Kate Middleton commands attention in bold orange bodycon look and tumbling curls for first solo engagement of the year

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton's first solo engagement of 2023 took place on Wednesday, January 18, as the Princess of Wales visited Foxcubs Nursery In Luton.

The Princess of Wales has not made many public appearances in the past few weeks.

Kicking off the new year with a bang, the Princess wore a body orange co-ord as she stepped out in Luton.

In other royal news, We just stumbled across this photo of King Charles with a full beard and to be quite honest, we're digging it.

As part of the Princess' long-standing initiative to elevate the importance of early childhood development, Catherine visited a nursery in North London on Wednesday morning.

The Princess looked stunning as she wore a bright orange matching skirt and top that was cinched in with a thick black belt to highlight the Princess' delicate frame. The co-ord is from the brand Gabriela Heart, and can still be purchased at a number of brands online.

(Image credit: WPA Pool / Pool / Getty Images)

(opens in new tab) Peppe cashmere and silk sweater in Spice, Gabriela Heart | £351 (opens in new tab) This item is currently 40% off and originally retailed at £586. The Peppe turtleneck sweater from Gabriela Hearst is made from cashmere that's blended with silk – a natural, luxurious alternative to synthetic stretch fibers. The slim fit lends it to layering, so style yours under the label's tailored blazers.

(opens in new tab) Epper ribbed-knit high-rise midi skirt in Spice, £708, | Gabriela Hearst (opens in new tab) This item is currently 40% off and was originally priced at £1,180. The Epper midi skirt from Gabriela Hearst is designed for a body-hugging fit. This high-rise style is knitted from cashmere and silk yarn in a refined ribbed pattern.

Like many of Kate Middleton's dresses, and the Princess' style in general, this co-ord is not particularly cheap or purse friendly. However, there are many brands that sell similarly styled bodycon dresses and co-ords with a similar bold color and ribbed style, for a much more reasonable price.

One such brand is Karen Millen which sells a bold ribbed midi belted dress that is the perfect look to dupe the Princess' similarly on-trend style. The Karen Millen dress is currently on sale in a prominent cobalt blue color.

(opens in new tab) Rib Knit Belted Midi Dress in Cobalt, £95.20 | Karen Millen (opens in new tab) This dress is currently on sale and originally cost £119. This knitted dress is ribbed and features a side split at the calf. The dress is also available in muted tones such as burgundy and black if you don't want to go for a super bold color like the Princess.

(Image credit: WPA Pool / Pool / Getty Images)

Kate paired this look with citrine pear drop earrings from the brand KiKi McDonough (opens in new tab). She also wore this look with knee-high black suede boots and a large camel overcoat. This bright but layered outfit was the perfect look to ensure that the Princess looks stylish and kept warm on a chilly January morning in London.

(Image credit: JUSTIN TALLIS / Contributor / Getty Images)

While at this nursery the Princess played with children in the sand pit and helped them to color in and decorate bunny rabbit masks.

This adorable scene was the first time that the Princess has taken on a solo engagement this year, and the first public appearance from Catherine since the newspapers have been flooded with new stories about Prince Harry's autobiography Spare.