Prince William twins with Prince George and carries on a parenting tradition from Princess Diana on what would’ve been her birthday

Prince William and his eldest son, Prince George, enjoyed a father-son day out at The Ashes, a legendary cricket competition, on Saturday (July 1). The day was a poignant one for William, as it would’ve marked his late mother’s 62nd birthday. But, as the father and son twinned in blue suits, William showed a softer side of his parenting, perhaps inspired by Princess Diana.

Prince William and Prince George twinned in blue suits as they enjoyed a day out at the cricket together

George was seen ploughing into a pizza – perhaps surprisingly informal for a royal but it could be a nod to William’s own upbringing where Diana famously snuck in fast food for the boys

Prince William and Prince George did some father-son bonding while attending a cricket match on Saturday.

The heart-warming duo — who love to take in sporting events together, including their shared love of the Aston Villa soccer team — were photographed in a private box as they watched England take on Australia on the fourth day of the second Ashes Test at Lord's in London.

Prince William stuck to his signature style – a light blue button-down shirt with a blue blazer and black shades.

He basically twinned with his eldest son, who looked dapper in a checked shirt and a dark blue sports coat.

Reports suggest the outfits weren’t the only ways the pair twinned, as the two were caught making similar daces throughout the game and sharing similar mannerisms.

While William kept things more formal, shaking hands with the likes of the British Prime Minister, George was seen acting like a regular child at a fun day out – slurping on a fizzy drink and enjoying a slice or four of pizza.

While some might find this surprising for a royal, it could be William’s way of replicating the parenting style his late mother displayed with he and his brother, Harry.

The royal former chef, Darren McGrady, has previously revealed that Diana was adamant her sons be allowed to eat and act like regular children, often sneaking in pizzas and fast food for weekends in front of the television.

He has previously said, “I know it sounds dramatic to say, but the way Princess Diana was bringing the children into the next century - she was able to say, ‘I know they’re Royal children, but they’re normal children too.’ It wasn’t the case of having to dress for dinner or sit at the table and be served formally by butlers.”

“On a Saturday night, you’d see Diana sitting down in front of the TV eating dinner with her boys, it just made everything so normal.”

He added, “The boys could have hamburgers and fried chicken, and things like that. It was a special treat. It was Diana’s way of showing them, you’re children too…”

To see William continue this – even under the obvious public scrutiny of cameras – was a touching gesture, especially on Saturday, which would’ve been the 62nd birthday of the late Princess Diana.