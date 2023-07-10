Why Prince George couldn’t join Kate Middleton for her first appearance at Wimbledon 2023

Prince George couldn’t join Kate Middleton when she made her first appearance at Wimbledon 2023 but it’s possible he could attend before the tournament is over.

Fans were delighted last year when Prince George made his Wimbledon debut alongside his proud parents for the Men’s Singles Final.

The Princess of Wales attended Wimbledon 2023 for the first time on July 4 without her son though he could potentially go again very soon.

The Prince and Princess of Wales’ eldest son has already started to be eased gently into the responsibilities of royal life. Prince George, who is second in the royal line of succession, was a Page of Honor at King Charles’ coronation. He’s also been glimpsed more than ever at public events, especially sporting ones. Prince William and Prince George twinned as they watched the cricket together on July 1 and the young royal’s also attended soccer and rugby matches.

Last year Prince George made his Wimbledon debut with his mom and dad but so far this year there’s been so sign of him. Prince George couldn’t join Kate Middleton for her first appearance at Wimbledon for a very simple reason, though his return could now be just days away.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

On July 4 Kate Middleton’s first look of Wimbledon 2023 wowed as she stepped out at the London-based Championships wearing a mint green blazer and white pleated skirt. Although she was seen greeting a member of the extended Royal Family - Prince Michael of Kent - in the Wimbledon Royal Box, she attended solo.

Sadly, Prince George wasn’t with her and the likeliest reason for this is that it came during term-time. Lambrook School where Prince George, Charlotte and Louis attend has only finished for the summer break, with the students set to return on Wednesday, September 6 for Michaelmas Term 2023. It would certainly make sense that Kate didn’t want to take her eldest son out of school in his final week of the year to watch the tennis.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Not only is her children’s education understood to be incredibly important to her but Wimbledon doesn’t end until July 16. This means there’s still plenty of time for Prince George to potentially return to the courts of SW19 to watch some awe-inspiring matches without missing out on his education and time with his school friends.

Prince William was also not with Kate on the day she made her first Wimbledon 2023 appearance and although he attended the cricket with just his father, Prince George typically goes to sporting events with both of his parents. This was the case in 2022 when he watched the Men’s Singles Final and perhaps fans could be treated to a glimpse of him on the final day this year.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

This is arguably one of the most exciting days of the tournament and if Prince George were to accompany Prince William and Kate to the Men’s Singles Final it would mirror last year. With school now over it would also mean no concern about being tired the following day too.

It’s not clear whether Prince George could get the amazing treat of going to Wimbledon 2023. But whilst Prince George couldn’t join Kate Middleton on July 4, it’s possible that his summer break could involve a special trip to the championships.