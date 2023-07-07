Kate Middleton's Wimbledon outfit go-to when tennis white and polka dots are off the cards

Kate Middleton has a bold go-to Wimbledon style for when her beloved polka dot dresses and fresh tennis white frocks aren't on the cards.

Kate Middleton often opts for timeless polka dot numbers when it comes to her Wimbledon outfits and loves a clean white courtside outfit too - but she also has a bold go-to style for the sporting event that she nails every time.

Looking back at Princess Catherine's Wimbledon outfits from over the years, bright, statement color block dresses have been the order of the day for various appearances.

The Wimbledon Tennis Championships is a period in the royal calendar that sees the Princess of Wales step out in some seriously stunning summer outfits year after year.

From Kate's wildflower dress in 2017 and her 2019 floaty linen moment to her ultra summery bright white dress with pleated tiers and shoulder-baring straps in 2011, the future Queen Consort has been nailing courtside chic for well over a decade.

She even took style inspiration from Princess Diana in a mint green Balmain blazer and pleated white skirt for her first appearance at Wimbledon 2023, setting the bar high for her Wimbledon looks this summer.

And while polka dot dresses are one of Kate's favorite looks to wear for Wimbledon, we've seen her rely on simple yet bold color block pieces on various occasions.

Taking to the Royal Box with Prince William in 2015, Kate chose a vibrant all-red dress by one of her favorite British brands, L.K. Bennett.

Princess Catherine, who was known as the Duchess of Cambridge at the time, teamed the Cayla L.K. Bennett dress with her affordable Mirabelle Lolita Loop Earrings and added a pop of pattern with her leopard print Diane Von Furstenburg Lytton clutch.

The look was a departure from Kate's usual Wimbledon looks of white and cream, marking the start of a string of bold color block looks for the royal fashion icon.

Kate went even bolder in 2016, opting for a neon yellow bespoke Roksanda Ilincic Ryedale dress, previously worn by her in Sydney in 2014.

The sunny midi dress featured white block panels, a square neckline and three quarter length sleeves, with Catherine choosing the Victoria Beckham Quincy handbag and a pair of classic black Wayfarer Ray-Bans for accessories.

Flash forward to 2018 and Kate chose sunshine yellow for Wimbledon again. This time the Princess of Wales wore a Dolce & Gabbana midi dress with short ruffled sleeves and a darted bodice.

She teamed the eye-catching designer piece with her Asprey Oak Leaf Yellow Gold Loop earrings and her Dolce & Gabbana Sicily handbag.

In 2021, Kate chose an all-green Emelia Wickstead dress in the Denver design, looking classic in the piece featuring cap sleeved and bold, flowing pleated skirt.

Choosing from her impressive heel collection, Kate wore the white Jimmy Choo Romy 85 pumps to elevate the look with a pop of clean white.