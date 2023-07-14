Princess Beatrice’s dusky pink shirt dress and mini raffia clutch show she’s never afraid to switch-up Wimbledon style

Princess Beatrice’s dusky pink shirt dress and mini raffia clutch have shown she’s not afraid to switch-up her Wimbledon style year on year.

Princess Beatrice stepped out in a stunning pastel pink dress with an on-trend wicker bag for Day 12 of Wimbledon.

This marked the first time she’s made an appearance at this year’s Wimbledon championships and her outfit choice couldn’t have been more chic.

This royal news comes as we revealed why Peter Phillips sat in the Wimbledon Royal Box but Zara Tindall didn't have the privilege.

Just when some fans might’ve started to wonder if we’d be seeing Princess Beatrice at Wimbledon this year, the King’s niece has made her first appearance at the 2023 Championships. She follows in the footsteps of several more of the late Queen Elizabeth’s grandchildren as Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall both attended days before. And whilst many fashion lovers might still be dreaming of the time Kate Middleton paired a white lace Wimbledon dress with a wicker bag, Princess Beatrice showcased her own raffia clutch this year.

Princess Beatrice’s dusky pink shirt dress was her outfit of choice for the Wimbledon Royal Box on July 14 and she accessorized with a stunning wicker style clutch that was just big enough to fit the essentials.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Phase Eight Rosalina Plain Linen-Blend Shirt Dress | $129/£99 | John Lewis & Partners This beautiful soft pink shirt dress features a tie-waist belt and button-down design. This can be dressed up with a tailored blazer or dressed down with a denim jacket for a more casual day-to-day look.

Finery Zara Midi Shirt Dress | $124/£95 | John Lewis & Partners Recreate your own version of Princess Beatrice's dusky pink shirt dress with this brighter bubble-gum pink midi-length dress. With a waist belt, collar and short sleeves this is a stunning summer option.

Straw Flap Bag | $69/£55 | & Other Stories This beautiful straw flap bag is the perfect summer staple for adding a fun touch to your outfits. Lined with recycled cotton and leather detailing, the gold-toned chain strap adds a touch of added glamor.

Raffia bags have been popular for a while now and hers added a fun twist to her otherwise classically elegant Wimbledon look. In another move reminiscent of the Princess of Wales, Princess Beatrice’s dress was from one of Kate’s go-to designers, Emilia Wickstead. This beautiful shirt dress had a gently flowing midi-length skirt with soft pleats, a collar and long sleeves. It also featured a coordinating waist belt which flatteringly accentuated the Princess’ waist.

Princess Beatrice’s auburn hair was worn loose in a side part over her shoulders, allowing the sophisticated shirt dress to do all the talking. It's pastel pink shade is also in-keeping with one of the hottest fashion color trends for summer 2023, taking over from the bolder Barbie-esque pink from winter 2022. And Princess Beatrice’s dusky pink shirt dress is also a far cry from her outfits in previous years.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

She’s shown she’s not afraid to switch things up and make her mark at each Wimbledon she attends. In 2022 Princess Beatrice opted for a delicate cream and pink floral dress with ruffle detailing by The Vampire’s Wife - another of the Princess of Wales’ favorite designers. The year before it was polka dots all the way with a stunning Self Portrait puffed-sleeved dress whilst she was pregnant with her daughter Sienna.

And back in 2014 she wore a white blazer with bold contrasting lapels over a deep navy fitted dress and a black, studded belt. As Princess Beatrice isn’t a working royal she might well have felt more freedom over the years of experimenting with her style at occasions like Wimbledon and enjoying wearing fun patterns and colors.

(Image credit: Future// Image 1: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty// Image 2: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty // Image 3: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

This year Princess Beatrice’s dusky pink shirt dress and raffia clutch is very on-trend and polished, incorporating the fun bag and the classic dress silhouette. She attended Wimbledon with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and it’s not known whether we could possibly see the couple there again before the tournament ends on July 16.