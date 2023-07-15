Kate Middleton dazzles in summery green Self-Portrait dress – despite facing UK storms at Wimbledon

Catherine, Princess of Wales has returned to Wimbledon for the 2023 women’s finals, and she has brought the sunny vibes… even if the UK weather has other ideas. Wearing a stunning lime green midi dress from Self-Portrait, the Princess looked summer party ready, matching the colorful ensemble with her 18 carat pearl and diamond Cassandra Goad earrings and a pale pink Emmy London purse.

Kate, with her hair up at Wimbledon for the first time ever, kept her accessories classic and simple, opting for a pale pink purse and pair of pearl diamond earrings

In other royal news, Princess Beatrice’s dusky pink shirt dress and mini raffia clutch show she’s never afraid to switch-up Wimbledon style

The UK might be under the grip of weather warnings, but the Princess of Wales has brought the feel-good summer vibes with her latest Wimbledon outfit.

Opting to battle the strong winds and forecast showers, Kate – who introduced a half-up, half-down hairstyle for the first time ever at the tournament – opted for springy, fresh colors, with a pale pink and lime green palette.

Wearing a Self-Portrait Lime Boucle Collared Chiffon Midi Dress just days after rocking a mint green blazer in a style first, fans on social media have already asked if there’s a color that doesn’t suit the Princess.

(Image credit: VICTORIA JONES/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The brand, Self-Portrait, describes the outfit Kate chose as “like a fresh breeze, this green midi dress is ideal for garden parties and al fresco lunches. Framed with short sleeves and a tailored bouclé top, it is belted at the waist to flatter the form, before flowing down into a pleated chiffon midi skirt. Pair it with sunglasses and sandals for a summer-ready look.”

Kate’s chosen outfit also speaks volumes as it isn’t merely green in appearance.

Sticking to their commitments to reduce waste and focus on brands with a positive environmental message, Self-Portrait is a brand that has an emphasis on giving back.

Lime Boucle Collared Chiffon Midi Dress - Self-Portrait, $615.00 Like a fresh breeze, this green midi dress is ideal for garden parties and al fresco lunches.

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Not only does the designer fund the work of five students in London, cultivating the next generation of Royal favorite designers, the brand explains how they “are making a conscious effort to improve our contributions to the circular economy and are committed to reducing our impact on the environment by utilising more responsibly sourced fibres in our collections.”

They add, “Self-Portrait hopes to provide women with beautiful designs that stand the test of time. We strongly believe that cherishing each purchase is also key in providing a more sustainable future for our industry.”

We suspect having the Princess of Wales as an unofficial ambassador will certainly motivate more women to invest in a Self-Portrait outfit (or several).

For her purse, Kate opted for what appears to be a favorite style of hers, Emmy London’s clutch bags.

Today’s purse appears to be a Biscuit color.