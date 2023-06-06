Kate Middleton shows off maternal side as she coos over babies and cuddles toddlers during cross-legged carpet moments on sweet engagement

Kate Middleton spent time with moms and little ones when she paid a visit to the Windsor Family Hub for a special royal engagement.

The Princess of Wales arrived in Windsor, Berkshire to pay a visit to the Windsor Family Hub.

Looking relaxed yet super chic, Princess Catherine stunned in ballet flats and a houndstooth blazer as she met with parents and children.

In other royal news, Queen Camilla's 'stand back and let him explode' method for 'dealing with' King Charles's moods has been revealed.

Kate Middleton's love for babies and children was clear when she paid a visit to the Windsor Family Hub, located nearby to the Wales family home of Adelaide Cottage.

The future Queen Consort, who is known for her ongoing work focussing on early years development, met with parents who use the network for support with their children, with Catherine joining in a baby massage course and stress management course.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Showing off her naturally maternal side, the mother-of-three beamed as she cooed over babies at the hub and joined in with some carpet playtime with parents and their little ones.

Showing that comfort is key in simple flat pumps with a checked pastel-blue Zara blazer, Kate sat cross legged to join in with the conversations and workshops going on at the center, looking super relaxed and down to earth as she chatted and laughed.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pulling off the ultimate smart-causal look, Princess Catherine teamed her affordable blazer and Emmy London flats with a simple white Ralph Lauren top and a pair of timeless navy blue cigarette pants from LK Bennett.

Wearing her hair in her signature bouncy curls with a simple, glowing make-up look complimenting her radiant complexion, Kate's love for children was clear to see as she lifted up one little girl and gave her a huge smile.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Textured Houndstooth Blazer, $74.42 (£59.99) | Zara Recreate your own version of Kate Middleton's checked blazer and flat pumps look with this stunning houndstooth jacket. Featuring padded shoulders and long sleeves, this adds brilliant structure to an outfit and also has a statement lapel-less collar.

Kate is always hands on when it comes to meeting children and babies during royal engagements, with Prince William previously cracking a cheeky joke when his wife was smitten by a baby girl during a 2022 engagement.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As the Prince and Princess of Wales met with staff and families at the Clitheroe Community Hospital in Lancashire last year, Trudy and Alastair Barrie let Kate cradle their daughter Anastasia.

Making his stance clear on the idea of a fourth Wales baby being added to their brood, Prince William quipped, "Don't give my wife any more ideas! No more!"