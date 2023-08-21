Kate Middleton’s cherry red halterneck dress with her go-to summer print and matching raffia wedges is still a top tier summer look!

Kate's cherry red halterneck dress wowed in 2006. Seen here the Princess of Wales attends day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships
(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)
Emma Shacklock
By Emma Shacklock
published

Kate’s dresses since she became a senior royal are stunning, ranging from her green silk-blend crepe dress at Wimbledon 2023 to her 1940s style dress. Though even before her and Prince William’s wedding, the Princess of Wales was proving her style credentials - especially in the summer. This year Kate’s summer shoe of choice has definitely been the slingback but another of her favourites is the wedges. Her wedges are often neutral and easy to pair with everything, but she’s previously experimented with a pop of colour in a look that we just can’t forget!

The Princess of Wales watches Prince William compete in the Chakravarty Cup charity polo match

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Kate’s cherry red halterneck dress was her outfit of choice for a trip to watch a Chakravarty Cup charity polo match in 2006. She was there to see Prince William compete and made a serious statement herself with this beautifully bold shade. Halternecks are one wardrobe item Kate’s never worn as a royal but that doesn’t stop us hoping she’ll bring this back.

The dress was a fun choice for a hot summer’s day and featured a flattering v-neckline and what looks to be a wrapover design. Royal fashion fans will be familiar with the Princess of Wales’ love of polka dots and it seems this has always been one of her go-to summer prints. The subtle white dots on Kate’s cherry red halterneck dress added another point of interest and contrast to the bright colour without being too much. 

Princess of Wales watches Prince William compete in the Chakravarty Cup charity polo match

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Accentuating her silhouette, the dress fell to an elegant knee length and also had a tie-waist belt in the same red polka dot material. This stunning red colour was echoed in the Princess of Wales’ choice of footwear as she stepped out in raffia-heeled wedges. On the toe area of the shoes were three red straps and a flower and a red ankle strap secured them too.

Kate Middleton's shoes as she watches Prince William compete in the Chakravarty Cup charity polo match

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

This coordination with Kate’s dress tied the outfit together perfectly and she allowed them to do the talking by keeping things simple accessories-wise. She opted for a silver-toned theme with her jewellery, Kate wore several thin bangles, two rings and a watch, as well as a pendant necklace. In her ears were what appeared to be small pearls in a silver setting and she donned a pair of brown sunglasses to help protect her eyes from the sun.

Get the Princess of Wales' look

Whether you want to emulate the design details of Kate’ cherry red halterneck dress look from 2006 or just love the bright shade and want to incorporate that into your wardrobe, there are plenty of options on the market. This outfit is also easily one you can carry through into cooler weather by pairing it with a denim jacket or leather jacket and ankle boots. These items could also help dress it down, but if you want to make a halterneck or red dress evening appropriate then Kate’s espadrilles or heels and a blazer would also look great.   

Polka Dot V-Neck Dress
Polka Dot V-Neck Strappy Midi Tiered Dress

RRP: £65 ($82) | This vibrant polka dot red dress is a stunning choice for the warmer months and features a fit-and-flare skirt design and spaghetti straps. The tiered skirt adds an extra touch of fun and this can be paired easily with a denim jacket and trainers for a stunning day-time look even on cooler days. 

Mango Letia Halterneck Maxi Dress
Mango Letia Halterneck Maxi Dress, Red

RRP: £89.99 ($114) | Recreate your own version of Kate's cherry red halterneck dress with this fabulous maxi option. In a similarly bold red, this flowing dress would make for an especially beautiful choice for occasions and evening events.

FINERY LONDON Polka Dot V-Neck Midi Tea Dress
Polka Dot V-Neck Midi Tea Dress

RRP: £41 ($52) |If you love the colour and polka dots of the Princess of Wales' dress but would prefer a different neckline and sleeves then this could be the dress for you. With 3/4 length sleeves, V-neckline and tea dress design, this is a classic dress with so much versatility.

