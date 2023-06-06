Queen Camilla's 'stand back and let him explode' method for 'dealing with' King Charles's moods

A royal expert has revealed Queen Camilla's 'stand back and let him explode' method for dealing with King Charles's bad moods.

Having taken on the role of monarch following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022, King Charles no doubt has plenty on his plate and a packed schedule.

Luckily, the new King has his wife, Queen Camilla, by his side to support him through the stresses and responsibilities that being on the throne surely brings, with the Queen Consort being crowned alongside him at Charles's coronation ceremony in May.

And while loved up pair Charles and Camilla have plenty of key traits that keep their marriage strong, such as their favorite pastime of gardening, a royal expert has claimed that helping Charles cool off when he's feeling angsty is one of Camilla's great qualities.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Explaining that Camilla, who has two children from her first marriage, is a pro at knowing how to handle her husband when he's not so cheery, Jennie Bond told OK!, "I think it's always one of her great strengths. She just knows how to deal with him."

Adding that the Queen knows to keep calm and give Charles some space when he's feeling stressed or hot-headed, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie said, "When he is in one of his moods, her approach is very much to just stand back, let him explode and then just carry on smoothly."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jennie continued, "Camilla is terribly good at pouring oil on troubled water.

"She is probably the one person who would dare to - and can - talk to him when he's feeling cross, and he's unlikely to shout back at her."

She also divulged that the King and Queen's shared playfulness has a key part in their romance, adding that fun and laughter is something they've always had, with Camilla said to love Charles's "wacky, quiet, school boyish sense of humor".