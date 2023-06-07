Kate Middleton loves this 1940s-inspired dress and owns the summer staple in multiple colorways

Kate Middleton's 1940s-inspired dress from the eco-conscious brand Suzannah is one of her favorite pieces and she even owns the summer staple in multiple colorways.

Kate Middleton's summer staple dress is the perfect look for every occasion and event, with a refined 1940s silhouette.

The Princess of Wales has been spotted in the dress year after year when the months turn warmer and it's no surprise why - the dress is stunning!

From Kate Middleton’s highly-patterned midi dress to her recent checked Zara Blazer and simple flat pumps, the future Queen Consort is regularly offering up new and exciting looks that inspire fans. But while she isn’t afraid to switch up her style often, there is one summer staple that she returns to year after year. Taking inspiration from the modest hemlines of the 1940s but injecting the style with a modern twist, the Princess of Wales’ go-to summer midi-dress is from the eco-conscious brand Suzannah.

Called the Flippy Wiggle Dress, named in honor of the brand's original 1940s Wiggle Dress that inspired the design, this Suzannah piece sits at an elegant tea-dress length and features beautiful short sleeves with a buttoned cuff.

The stunning vintage silhouette gives the skirt fluid movement and means it hangs beautifully and effortlessly from the hips to the hemline. Kate Middleton's 1940s-inspired midi dress also features statement buttons, adding another level of interest to this already eye-catching design.

The Princess has long been a fan of thrifty and eco-conscious styles and has never been afraid to re-wear her favorite pieces, much like Princess Anne who's been dubbed "ahead of her time" for championing old favorites. And when Kate finds a style that she loves and which also aligns with her values, it seems she's happy to invest in the item in several beautiful shades.

Most recently, Kate's emerald green version of this Suzannah dress was her outfit of choice for a visit to the Anna Freud Center in London as she marked Mental Health Awareness Week.

The bold green tone could potentially have been chosen by the Princess of Wales to reflect the green ribbon which is an international symbol of mental health support. Kate Middleton's 1940s-inspired dress was paired with a pair of classic black and white Alessandra Rich sling-back pumps, allowing the dress to do all the talking.

Black and white was also her colorway of choice for this dress style itself back in 2019. Here Kate's demure white button-down white dress was the perfect choice for Wimbledon - one of the senior royal's favorite sporting events. Cementing the style's timeless design, Kate also wore the same dress in the same colorway in the lead-up to this year's coronation celebrations.

Although the look was covered for much of the day by Kate Middleton's poppy red coat from Eponine London, in certain pictures her beautiful Suzannah dress can be seen underneath as she made an appearance at the Dog & Duck pub in Soho. The addition of the jacket, while practical given the unpredictable British weather, also showed off Kate's subtle and colorful wardrobe change that hints she’s ready to become Queen.

Of course, Kate has other dresses that make just as much of a splash as this magnificent Suzannah piece, like her stunning billowing summery yellow dress that is one of her absolute best looks. But Kate Middleton's 1940s-inspired dress and her choice to invest in multiple color options showcases her love of closet staples too. It seems that the future Queen Consort likes to have those timeless and elegant pieces as much as she enjoys pushing her fashion boundaries.