Kate Middleton pairs white lace Wimbledon dress with the cutest Anya Hindmarch wicker clutch bag and we're obsessed

Kate Middleton's wicker clutch bag was the perfect addition to her Wimbledon look as the Princess of Wales stunned at Wimbledon.

The Princess of Wales loves sports and is often snapped attending Wimbledon tournaments in the summer.

Over the years the Princess has worn some incredible outfits as she has attended these exciting tennis games.

Back in July 2014, the Princess of Wales attended the Wimbledon Championships on the Centre Court with her husband Prince William. The Princess looked perfect as she wore a Zimmermann 'Roamer' dress which features a pretty white lace design and a knee-length skater-style skirt.

The Princess accessorized with beige patent heels from L.K Bennett and perfected the look with a stylish clutch. Kate Middleton's wicker clutch bag was predominantly beige but featured a hint of red in a fun splash of color. We are absolutely obsessed with this unique bag from Anya Hindmarsh and it was the perfect way to add a summery feel to this timeless look. While the Princess's bag is no longer stocked by the brand, there are a number of other designers that have very similar clutch styles that are just perfect for summer.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This was just one of Kate Middleton's best Wimbledon looks and the Princess has continued to stun at this iconic tennis tournament over the years. In 2011, Kate Middleton was the essence of summer in a fresh white Wimbledon dress with pleated tiers and shoulder-baring straps. This was a fabulous homage to the tennis white look and showed how versatile the Princess's fashion choices can be in the summer.

Just last week, Kate Middleton took inspiration from Princess Diana for her first look at Wimbledon 2023 as she wore a pistachio color blazer and a pleated white skirt with white heels. This was another daring look and delighted fans who loved to see the Princess opt for an 80's style look - and pull it off magnificently!