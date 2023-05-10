Duchess Sophie's cornflower blue outfit wows guests as she twins with Princess Catherine during Buckingham Palace garden party

Duchess Sophie's blue outfit stood out during the event, which she attended alongside her husband Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, and the Prince and Princess of Wales. Guests were touched by her kind demeanor as the royal rounded off the coronation celebrations in typical Sophie style.

Duchess Sophie's blue outfit was the perfect dose of springtime chic as the hardworking royal stepped out for the Buckingham Palace garden party.

The royal chose a hat that looks rather like the one worn by her mini-me daughter as Lady Louise's coronation dress was accessorized with a similar slanted style.

(Image credit: ONATHAN BRADY/POOL/AFP/Getty Images)

There's no denying that Duchess Sophie's coronation gown suited the gravity of the day, as the royal took to her new role as a Duchess like a duck to water. However, only shortly after, Duchess Sophie's oversized blazer showed off just how varied the hardworking royal's style is.

Nothing screams early summer garden party like a lace summer dress and Duchess Sophie's blue outfit suited the occasion down to the ground. She chose to wear the Isla Guipure Lace Dress in blue, from Suzannah London (opens in new tab) and will set you back $1,630/£1,290.

The dress has sheer sleeves and a sheer neckline too, with a stunning ruffled detail and buttons down the front. If the dress looks familiar to you, it's because thrifty Sophie wore this dress with an art deco brooch at Royal Ascot back in 2022.

(Image credit: Getty)

In terms of accessories for the garden party, it was all about the clutch bag and nude heels, and in classic royal lady style - she wore a hat.

Her hat of choice is from Jane Taylor (opens in new tab)and seriously looked the part. Unusually for the women of the Royal Family, Princess Catherine and Duchess Sophie were twinning as both the shade and style of their outfits were rather alike - from head to toe.

Interestingly enough, the combination of Suzannah London dress and a Jane Taylor hat seems to be rather popular with the Edinburghs as Lady Louise also wore this winning combination, at the King's coronation.

(Image credit: JONATHAN BRADY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Duchess Sophie was in her element at the Buckingham Palace garden party, which was held in celebration of the work of volunteers, military personnel and members of the public.

A remarkable eight thousand guests attended the event, and we're sure that the super friendly Duchess tried her level best to meet each and every one of them.

(Image credit: Jonathan Brady / POOL / AFP/Getty Images)

After a busy few days, there's no surprise that the King may have needed a day off and the Prince and Princess of Wales represented him at the event - which was also attended by the Edinburghs and the Princess Royal.

According to the Royal Family (opens in new tab)'s website, each year over 30,000 guests are invited to garden parties at either Buckingham Palace or the Palace of Holyroodhouse. The events are a way for the Royal Family to meet members of the public and show appreciation for their positive impacts on their communities.