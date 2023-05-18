Princess Catherine ups the glamor in emerald green dress with thigh-high split teamed with bargain earrings and the bouncy blow dry of dreams

Princess Catherine looked incredible as she stepped out in an emerald green number featuring a thigh-high split and gorgeous billowing pleats for a royal duty close to her heart.

Princess Catherine hinted she's ready to get a little more daring with her fashion choices this spring as she appeared in an emerald dress with an elegant thigh-high split.

The Princess of Wales was the epitome of glamor as she appeared in London for a special visit to mark Mental Health Awareness Week.

Kate Middleton's dress collection and heel collection are the envy of so many royal fashion fans and the Princess of Wales pulled some incredible picks from her closet for her engagement in London in honor of Mental Health Awareness Week.

Princess Catherine arrived at the Anna Freud Centre to pay a visit to the charity that focuses on mental health support for children, young people and families.

Arriving for the special day, Catherine looked gorgeous in an emerald green frock from Suzannah London (opens in new tab), seemingly giving a nod to the green ribbon that is an international symbol of mental health support.

(opens in new tab) Flippy Wiggle Dress in Emerald, $3,471 (£2,790) | Suzannah London (opens in new tab) Princess Catherine's Flippy Wiggle Dress boasts an Italian silk crepe composition, a gorgeous belted waist, a flowing skirt with an elegant slit and flattering half-length sleeves. The piece's vintage design provides the ultimate touch of timeless glamor and has the Kate Middleton nod of approval.

(opens in new tab) Buttoned Linen-Blend Dress in Emerald Green, $69.99 (opens in new tab) £45.99 (opens in new tab) | Mango The Mango Buttoned Linen-Blend Dress in Emerald Green is a great affordable option if you want to channel Princess Catherine's green tea dress moment for less. Featuring a split hem and flattering half-length sleeves, this high street option is under $70 and perfect for the summer months.

The Suzannah London Flippy Wiggle Dress (opens in new tab) in Emerald is priced at $3,471 (£2,790) and is available to purchase online, along with the white version that Princess Catherine wore for the Grenfell Tower memorial service last year.

Suzannah London states that he dress is designed to be an 'elegant tea-length featuring beautiful half-length sleeves with a buttoned cuff', inspired by 'a late 1940’s Wiggle Dress'.

Catherine teamed the Italian silk crepe piece with her beloved Chanel-esque Alessandra Rich (opens in new tab) black and beige slingback heels, a pair of shoes we've seen the Princess of Wales rock on various occasions over the years, including at Wimbledon in 2022 when she rocked polka dots.

Kate topped the look off with a perfectly preened bouncy blow dry, nailing the classic hairstyle she's known for doing best.

(opens in new tab) Filigree Short Drop Earrings, $9 (opens in new tab)(£6 (opens in new tab)) | Accessorize The Filigree earrings are just one pair in Accessorize's huge array of gorgeous jewlery pieces. With the brand loved and worn by Princess Catherine herself on multiple occasions, it's a no brainer to add a pick to your collection.

Kate also wore a pair of bargain earrings from high street brand Accessorize - one of her go-tos for affordable, non-designer jewelry options.

While the particular Accessorize earrings worn by Kate on this occasion are no longer available, the brand offers countless similar styles for guilt-free purchasing prices.

Of course, Princess Catherine's wedding finger was adorned with her iconic sapphire and diamond engagement ring, once belonging to the late Princess Diana.