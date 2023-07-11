Kate Middleton's loose white Wimbledon dress with the chicest cropped blazer is one of her best courtside outfits

Kate Middleton looked incredible in an ultra chic all-white outfit for Wimbledon 2012, teaming a loose designer dress with a classic tweed blazer.

Kate Middleton's super chic outfit worn at Wimbledon in 2012 has got us wanting to add a fresh white tweed blazer to our closet.

The Princess of Wales attended the thirteenth day of the Tennis Championships with her younger sister Pippa 11 years ago - and her timeless outfit is even inspiring us now.

From the Princess of Wales's white dress with pleated tiers and shoulder-baring straps for Wimbleton 2011 all the way to her Princess Diana-inspired outfit with a mint green Balmain blazer at Wimbledon 2023, Kate has aced so many courtside outfits over the years.

Princess Catherine often relies on bold color blocking outfits when she attends the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, but has nailed clean tennis whites, polka dots and florals in the Royal Box, too.

And when we look back on the look she chose for her Wimbledon 2012 with sister Pippa, we're tempted to replicate the ever-chic look over a decade later.

Stepping out at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club to watch Andy Murray play Roger Federer in the men’s singles final just over a year after she married Prince William in April 2011, Princess Catherine looked etherial in the Vanessa Dress by London-based brand, Joseph.

The simple piece was a sleeveless crepe shift dress with a cinched, belted waist and loose hemline that fell just above the knee on Catherine.

Kate accessorized with a pop of animal print, holding her Diane Von Furstenberg Lytton clutch and shielding her eyes from the July sunshine with her Givenchy Obsidian SGV 773 sunglasses.

Kate covered her upper body with a classic white cropped jacket also by Joseph, adding a smart, tailored touch to the look thanks to the button-down detailing on the blazer along with the coordinated buttoned cuffs and round, collarless neckline.

When it came to jewelry for the sporty day out, Kate chose her Kiki McDonough Citrine Drop Earrings that she still wears to this day, having stepped out with them in her ears for engagements this year, including for a visit to a Luton nursery.