Kate Middleton continues to be the queen of green for final Wimbledon appearance – and we love the way she matches Prince George

Kate Middleton has made her final appearance at Wimbledon 2023, and it’s clear this year’s wardrobe for the tennis event stuck to a theme – shades of green. After her mint blazer and lime green midi dress, the Princess of Wales wore a chic, figure-hugging emerald green dress for the men’s final on Sunday, July 16. She made this one a family affair, bringing Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

She proved she could keep up with tennis legends on the court – and she’s proving she’s the queen of green off the court too.

The Princess of Wales has stuck with a consistent color palette for this year’s three Wimbledon appearances.

First, she wore a mint colored blazer which felt heavily inspired by outfits previously worn by Princess Diana. Then, for the women’s final, Kate dazzled in a lime green midi dress, hilariously matching the typical color of a tennis ball (talk about committing to the theme).

Today, for the men’s final and the last day of the competition, the Princess of Wales made it a family affair, bringing along Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

While William and Charlotte opted for cool blues, Kate wore the stunning emerald green jewel tone.

Her Roland Mouret dress is detailed with a knotted bow that drapes elegantly over one shoulder.

The dress, which retails for over $1000, is made from wool and silk-blend crepe, has signature folds at the waist and a pencil skirt that falls just below the knee.

Kate's emerald outfit was accessorized with emerald teardrop earrings and the same bow she sported yesterday on her chest, in Wimbledon emerald and amethyst colors.

It appears that the Princess of Wales is using the same Emmy London purse she paired with her lime green midi-dress on Saturday.

She might not have matched with her daughter, but Kate did adorably co-ordinate with Prince George.

George’s tie had emerald green stripes throughout, perfectly complementing his mother’s jewel tone look.

Kate will no doubt have all eyes on the court as her favorite sport competition wraps up for another year, but George and Charlotte might be distracted.

Both children were spotted being presented with goodie bags, and Charlotte was photographed playing with a police dog, showing her natural affinity with animals – taking after the late Queen Elizabeth II, no doubt.