties-esque frilly, floral dress and cropped pink jacket.

These days, we're used to seeing Catherine sport pretty long locks and a middle parting, with sooth and sleek blowdries with plenty of volume, perfectly styled curls and immaculate up-dos among her go-to looks.

And while the iconic royal has opted for shorter styles with sweeping side bangs in recent years, we can't help but hope 2023 is the year Kate Middleton's bangs make a powerful return.

Fall 2015 saw Kate rock sweeping curtain bangs and what appeared to be a polished take on the 70s shag cut provided a seriously gorgeous shape to her glossy head of subtly highlighted brunette hair.

Kate is believed to have relied on hairstylist Amanda Cook Tucker to keep her hair looking fabulous over her years within the royal fold.

It's thought that Amanda would visit Kate at the Wales family's Kensington Palace home in London whenever a new trim was had - and there's no doubt that her loyal hair stylist, who has followed Catherine all over the world on royal engagements, now travels to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor for cuts, with Kate and William having moved with their three kids last year.