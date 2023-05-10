Duchess Sophie's cornflower blue outfit wows guests as she twins with Princess Catherine during Buckingham Palace garden party

Duchess Sophie's blue outfit marries summer elegance with regal chic as she steps out at an important event for the Royal Family

Britain's Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh talks to guests during a Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in London on May 9, 2023, as part of the Coronation celebrations. King Charles III thanked the British people for "the greatest possible coronation gift" on Monday as three days of celebrations for the historic event drew to a close with a massive volunteering drive.
(Image credit: JONATHAN BRADY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Aoife Hanna
By Aoife Hanna
published

Duchess Sophie's blue outfit stood out during the event, which she attended alongside her husband Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, and the Prince and Princess of Wales. Guests were touched by her kind demeanor as the royal rounded off the coronation celebrations in typical Sophie style.

Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (L) and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales (2L), Britain's Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh (2R) and Britain's Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh attend a Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in London on May 9, 2023, as part of the Coronation celebrations. King Charles III thanked the British people for "the greatest possible coronation gift" on Monday as three days of celebrations for the historic event drew to a close with a massive volunteering drive.

(Image credit: ONATHAN BRADY/POOL/AFP/Getty Images)
Blue 3D Cotton Lace Midi Dress $555/£380 (opens in new tab)

Blue 3D Cotton Lace Midi Dress $555/£380 (opens in new tab) | Self Portrait

Made with 100% cotton lace, this dress is easy to wear as well as stylish. Its fitted bodice and A-line skirt flatters most body types. This dress might just be the remedy to the eternal challenge of what to wear to a wedding - especially if it's on a warmer day!

View Deal (opens in new tab)

There's no denying that Duchess Sophie's coronation gown suited the gravity of the day, as the royal took to her new role as a Duchess like a duck to water. However, only shortly after, Duchess Sophie's oversized blazer showed off just how varied the hardworking royal's style is.

Nothing screams early summer garden party like a lace summer dress and Duchess Sophie's blue outfit suited the occasion down to the ground. She chose to wear the Isla Guipure Lace Dress in blue, from Suzannah London (opens in new tab) and will set you back $1,630/£1,290.

The dress has sheer sleeves and a sheer neckline too, with a stunning ruffled detail and buttons down the front. If the dress looks familiar to you, it's because thrifty Sophie wore this dress with an art deco brooch at Royal Ascot back in 2022.

Kate

(Image credit: Getty)

In terms of accessories for the garden party, it was all about the clutch bag and nude heels, and in classic royal lady style - she wore a hat.

Her hat of choice is from Jane Taylor (opens in new tab)and seriously looked the part. Unusually for the women of the Royal Family, Princess Catherine and Duchess Sophie were twinning as both the shade and style of their outfits were rather alike - from head to toe.

Interestingly enough, the combination of Suzannah London dress and a Jane Taylor hat seems to be rather popular with the Edinburghs as Lady Louise also wore this winning combination, at the King's coronation.

Britain's Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh talks to guests during a Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in London on May 9, 2023, as part of the Coronation celebrations. King Charles III thanked the British people for "the greatest possible coronation gift" on Monday as three days of celebrations for the historic event drew to a close with a massive volunteering drive.

(Image credit: JONATHAN BRADY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Duchess Sophie was in her element at the Buckingham Palace garden party, which was held in celebration of the work of volunteers, military personnel and members of the public.

A remarkable eight thousand guests attended the event, and we're sure that the super friendly Duchess tried her level best to meet each and every one of them.

Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (L) and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales (2L), Britain's Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh (2R) and Britain's Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh attend a Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in London on May 9, 2023, as part of the Coronation celebrations. King Charles III thanked the British people for "the greatest possible coronation gift" on Monday as three days of celebrations for the historic event drew to a close with a massive volunteering drive.

(Image credit: Jonathan Brady / POOL / AFP/Getty Images)

After a busy few days, there's no surprise that the King may have needed a day off and the Prince and Princess of Wales represented him at the event - which was also attended by the Edinburghs and the Princess Royal.

According to the Royal Family (opens in new tab)'s website, each year over 30,000 guests are invited to garden parties at either Buckingham Palace or the Palace of Holyroodhouse. The events are a way for the Royal Family to meet members of the public and show appreciation for their positive impacts on their communities.

Aoife Hanna
Aoife Hanna
Junior News Editor

Aoife is Junior News Editor at woman&home.

She's an Irish journalist and writer with a background in creative writing, comedy, and TV production.

Formerly Aoife was a contributing writer at Bustle and her words can be found in the Metro, Huffpost, Delicious, Imperica, EVOKE and her poetry features in the Queer Life, Queer Love anthology.

Outside of work you might bump into her at a garden center, charity shop, yoga studio, lifting heavy weights, or (most likely) supping/eating some sort of delicious drink/meal.

Latest