Kate Middleton’s subtle wardrobe change that hints she’s ready to become Queen

Kate Middleton has made a subtle change to her wardrobe that suggests she is preparing herself to become Queen.

Kate Middleton has been stepping out in outfits that are more bold and colorful than her usual muted color palette, a move that hints she is ready to become Queen.

The late Queen often wore bright colors so she could 'stand out' at royal engagements and now Kate Middleton is seemingly following in her footsteps.

Kate Middleton has always been a fashion icon. Since marrying into the Royal Family back in 2011, where she walked down the aisle in a stunning gown designed by Sarah Burton, who was then the creative director of luxury fashion house Alexander McQueen, the Princess of Wales has stepped out in a myriad of looks, all delivering on style and elegance with an effortless flair.

But have you noticed the recent change she has made to her wardrobe? As Hello! Magazine reports, Kate has started to incorporate much brighter and bolder color choices into her outfits which is a subtle signal that she is ready to step into her future role as Queen. From her bright yellow LK Bennett blazer to her bright blue Easter look, and more recently the gorgeous bubble-gum pink shirt dress she wore to The Chelsea Flower Show, why does this colorful change mean Kate is ready to take on the role of Queen?

According to reports in Hello! Magazine, The Princess of Wales is following in the footsteps of the late Queen who famously wore bright, bold outfits during her royal outings to ensure she stood out among the masses of fans waiting to meet her.

(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, who recently stepped out in a bright outfit of her own, explained the Queen's thinking behind her outfit choices in the documentary, Our Queen at Ninety, saying, "She needs to stand out for people to be able to say 'I saw the Queen'."

"Don't forget that when she turns up somewhere, the crowds are two, three, four, 10, 15 deep, and someone wants to be able to say they saw a bit of the Queen's hat as she went past."

Similarly, in his biography of the Queen, royal author Robert Hardman wrote, "My favorite remark she [The late Queen] ever said was, 'I can ever wear beige because nobody will know who I am'."

So it seems we can thank the late monarch for Kate's stunning pink suit that she wore last week, a look that was elevated by the addition of a pearl-design belt that screamed quiet luxury. But it's not just Kate taking inspiration from the late Queen, fashion lovers across the globe have long appreciated her fashion sense and appreciated the 'great colors' she often opted for.

Paul Costelloe, 77, who styles many of the Royal Family's ladies including Zara Philips, Sarah Ferguson, and Princess Diana, whose revenge dress still lives on in the minds of everyone so many years after it's debut, told Sky News last year that he takes a lot of inspiration from the monarch's beloved color palette.

"I think she always wore great colors. As an Irishman we sort of look at the monarchy from a different point of view, and we very much respect, particularly her. She loved positive colors and thank you, thank you, Queen, for wearing such wonderful colors."

(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

There may also be another reason for some of Kate's more bold looks and it's an incredibly thoughtful touch. One example is the yellow blazer Kate wore to meet Dame Kelly Holmes during the engagement that saw the Princess reveal how she 'fell in love' with Prince William. The hue of the jacket she chose perfectly matched the brand colors of the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust, a subtle detail that likely meant so much to the founder of the youth development charity.

Again, when Kate paid a visit to the mental health charity Anna Freud during Mental Health Awareness Week, she opted for a stunning green dress as The Mental Health Foundation encourages people to wear green to raise awareness about mental health and the struggles many people face with it.

So while we probably won’t be seeing Kate Middleton this week after her intense coronation schedule, we can take solace in the promise that she will be easily spotted when she does make her comeback.