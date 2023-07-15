The special privilege Queen Camilla won’t receive which Prince Philip did
In a switch up for the Royal Family’s funding, Queen Camilla won’t receive the same stipend that Prince Philip was afforded
It’s been reported that Queen Camilla will not receive a special annual funding as spouse to the monarch, despite Prince Philip having received it during his 70-year marriage to Queen Elizabeth II. The change is thought to be part of a bigger picture, as future funding of the Royal family is likely to alter “in substantial ways” under King Charles, claims a report by the National Audit Office in the United Kingdom.
- The Queen will not receive an annual fund of approximately $470,000 (£359,000) per year in a change to the funding of the Royal Family
- Prince Philip continued to receive this stipend due to him being named personally when the Civil List – the old way of divvying up funds for the royals – changed to the Sovereign Grant
- In other royal news, why Peter Phillips sat in the Wimbledon Royal Box but Zara Tindall didn't have the privilege
Queen Camilla won’t receive the same level of funding for her personal appearances and duties which Prince Philip was afforded, it’s been confirmed.
The late Duke of Edinburgh received an annual lump sum of a little under $500,000 per year (£359,000) until his death, despite a change in the way the Royal family’s activities were funded by the taxpayer.
The Civil List was changed to the Sovereign Grant in 2012. However, due to Philip being named specifically in carried over legislation, he continued to receive the same taxpayer funding until his death.
But now, the National Audit Office’s (NAO) report into the Royal household’s finances revealed that the cost of the Queen’s activities will be met only via the Sovereign Grant, with no additional financial input from the taxpayer.
The report noted that as the King’s “future programme of activities” had yet to be determined, his reign could “alter future funding needs in substantial ways.”
We already know that Charles favors the idea of a slimmed down monarchy, so these changes could reflect his vision.
A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)
A photo posted by on
The Sovereign Grant is reviewed every five years but currently stands at 25% of the Crown Estate’s net surplus two years prior.
This totalled £86.3 million of funding for the Royal Family in 2022-23. 10% of it was spent towards the ongoing redevelopment of Buckingham Palace.
The shift in taxpayer funding for the Queen is not the only major shift expected to come into place under King Charles.
Earlier this year, it was reported that wind farm deals approved for the Crown Estate could see an influx of up to an extra £1 billion a year.
This additional income, under the current financial formula, would grant the royals’ Sovereign Grant more than £100m extra a year.
However, it’s likely the money will be divvied up differently, especially as King Charles had stated in January that he wished for the wind farm profits to be used for the wider public good.
A Palace official later confirmed there would be an “appropriate adjustment” to the current financial formula which has yet to be announced.
Jack Slater is not the Last Action Hero, but that's what comes up first when you Google him. Preferring a much more sedentary life, Jack gets his thrills by covering news, entertainment, celebrity, film and culture for woman&home, and other digital publications.
Having written for various print and online publications—ranging from national syndicates to niche magazines—Jack has written about nearly everything there is to write about, covering LGBTQ+ news, celebrity features, TV and film scoops, reviewing the latest theatre shows lighting up London’s West End and the most pressing of SEO based stories.
-
-
