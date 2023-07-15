Kate Middleton keeps it practical at Wimbledon as she debuts a new hairstyle for the final - and fans think it's a smart move inspired by the weather

Catherine, Princess of Wales has served up a Wimbledon first for today’s women’s finals – she’s debuted a half-up, half-down hairstyle for the first time at the tournament. That’s right, Kate has always worn her hair down for every appearance at Wimbledon until now – and that’s been 21 times. Her neat half-up, half-down style showcases her summery pearl earrings, but fans are actually applauding her for being savvy when it comes to the rainy weather forecast.

When one fan pointed out that this is the first time the Princess has sported this style, another suggested it’s Kate’s way of preparing for the worst when it comes to the weather.

The U.K. is set for some sporadic showers this afternoon, meaning Kate’s usual flowing locks could’ve been ruined by a downpour.

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage)

The Princess braved high winds to attend the All Lawn and Tennis Club, of which she is patron and a well-documented tennis fan, while the organizers of the tournament sent out a weather warning to attendees last night.

The Met Office in the U.K. has issued a yellow weather warning for wind and has warned of heavy showers throughout the afternoon.

The added benefit of this new look for the Princess is a better look at her makeup and choice of accessories for the day.

Opting for a fresh faced look, the Princess’ hint of blush perfectly complemented her lime green outfit, while her smoky eye is a masterclass in daytime glam.

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Kate is wearing a pair of pearl Cassandra Goad earrings, first worn at the christening of Prince Louis.

The earrings capture Kate as the quintessential Berkshire country girl, as the stunning pair are inspired by the most unlikely vegetable.

Per the designer’s website, the Cavolfiore Pearl Diamond Earrings are an 18 carat yellow gold and set featuring seven pearls set with diamonds. The design of the earrings are “inspired by the clusters of young flower stalks of the cauliflower (cavolfiore) in the market.”

Kate's stunning pearl diamond earrings are a luxe way of keeping her country chic style, as they are inspired by cauliflower!



Kate kept her accessories to a minimum, pairing the statement earrings with a simple Halcyon Days bangle.

The Princess has worn the bangle on several occasions before, adding a touch of art deco and color to whatever she is wearing.

The Maya Torque bangle by Halcyon Days is a stylish open-end design with a hint of art deco where the twisted metal meets the aquamarine enamel finish.

Another small touch Kate added to her lime green outfit was a bow in place of a brooch.

This bow on her lapel paid tribute to the tournament, featuring its signature purple and dark green colours.